The 10 Best Low-Volatility Blue Chips To Help You Sleep Well At Night

As part of a balanced portfolio, these companies can deliver very safe dividends that grow steadily in all economic/market conditions. All while letting you sleep well at night, no matter what happens next with the stock market.

JNJ, PEP, CL, KMB, DEO, ADP, LIN, RHHBY, CB, and TJX represent some of the highest quality, low-volatility, recession-resistant companies on earth. They are also reasonably priced right now, with about 12% CAGR long-term return potential.

Fighting fear with facts is how you build your fortune and achieve your long-term financial goals.

COVID-19/recession fears are running rampant, with speculation about a doomsday pandemic and financial crisis filling social media.

The first bear market in 11 years has many investors wanting to hide under their beds.

(Source: Imgflip)

What a three weeks investors have had!

Second Fastest Bear Market In History Spared No Sector... Not Even "Bond Alternatives"

(Source: YCharts)

The broader market is down 26% in three weeks, the second-fastest bear market in history behind 1987's 20% single-day crash.

Not even "bond alternatives" like consumer staples, utilities or REITs have been spared the pain. Bonds and cash equivalents have managed to hold up, with long bonds going up as they have 92% of years when stocks fell (25% of all years).

While the COVID-19 pandemic is the black swan event that kicked off the bear market, what has the market in a panic is worries over economic and earnings growth.

The Market's "Fear Index" Is At The Second Highest Levels Ever Recorded

(Source: YCharts)

So let's begin by staying calm, and looking at what the data actually says about recession risk, and what 2020's EPS growth might look like.

(Source: David Rice)

David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change, or BaR grid, tracks 127 economic reports making up 19 leading economic indicators that collectively predicted the last four recessions.

The red MoC (mean of coordinates) dot is the average of all 19 indicators, measured by distance above historical recessionary baseline and how fast they are changing month over month.

The green "LD" dot is the eight most sensitive indicators (like weekly unemployment claims, St. Louis Financial Stress Index, yield curve, etc.).

The green dot tends to tell you where the red dot will go in the coming months if current conditions hold.

For months, the LD dot was above the MoC and expanding at a faster rate. It's now about even with MoC, and slightly contracting month to month.

That's no surprise, given the effects of COVID are just ramping up.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

Based on the most recent economic reports, the New York Fed is estimating the economy will likely grow at 1.1% in Q2. That's less than half as fast as the initial estimate a few weeks ago.

Again, not a surprise, given what Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) COVID-19 economic model is estimating the effects of the pandemic will be.

However, it's important to keep things in context. There is 100% certainty that the economy will slow. There is also 100% certainty that COVID 19 will eventually fade away, we just don't know when.

(Source: World of Meters)

(Source: World of Meters)

The hardest-hit country is thus far Italy, where 1 in 4,000 has gotten sick.

I update two models each day with the latest data, to estimate a range of how many final confirmed cases (people getting sick, not merely infected) we'll get.

450,000 to 1.9 million final cases (upper range rises a bit each day)

27,000 to 114,000 total deaths

While the potential for over 100,000 deaths is certainly a tragedy for the families of the victims, it's important to keep such large numbers in context.

7.7 billion people in the world

25,000 die each day in China

about 150,000 die each day globally

What about the economic effects of countries fighting the spread of the virus? I track these daily as the best data and forecasts come in from reputable sources (not social media).

The US economy could shrink by 2% in the first quarter and 3% in the second, JPMorgan projected, while the eurozone economy could contract by 1.8% and 3.3% in the same periods... Financial markets' wild price swings and tumbling asset prices will also contribute to economic contraction over the next two quarters, according to JPMorgan. Financial conditions around the globe are "tightening sharply as perceptions of credit quality" across several assets deteriorate, the economists said. The risk of sovereign and corporate debt crises adds to the firm's already dire economic outlook... The key to avoiding an even worse hit to global growth lies in countries' policy responses, the bank's economists said: Authorities need to target ailing sectors with stimulus measures, limit financial-market stress, and prop up consumer demand through monetary policy. Any shortfall risks a recession lasting throughout 2020, the firm added. " - Market Insider (emphasis added)

The big risk is not that we have a recession at all, it's that credit markets tighten sufficiently that a normally short and mild recession could become deeper and prolonged.

The St. Louis Financial Stress Index is set at zero for the average level of financial stress since its creation in 1993. It consists of 18 weekly reports and in normal recessions averages about +1.

It bottomed recently at -1.6 and is now up to -0.94.

(Source: YCharts)

The risk premium that bond investors are demanding for BBB rated corporate bonds has certainly spiked over the past three weeks. But it's now merely at 2016 levels when the 2014-2016 oil crash (76% drop in oil prices) slowed the US economy to 0.9% for three quarters (full-year growth was 1.6% that year).

I watch the credit markets closely because I like to be only as concerned as the facts indicate is appropriate.

Is there a chance that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause a recession? Yes, a pretty good one (about 50% according to Jeff Miller and Moody's). Could that potentially lead to cascading bankruptcies and increase credit market stress considerably? Yes.

Is that likely to cause another financial crisis? No.

The Fed just announced it would

inject at least $1.5 trillion into overnight repo markets (since it began repo buys)

begin buying bonds across the maturity spectrum in large quantities (return of QE)

(Source: CME Group)

The bond market is also pricing in a 69% probability the Fed will cut rates to zero on March 19th (Fed meetings last two days).

