Urovant Is Severely Undervalued And Has A Major Catalyst Expected In 2020

Urovant Sciences (UROV) announced that the FDA had accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for its drug vibegron for the treatment of patients with overactive bladder (OAB). The expected catalyst for the FDA to review the drug is not expected until the end of 2020, but the biotech is working on advancing several other indications for overactive bladder. Not only that, but it is working on a separate gene therapy product URO-902 for patients who had previously failed with other prior therapies. With the company's main focus being on helping patients with overactive bladder, it is risky. However, using a small molecule against different subpopulations of OAB gives multiples shots on goal. Even then, the gene therapy URO-902 can potentially provide a long-term cure for these patients. I think it is a good speculative biotech to buy, because it only has a market cap of $279 million.

FDA Acceptance Brings About Catalyst Towards End Of Year

The FDA had accepted Urovant's application for its drug vibegron for the treatment of patients with overactive bladder (OAB). Specifically, it is for patients with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency. The drug vibegron is a small molecule beta-3 agonist. The dose that was accepted by the FDA for this drug was for 75 mg. The PDUFA date has been set for December 26, 2020. This sets up a catalyst for the stock by the end of this year.

I believe that there is a good chance the drug will likely be approved. There is no way to know for sure, but I base it on two key pieces of evidence. The first piece of evidence is the fact that the FDA has not set an Advisory Committee to discuss the application. An Advisory Committee is typically important to discuss the safety/efficacy of a drug in question. However, with no Advisory Committee in place, I believe that there is a higher chance for approval. The second reason is the efficacy that was achieved during the study that was revealed.

The market opportunity up for grabs is enormous, which is another reason why it is shocking to me that the market cap is only at $279 million. There are over 30 million people in the United States alone that are affected by overactive bladder. If that isn't enough to entice investors, the next key fact could probably do so. If vibegron is approved for OAB, it will be the first branded prescription drug for these patients in about 10 years. This will give these patients a new treatment option that they can consider. The positive results came from patients in the Phase 3 EMPOWUR study. This study recruited a total of 1,518 patients who were randomized to take one of three dosing groups:

75 mg of vibegron orally once daily

placebo once daily

4 mg tolterodine ER once daily

These patients were evaluated over a 12-week treatment period, which was then followed by a 4-week safety time period. These were OAB patients that had: frequent urination, sudden urge to urinate and urge incontinence/leakage. It was shown that 75 mg of vibegron had met the co-primary endpoints of this study. The co-primary endpoints were to see an improvement in daily urge urinary incontinence (UUI) episodes and reduction in daily micturitions. Micturitions is the release of urine from the bladder. Both of these co-primary endpoints were met with statistically significant p-values of p<0.0001 and p<0.001 respectively.

It is important to note that these co-primary endpoints at week 12 only showed the short-term improvement. This is fine, however, this is just necessary for FDA approval. On the other hand, what is far more important for drugs is to have an improvement observed over a longer period of time. That's exactly what Urovant did, because it rolled people over into an extension study. It was even able to observe an improvement for these OAB patients that took vibegron over an extended period of time. Specifically, these were positive results from a long-term study treating these patients over an additional 40-week period. It was a good thing that patients were rolled over into this extension study. That's because they improved upon the three key areas that are symptoms of OAB. These patients saw further improvements in:

Micturitions

Urgency

Total incontinence

urge urinary incontinence

As far as safety goes, common adverse events with vibegron were only slightly higher than those observed in placebo at an average of 1 or 2 percentage points in differences. Common adverse events were: Diarrhea, nasopharyngitis, nausea and headache. As you can see, both the safety and efficacy of the drug are in good shape so that Urovant should likely gain approval.

Expansion Opportunities

There are multiple expansion opportunities for the pipeline, especially when it comes specifically to OAB. That's because vibegron is being explored already in a Phase 3 study treating men with OAB who have Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH is also known as prostate gland enlargement. The problem with this disease is that it causes urinary symptoms to occur, for instance like a blocked flow of urine out of the bladder. Other problems can be kidney issues or urinary tract problems. The Phase 3 study using vibegron to treat these men with OAB who have BPH, is expected to have a trial readout of top line data in 2021.

