The S&P 500's Increasingly Volatile Roller Coaster Ride
The erosion of expected future dividends through the projected future of 2020 has begun contributing to the increasing volatile roller coaster ride S&P 500 investors have found themselves on.
We review the S&P 500's latest Lévy flight event, which took place between February 24 and March 9, 2020, as investors fully shifted their forward-looking attention from 2020-Q4 inward to 2020-Q2.
On March 16, the S&P 500 dropped 11.98% to an index value of 2,386.13, which ranks only behind the infamous Black Monday Crash of 1987.
Although we've been attaching daily updates of the market's actions to our regular weekly S&P 500 chaos series' posts, we thought it might be a good time to fully review the S&P 500's latest Lévy flight event, which took place between February 24 and March 9, 2020, as investors fully shifted their forward-looking attention from 2020-Q4 inward to 2020-Q2. The following animation shows all the market's action over the last three weeks from Friday, February 21, 2020 through Friday, March 13, 2020.
The Lévy flight event is really associated with changes in the expected timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, where investors went from expecting two quarter-point rate cuts in 2020, one in 2020-Q3 and another in 2020-Q4, to where as of last Friday they are expecting the Fed to slash interest rates on or by the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's March 18, 2020 meeting to the zero bound, which is to say to a target range between 0% and 0.25%.
In between, there was an emergency rate cut of a half point on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and as of Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Fed has executed another emergency rate cut, this time to the zero bound.
Since that expectation had locked in as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, which brings us to what happened on Thursday, March 12, 2020, when the bottom seemed to drop out of the S&P 500. This is where the erosion of future expected dividends caught up to the level of the S&P 500, causing it to prematurely plunge by nearly 10%, which is to say it moved to the level it descended earlier than the dividend futures-based model anticipated.
We think that's a contributing factor to why the S&P 500 rebounded so strongly on Friday, March 13, 2020, when President Trump announced the government would be turning to the private sector of the U.S. economy for assistance in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
And that's pretty much what happened during the crazy week that was for the S&P 500. Since the Fed has already acted to slash the Federal Funds Rate to the zero bound range, we'll dispense with updating our snapshots of the CME Group's FedWatch tool's indicated probabilities of expected changes in that interest rate, and instead animate how investor expectations for future S&P 500 dividends has changed over the last three weeks, matching the period covered in our animation of the S&P 500's roller coaster ride.
We'll also provide a more complete listing of previous week's market-moving news headlines than what we have in our daily updates:
Monday, March 9, 2020
- Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
- Bigger stimulus developing all over:
- France, Italy seek fiscal shock therapy to combat coronavirus
- Kuroda says BOJ will take appropriate action with eye on markets, virus impact
- Australia plans $6.6 billion stimulus to combat virus impact: report
- New York Fed raises repo limits as demand for loans jumps
- Germany says to help companies hit by coronavirus
- EU Commission looks at doing whatever it takes to help economy against coronavirus
- IMF says governments should offer cash transfers, tax relief to ease coronavirus effects
- New York Fed Repo Totals $112.93 Billion
- NYFed Massively Ramps Up Repo Facility Liquidity Bailout
- Barriers to bigger stimulus in Europe:
- Coronavirus, then oil collapse erase $5 trillion from U.S. stocks
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
- Oil jumps 8% on stimulus hopes, spending cuts by U.S. producers
- U.S. firms rush to batten down hatches from Russia-Saudi oil price war, coronavirus impact:
- Bigger stimulus developing in the U.S., Japan, Australia:
- Trump presses 'pathetic' Fed to cut rates more aggressively
- Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here's what it should include, experts say
- Japan announces $4 billion coronavirus package, not yet eyeing extra budget
- Australian PM says stimulus package will be announced soon
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- ECB, EU minions continue spectating from sidelines:
- Wall Street bounces back as stimulus hopes soothe recession fears
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
- Oil price war impacts as Russia, Saudi Arabia dig in:
- Oil slumps as stock markets sink, while Saudi, UAE plan to boost capacity
- U.S. crude output growth to slow, oil prices to slump
- Exclusive: Russia to OPEC: deeper oil cuts won't work
- Saudi Arabia asked state agencies to implement big budget cuts: sources
- Russia vs Saudi: How much pain can they take in oil price war?
