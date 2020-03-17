As COVID-19 Spreads, It's Time To Think Like A Banker

Many of the REITs have lodging exposure that could become problematic. And this means these REITs could be forced to cut dividends.

In order to stress test the commercial mortgage REITs in our coverage spectrum, we decided to take a very close look at the top investment categories.

Certain sectors have caused more panic. For instance, industries involving travel, tourism, entertainment, sports, restaurants, and retail are logically at more risk.

As COVID-19 continues spreading, the impact to business, markets, and everyday life is changing on a daily – if not hourly – basis. In my more than three decades of investing experience, I’ve never witnessed this much panic. There’s so much fear cutting across all industries and asset classes.

Certain sectors, naturally, are at more risk, such as those involving travel, tourism, entertainment, sports, restaurants and retail.

That’s why the resource provided by Trepp Analytics is so important. It involves quarterly loan origination and performance data from Q1-13 through the present provided by participating banks.

Those calculations show total outstanding loan balances submitted for Q4-19 at more than $260 billion. This “provides a fairly representative sample of the U.S. banking system.”

Photo Source

To gauge the first-order exposure involved, Trepp looked at the outstanding balance – according to North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes – to measure their relative weighting.

Now, this doesn’t capture second-order exposure. So machinery that supports oil and gas extraction wouldn’t get flagged. Nor does it capture supply-chain complexities.

But it does provide significant insights nonetheless.

The good news is that banks have relatively diverse commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolios exposed to over 300 NAICS categories. If there’s one major risk concentration there, it’s through real estate.

We’re talking about loans made to real estate-oriented companies through lessors, agents, and brokers. These represent over 10% of the current outstanding balance.

Retail

Collectively, bank exposure to retail sits at 8%. Automotive dealers are the largest component at 3.6%, followed by gas stations at 1.0%. No other category represents even 0.5% of outstanding loans.

Some retail sectors such as grocery (0.4%), warehouse clubs (0.19%), and alcohol stores (0.05%) may actually benefit in the short term, what with consumers dining at home more frequently and stocking up for a potential quarantine.

Overall though, banks have a diverse and limited exposure to individual retail categories. Performance here will likely track the broader economy.

Travel

Banks’ exposure to the travel sector is modest through loans to:

Hotels (1.0%) Airlines (0.28%) Cruise lines (0.19%).

With that said, there are businesses out there feeling an immediate and profound impact from the rapid drop in travel. And while airlines do stand to potentially benefit longer term from the drop in oil prices… their current fuel prices were locked in well in advance.

As such, they will not see any cost relief for months.

Restaurants

It is still difficult to predict how much of a hit the restaurant industry will take. But it’s likely to be significant.

Just think about the many employers suspending non-essential work travel and implementing work-from-home policies. Then add in the panic and/or caution keeping people in their homes.

On top of that, some local governments are actually mandating restaurants to close down until further notice.

You can do the math from there.

Unfortunately, this is a sector banks are relatively concentrated in. Their outstanding balance currently represents 2.25% of all C&I loans.

Entertainment

While in-home streaming services will likely do well, the events business has already begun to feel an impact.

When combined with gambling, museums, amusement parks, and other forms of amusement – the entertainment category represents over 2.0% of loan balances.

Spectator sports is the largest exposure in this category (0.86%). And most professional and amateur leagues have already suspended games for the coming weeks.

Oil and Gas Extraction

The drop in oil demand from China – combined with the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia – has pushed oil prices down to the $33-$35 per barrel range.

U.S. shale producers are already feeling that impact, with some already announcing cutbacks in investment and production.

Estimates for shale producer break-even oil prices range from $35-$55 per barrel. And they need more than $60/per barrel to generate profits and maintain drilling and production levels.

In addition, oil producers were already dealing with high debt loads. So it’s probable that defaults will increase in this sector – which represents 1.61% of bank C&I loans.

Given the regional nature of oil and gas exploration, the impact of these loans will be felt unevenly across banks.

Stress-Testing the Commercial Mortgage REITs

Now that we have an understanding of the banking industry, let’s look at the commercial mortgage REITs we cover. Our purpose: to get an idea of their exposure to the various property sectors.