Another expansion opportunity for all patients with OAB is the use of a gene therapy candidate known as URO-902. However, unlike vibegron, URO-902 is being looked at as a long-term approach to treatment. Specifically, Urovant is evaluating URO-902 for OAB patients that have failed oral pharmacological therapies. What I like about this program is that multiple studies have already been completed. Two Phase 1 studies, with a total of 22 women with OAB, have already been done.

On top of that, a Phase 1b study treating a total of 13 patients with URO-902 showed dose-dependent reduction in UUI, micturitions and urgency episodes. This positive dose-dependent data was achieved with a statistically significant value of p<0.05. Having said that a Phase 2a study has already been initiated. The next catalyst for this study is that enrollment in cohort 1 should be completed by the 2nd half of 2020. From there, the goal is to recruit for cohort 2 of this Phase 2a study.

Another expansion opportunity lies with a completely different indication in the pipeline. This is the use of vibegron to treat patients with IBS-associated pain. IBS stands for irritable bowel syndrome. IBS is a disease that affects the large intestine. The problem is that cramping and abdominal pain is present. Vibegron is being used to deal with the pain that is associated with IBS. The drug is already being explored in a Phase 2a study for this patient population. Results from this study are expected to be read out by the 2nd half of 2020.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Urovant Sciences had $131.9 million in cash. Back in October of 2018, it had completed its IPO. For its IPO it had ended up selling a total of 10.2 million shares of common stock, plus an additional 297,813 shares, at a price of $14 per share. That allowed it to raise a total of $132.9 million. From there, it relied on other several ways to raise cash. For instance, they enacted a Hercules Loan Agreement of $100 million. One thing to point out though is that not all of it was used. There was:

One tranche of $15 million in February of 2019 that was taken

Second tranche of $30 million in September of 2019 that was taken

The reason why is that the Hercules Loan Agreement was terminated in January of 2020. This wasn't terminated for no reason though. That's because the Hercules Loan Agreement was dropped in place of another loan agreement. Specifically, this was the Sumitomo Loan Agreement. This Sumitomo Loan Agreement was done back in December of 2019, for a total of $300 million. There is a stipulation, however, which is that only $212.5 million can be done by Urovant no more than 1 time per calendar quarter. This is good though, because with this loan cash on hand there is no risk of near-term dilution. Even if vibegron is approved for OBA in December of 2020, the worst-case scenario is that they will draw from this loan specifically to fund the commercial launch of the drug.

Risks To Business

The FDA had accepted to review the application submitted by Urovant for its OAB drug vibegron. The PDUFA date has been set for December 26, 2020. That is the anticipated date, but with a few possible different scenarios. It's possible that the FDA could approve vibegron a few months earlier. Having said that, there is no guarantee that the drug will be approved to treat patients with OAB. If for some reason the application is rejected, that will cause an immediate negative reaction for the stock.

Based on the positive safety and efficacy data highlighted above though, I believe it has a high likelihood of receiving approval. Another risk would be gene therapy URO-902, which is being used for OAB also. It is being explored in a Phase 2a study currently. Gene therapies are intended to be potential cures for ailments. The goal is to provide a potential cure for these OAB patients. It remains to be seen if this product lives up to such expectations. The good news is that two Phase 1 studies showed preliminary safety and efficacy that was ideal. If that trend continues into later studies, then it has a better shot at achieving its end goal of a potential cure.

Conclusion

The biggest catalyst will be the review of the NDA of vibegron, which is expected to take place in December 26, 2020. The URO-902 gene therapy is another avenue that Urovant gets to use to explore improving symptoms for those with OAB. Vibegron is also being used for another type of OAB. That is men with OAB who have BPH. In addition, the drug is also being explored in patients with IBS-associated pain. The company has a diversified pipeline in that Vibegron is being explored for several indications that could bring in billions of dollars. I think that all the upcoming catalysts for Urovant should increase its value in 2020.

