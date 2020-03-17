Solid Finance Sector Choices During Coronavirus Crisis

While being relatively high-weight in finance, I continue to add at appealing prices to a portfolio allocation target of about 20-23% in finance. I'm currently at 17-18%.

Finance companies, including banks and insurance, are likely to suffer due to the low/negative interest environment and the uncertainty currently spooking the market.

In this article, I take a look at some of my favorite finance sector choices during this time of coronavirus scare.

One of the more popular choices for investment during times of crisis is the finance sector. While the bottom-feeding valuation of some companies in the segment might scare off certain investors - because what if they know something we don't? - it does no such thing to me.

Finance companies remain one of my core investment areas, and I try to pick the "best of the breed" in order to set my investment portfolio up for future success in the form of both capital appreciation once the market turns back around, as well as increased dividends due to their core businesses being safe.

Finance businesses come in many shapes, but I tend to focus on primarily two areas due to their history, our societal dependency on their services and their relatively high dividend.

What about company X?

This list covers the finance companies which I consider to be appealing - but it's certainly not all companies out there. There are plenty of companies out there in the sector currently looking at an extreme undervaluation. You can throw a rock and hit a good investment with the market like this. These are just my choices.

What about the financial crisis?

Since the financial crisis, banks and finance companies have become far more restrictive with regard to their lending policies. Capitalization ratios have improved immensely. Most people, myself included, don't understand the financial intricacies in how exactly banks are capitalized. The fact is, though, that banks have, due to lower interest rates and margins, been forced to cut fat and practice aggressive accounting for years at this point. European and Scandinavian bank balance sheets are stronger than ever, with many CET-1 ratios approaching 18-20%.

This is also reflected by the very strong credit ratings sported by many of these financial institutions, particularly insurance - which seem to defy their bottom-feeding, single-digit P/E valuations.

Back in 2008, the situation was systemic. It was a collapse wherein banks no longer dared give companies or one another credit/liquidity, which froze the credit markets to solid ice. What we're "afraid of" here is the effects of coronavirus on the economy. 2008 was primarily about problems in the credit/finance market which spread to the actual, everyday economy - today's worries are about the everyday economy.

This isn't saying that finance doesn't hold risk. They certainly do - but in picking some of the best names available, you're betting on the finance system that's keeping the current economy rolling and "working". Betting against that economy is perfectly fine as I see it - but if you do and believe it is about to fall, you shouldn't invest in stocks at all and would be better off keeping to cash or, perhaps, certain commodities.

Let's begin with some banks.

1. JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase was the first U.S bank I bought, and it remains a solid part of the portfolio to this day. Going into a market situation like this, it's entirely possible to invest in smaller regional banks (as I will show you with some names going forward), yet, the brunt of your financial ammo should still be spent firing at some of these heavier names due to their relative safety and conservativeness.

Investing in JPM at a valuation of < 10X P/E means a potential 18% CAGR based on a mere return to market valuation of 12.5 P/E, though the bank has previously traded at 15 P/E as well. JPM could drop to levels of 7.5 P/E and you wouldn't be losing money, provided the dividend and increases keep flowing as expected.

The bank is A- rated and sports a rock-solid balance sheet. I haven't yet written a specific article on this bank, but I direct your attention to this recent one.

JPM is a Buy.

2. Bank OZK (OZK)

From national/global to regional, we look at Bank OZK, a bank I have written quite a bit about and which I consider to be excellent.

Bank OZK comes with a few disclaimers, namely size and part of the business model. However, the bank's history and outperformance of broader indices speak for itself. I, obviously, come down in the camp that believes in the bank's business model and the ability to continue operating in accordance with it, even if margins are likely to be somewhat lower going forward.

Bank OZK has already survived, and mastered, one financial recession. It seems likely that it can do so again. Top-tier management and an excellent business model driving comparative outperformance to peers makes OZK a Buy at this time as I see it, despite some of its size drawbacks.

For more info, I direct your attention to this latest article.

