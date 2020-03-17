Weekly Market Notes - March 16, 2020
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
The equity market ended one of the most volatile weeks in history last week with the Dow Industrials losing 10% and the S&P 500 Index losing nearly 9%.
The Federal Reserve and other central banks have pledged widespread stimulus efforts.
The key to a recovery in the markets depends in large part on the duration of this virus which, at this point, we do not know.
