First Blow For Airbus

With the grip of COVID-19 increasing, the travel industry entered a crisis. Cruise ship stocks such as Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) are down around 70% year to date while U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) lost 50% of its value. Capacity in China has been dented, though some airlines are looking into reviving parts of their network. Capacity cuts are not exclusive to China as various airlines have also reduced capacities in other parts of the world, most notably South Korea and also Europe where KLM reduced its activities by 90% and in North America, where all airlines are cutting capacities as well on domestic and international operations.

Earlier, HNA Group came under the control of the Chinese authorities while Flybe ceased operations. These companies were already struggling before COVID-19. The HNA Group has been walking away from some of its orders with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) last year, while Flyby had no orders with the jet makers. The current COVID-19 problem could become a big issue for the Boeing 737 MAX, but it’s interesting to note that the first deferral wave seems to be hitting Airbus first and not Boeing.

AirAsia X defers Airbus A330neo deliveries

The airline that has decided to defer some of its deliveries is AirAsia X. The company previously deployed 30% of its capacity to China. So, it hardly comes as a surprise that AirAsia X is one of the first deferring deliveries. According to official data from Airbus, the airline has 78 Airbus A330-900 aircraft on order as well as 379 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 13 Airbus A320neo deliveries. Using our internal aircraft pricing data model, the value of these orders is estimated to be $32B. So, when demand falls it makes a lot of sense to defer capacity additions while simultaneously reducing capital expenditures. A good way to start for AirAsia X would be deferring deliveries of its biggest jets which have become harder to fill and that is indeed what has happened as AirAsia X will be deferring delivery of 78 Airbus A330neo aircraft valued around $9B. As there are milestone payments as well as final delivery payments involved, deferring these deliveries provides a cash relief.

On top of that, AirAsia X while being the biggest customer for the Airbus A330neo has a bit of a love-hate relationship. In 2018, the Malaysian carrier was in negotiations with Airbus to order 34 Airbus A330neo aircraft which would bring its total neo order tally to 100 but also openly flirted with Boeing as negotiations were tough. Eventually, a tentative agreement was reached, but a year later only 12 orders for the A330neo were firmed while AirAsia X opted for 30 of the new-launch A321XLRs instead of the additional 22 A330neos it first was planning on ordering.

So, AirAsia X has been walking away from part of its commitment for the A330neo in the past and that comes hardly as a surprise as the company needs a good acquisition price as well as high load factors to make long-haul, low-cost operations work. Overordering could significantly dent profits. Currently, the airline group operates 38 Airbus A330-300 aircraft. This fleet will be replaced by the A330neo but it also allows for growth. Due to COVID-19, that growth has been dented and going forward, the impact on the growth profile is unclear making capacity additions undesired.

Further measures from AirAsia X

The airline is also taking other measures as it looks for a 30% reduction in lease rates and looks to sell 2 Airbus A330-300 for a $100 million in cash and returning 5 Airbus A330-300s to lessors earlier than contracted for. The value of a single Airbus A330-300 is estimated to be $90 million to $100 million. The average age of the A330ceo fleet is 9.4 years. At an annual depreciation rate of 5%, it means that the Airbus A330ceo fleet is worth 53%. So, two aircraft would fetch $96 million to $106 million when sold according to our estimate. So, the $100 million AirAsia X tries to raise via the sale does seem reasonable.

Impact on Airbus

Figure 1: Airbus A330neo order book (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Currently, there are 292 Airbus A330neo orders to be filled though the Iran Air order likely won’t be filled, leaving 264 orders or roughly 7 years of production and if we reduce the number further by the Hainan Airlines unidentified order we get to 224 orders or 6 years of production. I believe the actual impact on backlog is small for now as airlines are not cancelling their orders, but if the coronavirus sticks to the travel industry longer, then we will be seeing pressure on the backlog and delivery targets. It’s too soon to speak about what the exact impact will be, especially since we don’t even know for how long AirAsia X has delayed its A330neo deliveries and how many aircraft have been deferred. Historically, deferral and cancellation requests are around 5%. For the Airbus A330neo that would mean around 12 deferrals which could slash deliveries by 30% this year, though the timeline remains unclear. With just 40 deliveries scheduled each year and the coronavirus reducing the appetite of airlines taking early delivery slots, it is possible that Airbus has to cut production of the Airbus A330neo.

Conclusion

There are very few operators discussing deferrals at the moment and Airbus and Boeing consider it too early to talk about the consequences, but for airlines such as AirAsia X, the COVID-19 outbreak has a significant impact as the airline has a 30% capacity exposure to China and is working on returning to profitability. With AirAsia X flying into trouble, there could be problems for the Airbus A330neo order book as deliveries to the biggest customer are deferred and we don’t know whether AirAsia X is still keen on using the Airbus A330neo to bolster future [delayed] growth. I wouldn’t be surprised if the airline opts for the Airbus A321XLR instead and eventually cuts or defers 40 Airbus A330neo orders. AirAsia X was already in a weak position and their Airbus A330neo order is ambitious by size counting on future growth, growth that currently is unlikely to be realized. I believe it is very much possible that given the success the Airbus A330 had in Asia, deliveries might slow down even further which increases concerns on stability of the rates on Boeing wide-body products though they have already been de-risked to some extent. Globally, I believe there is extremely little appetite to take delivery of aircraft. Airlines are operating at their minimums now, which likely makes them loss-making. So we have a combination of cash flow reductions due to losses and a months-long (at least) recovery trajectory that will also impact the delivery flow.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.