At this bottom-feeding valuation, OZK has the potential to appreciate and provide investors with estimated CAGR of 36% at a return to normal valuation, and could operate at these earnings levels for years (7X P/E) and still net investors annual growth of 8.52%.

At a 4.84% yield, this is beyond excellent.

3. Citigroup (C)

I don't own this particular bank yet, but may initiate a position in it going forward, as it combines the bottom-feeding valuation of Bank OZK with a bit more of the size advantages of a national/global banking institution. The 4% yield is appealing, as is the BBB+ credit rating. More than that, however, look at this valuation profile.

The tricky part being that it only recently reinstated the long-cut dividend, which might make this bank a no-go from a historical perspective. However, the potential upside is most certainly there. Returning to historical norms, Citigroup could give investors 38-40% CAGR until 2022 if trends hold, and even trading sideways provides S&P-beating 17.2% CAGR until such time.

Such an investment requires due diligence on the part of the investor, of course, but Citigroup is a solid bank in the larger picture, and with a BBB+ credit rating, it's not as though it's at the bottom of the totem pole.

As such, I consider Citigroup to be a Buy and may invest in it going forward.

4. Bank of America (BAC)

We continue with Bank of America, which, despite excellent performance over the past few years, continues to be traded at a discount - and that has only widened, thanks to the coronavirus. The yield could, of course, be better, but at nearly 3%, it's not as though it can be considered "bad", especially with an A- credit rating. JPM is larger when considering this list, but it's also the only banking candidate that's larger here in terms of market capitalization.

The 30% potential CAGR is present looking at this bank as well, and while analyst accuracy historically speaking isn't all that great, most of that inaccuracy is a legacy from 2009-2012. Over the past 3-4 years, analysts have been pretty accurate insofar as this bank goes. At this valuation, you're also buying a potential 7-8% earnings growth at an 11.59% earnings yield.

There's very little to dislike about BAC, and it is a Buy.

Looking at insurance companies

Insurance companies have dropped hard following the coronavirus. The underlying reasoning is understandable, yet one must still ask oneself if the degree is justified. I say it isn't. Most companies on the list below not only cover their dividends on the basis of FCF, but even a drop in EPS due to higher costs or a less favorable combined ratio wouldn't drag these companies to the slaughter block.

Every single one of these companies is also currently trading at bottom-feeding valuations. Unless you're negative the entire sector, there's very little reason why deals of this nature shouldn't appeal to the conservative income investor with a long time horizon.

5. Prudential Financial Group (PRU)

Prudential's FCF dividend coverage is beyond excellent, and current valuations put the company at a P/E of below 5X, with an earnings yield of 22%.

With an A-rating in terms of credit and a worse valuation than during the financial recession in 2009, Prudential is looking extremely investable to me at these valuations. The company is expected to grow earnings at 7-8% annually over the next few years. Investing at this stage could grant you annual returns of 36.16% annually, simply if the company returned to a P/E of 7X. Returning to its historical discounted valuation of around 9X earnings, we're looking at a 45% CAGR.

I'm loading up on Prudential Financial Group with both hands and consider the company a Buy. It can certainly go lower if the market wills it, but I'll still be buying.

6. Unum Group (UNM)

I wrote about the Unum group in this article. Few of the points here have changed, even if the company's combined ratio may take a hit as a result of the coronavirus. I view the long-term stability of the company as very safe and, at a 7.35% yield, very appealing indeed.

Even more appealing is the company's current P/E of 2.8X, amongst the lowest I've seen for a BBB-rated company with these credentials.

Just like with Prudential, Unum covers its dividend well simply on the basis of FCF. The company currently trades at an amazing earnings yield of 35.47% and is expected to grow earnings 6-7% annually over the coming 2-3 years.

This valuation means that simply if Unum goes back to a P/E of 5X, you could stand to make a CAGR of 30-40%, to say nothing of the potential CAGR of 65% if the company turns around to market-discounted valuations of 8 times earnings.

The opportunity here is immense. I already own considerable amounts in Unum and intend to purchase more in steps going forward.