- Marathon Oil cuts drilling activity, spending
- Bigger trouble developing as China's coronavirus epidemic becomes pandemic:
- WHO calls coronavirus a pandemic as Britain, Italy shore up defenses
- China's coronavirus-induced supply chain woes fan concerns of possible drug shortages
- China says downward pressure on trade, global economy rising due to coronavirus
- China's building work stalls in February, as virus keeps workers indoors
- Italy in coronavirus lockdown as deaths soar and economy fades
- Bigger stimulus developing in the U.S.
- Washington considers actions to bolster U.S. economy as coronavirus cases mount
- Pence says stimulus proposal includes payroll tax relief
- U.S. eyes direct deposit to workers, tax delays, airline aid to counteract coronavirus
- Bankers meet with Trump, say prepared to help economy
- House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package: aide
- EU, ECB minions may be forced to finally step off the sidelines:
- Meanwhile, what are the Fed's minions up to these days?
- S&P 500 falls 20% from record high, crossing bear market threshold
Thursday, March 12, 2020
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing from coronavirus pandemic crisis:
- Text: What President Donald Trump told Americans about coronavirus
- Fed provides massive liquidity injection to calm markets amid signs of stress
- Fecklessness of EU, ECB minions comes home to roost:
- Instant View: ECB holds rates but ramps up stimulus to counter virus impact
- ECB ramps up stimulus for virus-hit Europe but keeps some powder dry
- ECB did not even discuss a rate cut on Thursday: sources
- Passing the buck: ECB's Lagarde calls for ambitious fiscal response to coronavirus
- France urges 'massive' EU fiscal stimulus to amplify ECB action
- World stocks plunge into bear market on U.S. travel curbs, ECB move
- European stocks record worst daily loss on record
- Oil falls 7% after Trump surprises with travel curbs
- Dow plunges 10% amid coronavirus fears for its worst day since the 1987 market crash
- Need more gloom? Nobody wraps up a down day of trading better than ZeroHedge: Black Thursday: "One Giant Margin Call" Drags Dow Down 10%
Friday, March 13, 2020
- Trump declares U.S. emergency as coronavirus chaos spreads
- Bigger stimulus developing in the U.S.:
- Good news, bigger stimulus developing in China:
- ECB chief minion shoots self in foot, hits Italy:
- Italy furious at ECB's Lagarde 'not here to close spreads' comment
- Flashback from 2 July 2019: Lagarde to rely on political skill to overcome shortcomings at ECB
- ECB's Lagarde rows back from comment that sent Italian yields higher
- ECB on back foot as Lagarde bungles virus message
- Why an off-the-cuff Lagarde comment spooked euro bond investors so much
- Lagarde is the best person for ECB job - de Cos
- Bigger trouble, confusion developing in Eurozone:
- EU, euro zone very likely in recession this year due to virus, Commission says
- EU to redirect funds to virus-hit parts of economy
- Merkel says coronavirus situation more extraordinary than banking crisis
- Germany to provide aid to artists, event firms hit by coronavirus
- German bankruptcies set to rise for first time since 2009 - administrator
- Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minister says
- Germany: No need to take stakes in key companies due to coronavirus at moment
- Crude posts worst week in a decade, hit by coronavirus and price war eruption
- Stocks stage furious rally late after national emergency declared
Over at the Big Picture, Barry Ritholtz listed the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and market-related news.
While the S&P 500's volatility remains elevated, we'll attach daily updates of the market's main actions after the end of each trading day until it somewhat settles down.