With that in mind, we decided to take a very close look at their top investment categories:

As you can see, we color-coded the REITs, with those colored “red” indicating high risk. For example:

Apollo Commercial (ARI) has 26% exposure to hotels

(ARI) has 26% exposure to hotels Ladder Capital (LADR) has 17% exposure to hotels

(LADR) has 17% exposure to hotels Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) has 16% exposure to hotels

(ACRE) has 16% exposure to hotels Colony Capital (CLNY) has 20% exposure to hotels

(CLNY) has 20% exposure to hotels Starwood Property (STWD) has 21% exposure to hotels

(STWD) has 21% exposure to hotels Granite Point (GPMT) has 15% exposure to hotels

(GPMT) has 15% exposure to hotels Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) has 18% exposure to hotels.

We recently downgraded all lodging REITs to speculative holds or sells given the latest coronavirus news. It appears this particular industry is in a recession already, for obvious reasons.

Moreover, should the virus escalate globally into the third quarter, hotels could see profits contract for a sustained period. This could then lead to a global recession (i.e., two quarters of negative growth) before rebounding in the fourth quarter.

Another Way of Looking at It

Keep in mind that certain REITs identified above list have risk-mitigators to help them absorb virus-related shocks. Before we touch on that, though, let’s review the other stress test chart below:

The first column above is the loan portfolio size. The second is the average loan size. And the third is the number of loans outstanding.

The fourth and fifth columns are most important for our purposes.

As you can see, CLNY, ARI, and STWD have quite a few loans that aren’t senior secured. This means some of them are mezzanine: They’re secondary to the primary senior secured (first-mortgage) loans.

So, in the event of foreclosure, they would be the last to get paid.

In that regard, CLNY’s loan portfolio looks downright dangerous.

Another piece of information to recognize is how some REITs are much more diversified in terms of their number of loans. This would include Ladder Capital, Hannon Armstrong (HASI), Broadmark Realty (BRMK), and Arbor Realty (ABR).

If these REITs see a few loans go bad, it’s not going to hurt their cash flow stream too much.

Specifically, LADR has multiple platforms other than direct lending. It can also generate income through securitizing loans and direct real estate investing.

Or take Broadmark Realty, a pure-play homebuilder lending REIT we introduced coverage on last year.

In 2019, it grew its loan portfolio by 27.2% to $1.1 billion with a 60.4% weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. That was diversified across 12 states and D.C.

In the latest quarter, Broadmark said 96.2% of its loan portfolio was performing, with 14 loans in default. This represents 4.7% of its total portfolio face value.

The company also said it “resolved six defaulted loans with principal loss limited to $700K.” This was “offset by economic gains on sales of real estate properties.”

Riding the Waves

We plan to publish a detailed report on the Marketplace later in the week. Until then though, as we enter this new paradigm in commercial real estate investing, we’re becoming increasingly focused on the REITs most likely to generate the best risk-adjusted returns.

We prefer to be proactive and evaluate risks head-on.

As shown above, the commercial mREIT sector has been hit hard by lower rates and tightening investment spreads. However, REITs like KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) benefit from decreasing rates given in place of LIBOR floors.

Approximately half of the loan portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor of at least 2.0%.

We’ve been carefully tuning into these REITs that are able to mitigate rate declines… while also generating most of their revenue through senior secured loans, which is senior to borrower’s significant equity investment. Remember that the borrower’s equity investment usually provides a cushion of 25-35% of property value.

In summary, we’ve decided to make a few necessary changes to our Ratings Tracker. For instance, the following are Sells due to their hotel exposure:

STWD (21%)

GPMT (14.9%)

ACRE (16%)

TRTX (13.4%)

ARI (26%)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC), meanwhile, is a Strong Sell due to its 20% hotel exposure, among other issues. HASI is a Hold due to valuation, and BXMT is a Hold due to hotel exposure (18%).

LADR, however, is a Strong Buy due to insider ownership and its non-lending platform. ABR is the same for its strong insider ownership. And BRMK is a Buy due to its targeted investment model.

We’re also keeping a Buy on KREF.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Stay Calm, This Too Will Pass (our all-new Vodcast) As Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale says on our brand-new vodcast (video + podcast), this latest crisis is “more than likely going to have a short-term effect.” In the meantime, “There is great opportunity” to take advantage of... subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial). The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRMK, KREF, BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.