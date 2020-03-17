The S&P 500's Increasingly Volatile Roller Coaster Ride

On March 16, the S&P 500 dropped 11.98% to an index value of 2,386.13, which ranks only behind the infamous Black Monday Crash of 1987.

We review the S&P 500's latest Lévy flight event, which took place between February 24 and March 9, 2020, as investors fully shifted their forward-looking attention from 2020-Q4 inward to 2020-Q2.

The erosion of expected future dividends through the projected future of 2020 has begun contributing to the increasing volatile roller coaster ride S&P 500 investors have found themselves on.

Although we've been attaching daily updates of the market's actions to our regular weekly S&P 500 chaos series' posts, we thought it might be a good time to fully review the S&P 500's latest Lévy flight event, which took place between February 24 and March 9, 2020, as investors fully shifted their forward-looking attention from 2020-Q4 inward to 2020-Q2. The following animation shows all the market's action over the last three weeks from Friday, February 21, 2020 through Friday, March 13, 2020.

The Lévy flight event is really associated with changes in the expected timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, where investors went from expecting two quarter-point rate cuts in 2020, one in 2020-Q3 and another in 2020-Q4, to where as of last Friday they are expecting the Fed to slash interest rates on or by the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's March 18, 2020 meeting to the zero bound, which is to say to a target range between 0% and 0.25%.

In between, there was an emergency rate cut of a half point on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and as of Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Fed has executed another emergency rate cut, this time to the zero bound.

Since that expectation had locked in as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, which brings us to what happened on Thursday, March 12, 2020, when the bottom seemed to drop out of the S&P 500. This is where the erosion of future expected dividends caught up to the level of the S&P 500, causing it to prematurely plunge by nearly 10%, which is to say it moved to the level it descended earlier than the dividend futures-based model anticipated.

We think that's a contributing factor to why the S&P 500 rebounded so strongly on Friday, March 13, 2020, when President Trump announced the government would be turning to the private sector of the U.S. economy for assistance in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

And that's pretty much what happened during the crazy week that was for the S&P 500. Since the Fed has already acted to slash the Federal Funds Rate to the zero bound range, we'll dispense with updating our snapshots of the CME Group's FedWatch tool's indicated probabilities of expected changes in that interest rate, and instead animate how investor expectations for future S&P 500 dividends has changed over the last three weeks, matching the period covered in our animation of the S&P 500's roller coaster ride.

We'll also provide a more complete listing of previous week's market-moving news headlines than what we have in our daily updates:

While the S&P 500's volatility remains elevated, we'll attach daily updates of the market's main actions after the end of each trading day until it somewhat settles down.

Inside The Second-Biggest Ever Percentage Loss For The S&P 500

Update March 16, 2020, 10:30 PM Eastern: The S&P 500 dropped 11.98%, the second-biggest daily decline ever recorded by the index since Standard & Poor's expanded its existing S&P 90 index to include the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. firms back in 1957. Monday's decline to an index value of 2,386.13 ranks only behind the infamous Black Monday Crash of 1987, which saw the value of the S&P 500 drop by 20.47% in a single day. Here's what the new drop looks like on our alternative futures chart:

We'll dispense with presenting updates to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool's probabilities for future changes in the Federal Funds Rate and S&P 500 quarterly dividend futures in this update. With the Fed having slashed rates to a target range of 0-0.25% on Sunday, the CME Group's analysts will need to rework the tool to accommodate the possibility of negative rate cuts. At the same time, there was no change from Friday, March 13, 2020 for the S&P 500's quarterly dividend futures, so there's simply no update to present on that count!

Before we go further in analyzing the day's events, let's establish a definition for what stock prices are. In a well-established market where investors are largely free to voluntarily engage in transactions within it, stock prices represent the approximate present value of the dividends that investors reasonably expect to be sustained at specific points of time in the future.

In setting current-day stock prices, let's say that investors start with the assumption that the future will be like the past, which makes the current-day stock price the starting point from which changes in future expectations, and thus stock prices themselves, will be adjusted with respect to. Once that starting point has been established, the rest of how stock prices behave turns out to be a relatively simple problem in what could be described as quantum kinematics. It's complex, but this approach makes it relatively easy to project where stock prices will go in the future if you can sort out how far forward in time investors are looking into the future in establishing their expectations as they set current-day stock prices. According to the alternative futures chart, they still look to be focusing on 2020-Q2.

The reason we're bringing this definition up is because there's evidence that a major cause of the market's recent disruptive events is the failure of the Fed and other central banks to address a major portion of a developing liquidity crisis in the global economy, which is to say, the market is having trouble with the "well-established" part of the definition. Specifically, when the Fed and other national central banks fired their emergency monetary policy bazookas on Sunday, March 15, 2020, we think they were aiming at the wrong liquidity problem, which is why the S&P 500 has prematurely collapsed to this level, at least according to the dividend futures-based model that helps explain why stock prices have been behaving as they have and has anticipated most of the volatility the S&P 500 has experienced.

What could the Fed do better? Right now, with major firms like Boeing (BA), Kraft-Heinz (KHC) and others looking to draw down as much cash as they can from their lines of credit as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on their businesses, we have the equivalent of a proverbial run on the bank, only it is huge corporations facing dismal outlooks engaged in the run. In their coordinated action, the Fed and other national central banks failed to provide liquidity support for the corporate paper (or debt) market, which is negatively impacting investor assessments of these firms' ability to pay dividends in the future.

That assessment lowers the projected future for stock prices regardless of how far forward in time you look, but more importantly, it is at the same time also lowering the starting point from which the potential future trajectories of stock prices are set. Like the coronavirus pandemic itself, it is the effect of a cascading failure, which is the result of an adverse feedback loop.

Much as the public is being tasked with engaging in quarantine practices to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed can stage an effective economic intervention and keep the big dominoes from falling by providing liquidity support to corporations, sufficient to ensure they can sustain their planned dividend payments more than a year into the future. The focus should be on stopping the erosion that is taking place in the expectations for future dividends, which will provide the positive acceleration needed for stock prices to reverse their current crash trajectory. Done right, this action could lead investors to focus on a point of time further out into the future than 2020-Q2, which will help take much of the downward pressure off stock prices and allow the Fed to focus on other trouble areas.

It's not the only liquidity-related problem the Fed needs to address, but what we've described is an action it can take that would produce positive visible results that would help restore its apparent credibility. If you know anyone at the Fed, please forward this suggestion to them.

