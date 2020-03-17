Wells Fargo Preferred Unfairly Thrown Out With Trash

Another Wells preferred has been especially stable during the recent selloff.

The volatile WFC.PL was harder hit than the other Wells preferreds and yields well over 6%.

The COVID-19 crash has engulfed the big financials, including Wells Fargo (WFC).

One way to note the severity of the decline is that while Wells normally yields less than its preferred issues, it now pays considerably more: 7.7% on a forward basis.

WFC has traded in line with the other "Big Four" banks, all of which fell precipitously after the February 19 peak as interest rates plummeted.

Symbol Dividend 19-Feb Feb yield 16-Mar % Decline Fwd. Yield BAC 0.72 34.50 2.09% 20.44 -40.8% 3.52% JPM 3.60 137.49 2.62% 83.355 -39.4% 4.32% C 2.04 78.05 2.61% 41.185 -47.2% 4.95% WFC 2.04 47.09 4.33% 26.45 -43.8% 7.71%

Source: Author's spreadsheet

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has held up the best of the group, Citigroup (C) the worst. All fell more than the 29.5% drop in the S&P 500 over that time frame. Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo' yield is considerably higher than even Citi's, reflecting that the company is out of favor with Fed restrictions on its assets in place.

Unlike 2008, the banking system does not appear to be in any fundamental danger.

“This is not a financial crisis,” (Citigroup CEO Michael) Corbat said during a White House meeting. “The banks and the financial system are in strong shape and we are here to help.”



The executives were quick to point out that, unlike during the last recession more than a decade ago, the banking industry is well capitalized and has undergone several years worth of Federal Reserve-mandated stress tests. The 2008 financial crisis was caused in part by excessive bank leverage and irresponsible mortgage lending."

Wells' fixed-rate preferred issues have declined by vastly different amounts during the current bear market, ranging from 2.8% to 21.1%.

Symbol Dividend 19-Feb Feb yield 16-Mar % Decline Yield WFC-L 75.00 1524.15 4.92% 1202 -21.1% 6.24% WFC-N 1.30 25.16 5.17% 23.31 -7.4% 5.58% WFC-O 1.28 25.08 5.10% 21.98 -12.4% 5.82% WFC-P 1.31 25.2 5.20% 22.09 -12.3% 5.93% WFC-V 1.50 25.62 5.85% 24.9 -2.8% 6.02% WFC-W 1.43 25.72 5.56% 23.25 -9.6% 6.15% WFC-X 1.38 25.83 5.34% 22.83 -11.6% 6.04% WFC-Y 1.41 26.3 5.36% 23.04 -12.4% 6.12% WFC-Z 1.19 25.19 4.72% 20.33 -19.3% 5.85%

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Most Stable Choice

The rock of the group has been WFC.PV, down less than 3%. The likely reason is that prior to the crash, the issue, with a juicy coupon of 6%, was held down by call risk. That's gone away now that WFC.PV is slightly below its redemption value of $25.

It becomes callable in December. Wells just partially called a similar 6% issue, WFC.PT, so if conditions normalize, I'd expect it to be called too.

Best Value Of The Bunch

The one that's gone down 21% is Wells Fargo 7.5% convertible preferred Series L (WFC.PL) (Quantum description), my largest holding. The issue is more volatile than the other Wells preferreds, probably because its duration is considered to be near infinite.

A silver lining is that WFC.PL is now below 1,300 for the first time in about a year. That's its value if Wells common ever rose above 203.72, allowing the preferred issue to be converted to common (a fuller explanation is here). The risk of loss from conversion has disappeared.

That means WFC.PL buyers at Monday's closing price get 6.24% on their investment indefinitely, and almost certainly for at least a decade.

It's a better bargain than, say, WFC.PW - its yield is a little lower, 6.15%, plus it can be called in March 2021, only a year from now.

Wells preferreds are pari passu and rated BBB- by Standard & Poor's, the lowest investment grade.

Despite the recent decline, my holding of WFC.PL remains solidly in the black with an average annualized return of 7.1% since I bought it in 2015. Steady dividend payments have smoothed out those market ups and downs.

Conclusion

WFC.PL is volatile, but it's a good time for long-term investors who can stand the ups and downs to lock in income. Investors looking for yield with stability of principal should consider WFC.PV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.PL, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.