Inside The Second-Biggest Ever Percentage Loss For The S&P 500
Update March 16, 2020, 10:30 PM Eastern: The S&P 500 dropped 11.98%, the second-biggest daily decline ever recorded by the index since Standard & Poor's expanded its existing S&P 90 index to include the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. firms back in 1957. Monday's decline to an index value of 2,386.13 ranks only behind the infamous Black Monday Crash of 1987, which saw the value of the S&P 500 drop by 20.47% in a single day. Here's what the new drop looks like on our alternative futures chart:
We'll dispense with presenting updates to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool's probabilities for future changes in the Federal Funds Rate and S&P 500 quarterly dividend futures in this update. With the Fed having slashed rates to a target range of 0-0.25% on Sunday, the CME Group's analysts will need to rework the tool to accommodate the possibility of negative rate cuts. At the same time, there was no change from Friday, March 13, 2020 for the S&P 500's quarterly dividend futures, so there's simply no update to present on that count!
Before we go further in analyzing the day's events, let's establish a definition for what stock prices are. In a well-established market where investors are largely free to voluntarily engage in transactions within it, stock prices represent the approximate present value of the dividends that investors reasonably expect to be sustained at specific points of time in the future.
In setting current-day stock prices, let's say that investors start with the assumption that the future will be like the past, which makes the current-day stock price the starting point from which changes in future expectations, and thus stock prices themselves, will be adjusted with respect to. Once that starting point has been established, the rest of how stock prices behave turns out to be a relatively simple problem in what could be described as quantum kinematics. It's complex, but this approach makes it relatively easy to project where stock prices will go in the future if you can sort out how far forward in time investors are looking into the future in establishing their expectations as they set current-day stock prices. According to the alternative futures chart, they still look to be focusing on 2020-Q2.
The reason we're bringing this definition up is because there's evidence that a major cause of the market's recent disruptive events is the failure of the Fed and other central banks to address a major portion of a developing liquidity crisis in the global economy, which is to say, the market is having trouble with the "well-established" part of the definition. Specifically, when the Fed and other national central banks fired their emergency monetary policy bazookas on Sunday, March 15, 2020, we think they were aiming at the wrong liquidity problem, which is why the S&P 500 has prematurely collapsed to this level, at least according to the dividend futures-based model that helps explain why stock prices have been behaving as they have and has anticipated most of the volatility the S&P 500 has experienced.
What could the Fed do better? Right now, with major firms like Boeing (BA), Kraft-Heinz (KHC) and others looking to draw down as much cash as they can from their lines of credit as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on their businesses, we have the equivalent of a proverbial run on the bank, only it is huge corporations facing dismal outlooks engaged in the run. In their coordinated action, the Fed and other national central banks failed to provide liquidity support for the corporate paper (or debt) market, which is negatively impacting investor assessments of these firms' ability to pay dividends in the future.
That assessment lowers the projected future for stock prices regardless of how far forward in time you look, but more importantly, it is at the same time also lowering the starting point from which the potential future trajectories of stock prices are set. Like the coronavirus pandemic itself, it is the effect of a cascading failure, which is the result of an adverse feedback loop.
Much as the public is being tasked with engaging in quarantine practices to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed can stage an effective economic intervention and keep the big dominoes from falling by providing liquidity support to corporations, sufficient to ensure they can sustain their planned dividend payments more than a year into the future. The focus should be on stopping the erosion that is taking place in the expectations for future dividends, which will provide the positive acceleration needed for stock prices to reverse their current crash trajectory. Done right, this action could lead investors to focus on a point of time further out into the future than 2020-Q2, which will help take much of the downward pressure off stock prices and allow the Fed to focus on other trouble areas.
It's not the only liquidity-related problem the Fed needs to address, but what we've described is an action it can take that would produce positive visible results that would help restore its apparent credibility. If you know anyone at the Fed, please forward this suggestion to them.