7. Lincoln National Corp. (LNC)

A reader in my previous article opened my eyes to Lincoln National. The company's A- rating is a point in its favor not shared by Unum, and its 5.54% yield is still well above average. At 3.91X P/E, it's as undervalued as my other insurance picks. 2019 brought some earnings decline for the company, and I recommend reading this article prior to going forward, but LNC is looking very appealing indeed.

The only issue with LNC is the fact that dividend coverage based on FCF is spotty going into 2019-2020 due to the poor 2019 overall. However, this likely won't stop an A- rated company from paying its shareholders, though it is something to consider.

I do not own this company as of yet, but I consider it a Buy candidate to be certain. Forward expectations in terms of expected growth are just as positive as with the others, and a return to the market standard of 8X-9X for insurance companies would bring about CAGR of nearly 66%. Even trading sideways at 4X, your returns could amount to more than 30% annually given the yield and growth.

8. Aflac (AFL)

This wouldn't be a very good list if I didn't include the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the entire US - and that's Aflac. My current choices are Prudential Financial Group, Principal Financial Group, and Unum - but I may add Aflac going forward, as its valuation, combined with potential growth and relative safety, is too enticing to miss out on.

Owing to its size and history - among other things, not cutting the dividend during the recession - Aflac typically trades at more favorable valuations, and as such has "only" dropped to a P/E of 7.84, which seems more like a bank than an insurer in this climate.

However, with a slight premium, if it can be called that, comes the relative higher safety of size and even better coverage. The yield is "only" 3.23% at today's share price, but the company has increased the dividend on average ~15% per year for almost 20 years.

Aflac is a company I consider "at home" in the financial segment of any long-term investor's portfolio.

In "normal" times, such an upside would be excellent; during this time, it seems barely "modest". Despite comparatively lower yield, I consider Aflac to be a safer choice than the other insurance picks on this list.

This, in combination with its fundamental safety, makes it a Buy. Read more about Aflac in this article.

9. Principal Financial Group (PFG)

PFG was my first American insurance holding several years back in 2016. Since that time, I've added to my position in stages - and it's one of the companies I've bought "most often" since the crash began.

Current valuations are around recessionary levels, and the company sports an A- rating with a 6.3% yield. This combination, to me, makes the company one of the more appealing choices with a mix of both high credit safety as well as high yield. The dividend is more than covered on the basis of FCF, and the company isn't as small as Lincoln National or Unum Group.

Principal Financial Group's earnings are expected to grow at around 8% per year until 2022, and with a very safe dividend ratio, the company can be expected to return investors 37.3% CAGR until 2022 at a return to normal valuation of 11X, or 16-17% CAGR at sideways trading at current valuations under the same time period.

The company also did cut the dividend during the recession, so there's that to consider - but regardless of that point, at bottom-feeding valuations such as this, it is certainly a Buy.

Wrapping it up

Some of the valuations we're seeing coming out of the financial sector are downright ridiculous.

The insurance companies I've mentioned to you here trade at an average weighted P/E of 5.086X. If we exclude Aflac, this drops to an average weighted P/E of 4.375. The yield for these same companies is at an average of 6.15%. Once again, excluding Aflac, we get an average yield of 6.88%.

The banks are at an average weighted P/E of 7.83 and a yield of 3.82%. Excluding OZK as the only regional bank, we have some of the most qualitative financial institutions in the world trading at an average weighted P/E of 8.2X with a 3.48% yield.

Many of these choices offer a 15%+ potential CAGR over the next three years, not if they return to market fair value but if they trade sideways.

Am I saying we should be worry-free and shovel cash into these companies like there's no tomorrow? No, I'm not saying that.

I am, however, saying that I don't see a fundamental reason to treat these companies as though they won't be around in 5-7 years or can't cover their dividend. They can cover their dividend, and I'm pretty sure we'll still need insurance and banking.

My approach, therefore, is to invest in many of these companies step by step. Position by position, allocating my nearly 10% cash position at a rate of about 1.5% per week, or more if it drops further.

And these financials are at the forefront of my investments.

Thank you for reading.