Basically, the Fed is offering to do a bunch of dirt-cheap overnight lending to the banks through an oddball financial transaction, to make sure the whole financial system has enough immediately-accessible money to keep functioning smoothly... As a straightforward matter of the Fed's obligations, this move was a no-brainer: It makes a 2008-style financial meltdown less likely, and there's no major downside risk like inflation. (The money the Fed is lending is being used to preserve current economic activity, not stimulate more activity.) But there is a bitter irony here. " - The Week (emphasis added)

As of right now, there is little risk of another financial crisis. Should those risks rise, I'll let my readers know.

Remember that fighting fear with facts is how you build your long-term fortune.

(Source: Quote Fancy)

But just because risks of a recession are higher than they've been in a decade, doesn't mean you shouldn't still be putting long-term discretionary savings to work.

Low-Volatility Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Are A Great Strategy For Times Like These

Low volatility stocks are one of the seven proven strategies for outperforming the broader market over time.

Of course, the only reason any factor works over the long term is that it will fail to work in the short term. Otherwise, everyone would use it, bidding up stock prices to the point where they underperformed.

Top Quality Utilities & Aristocrats During COVID-19 Bear Market

(Source: YCharts)

Volatility is statistical. It's what happened in the past, over many years or decades. In any given downturn, overvalued low volatility stocks, even recession-resistant utilities, and aristocrats (bluest of blue chips) can fall sharply.

I warned investors for many months that utilities were overvalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Many defensive "bond alternatives" are still overvalued. NEE is about 20% overpriced and thus would have to fall about 25% to $165 before it would trade at a 5% discount that I consider a potentially good price for 11/11 Super SWAN quality companies (it's also a dividend aristocrat).

But with the market in turmoil, and potentially set to drop even lower (forward P/E is 15 to 17.8 assuming -13% to 0% EPS growth this year) what low volatility very safe blue chip dividend stocks can investors safely buy today?

By "safe" I don't mean "they will go up in a falling market." I simply mean you're buying a company at fair value or better and thus will participate fully in its growth.

(Source: Ploutos)

Total returns = starting yield + long-term growth (dividends track earnings over time) + valuation changes.

If you pay fair value, your total returns will be starting yield + long-term growth (valuation changes cancel out over time).

Buy a company at a discount, or margin of safety, and your returns can exceed the company's fundamentals over several years.

Fortunately, the sharp crash in all stocks, including recession-resistant low volatility ones, has left income investors many great choices to choose from right now.

The Best 10 Low-Volatility Blue Chip Dividend Stocks To Consider During This Bear Market

It's important to remember that almost most stocks are inherently more volatile than the broader market.

S&P 500 15-year annual volatility (Standard deviation): 15%

Average annual volatility of all 420 Dividend Kings' Master List companies: 26%

Average annual volatility of dividend aristocrats: 22%

Remember that bonds/cash are what you use to pay expenses during a bear market, never relying on "bond alternative" stocks to go up in a falling market.

So let's screen for low volatility blue chips that can help you sleep well at night while locking in generous, safe and steadily rising income in all market conditions.

eliminate all overvalued companies: 314 companies left. eliminate all companies with quality scores of 8 or less (leaving nothing but blue chips or better): 200 companies remain. eliminate anything without a 5/5 dividend safety score (very safe, average aristocrat is 4.7): 157 companies remain. eliminate anything without an "A-" or better credit rating (just in case credit conditions tighten more than expected): 74 companies remain. eliminate everything without a 20+ year dividend growth streak (Graham standard): 28 companies remain.

(Source: imgflip)

What do our 28 very safe A-rated blue chips with two decades of proven dividend raising prowess look like?

Fundamental Stats On These 28 Companies

average quality: 10/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company

quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe = 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average

= 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average average yield: 2.8% vs. 2.1% S&P 500 and 2.5% most dividend growth ETFs

vs. 2.1% S&P 500 and 2.5% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 19% undervalued vs. fairly valued S&P 500

vs. fairly valued S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 37.4 = dividend aristocrat

= dividend aristocrat average 5-year dividend growth rate: 8.6% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 7.5% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000 average forward P/E ratio: 14.7 vs. 15 to 17.8 S&P 500 (-13% to 0% EPS growth this year)

average PEG ratio: 1.95

average return on capital: 53% = 84th industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 64% (relative stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (improving moats/quality)

average credit rating: A+ (investment grade, very high-quality)

average annual volatility: 22% vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $73 billion

average 5-year total return potential: 2.8% yield + 7.5% growth +4.2% CAGR valuation boost = 14.5% CAGR (10% to 19% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

These 28 companies would make for a very attractive portfolio. But since we likely won't know the outcome of the pandemic's effects for another two to three months (stocks might fall lower), let's select the 10 companies with the lowest historical volatility.

I'll present them in order of lowest to highest historical (15-year) annual volatility.

(Source: Dividend Kings valuation tool) green = potentially good buy, blue = potential reasonable buy

Fundamental Stats On These 10 Companies

average quality: 10.3/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company

quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe = 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average

= 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average average yield: 2.6% vs. 2.1% S&P 500 and 2.5% most dividend growth ETFs

vs. 2.1% S&P 500 and 2.5% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 8% undervalued vs. fairly valued S&P 500 (collectively a reasonable buy)

vs. fairly valued S&P 500 (collectively a reasonable buy) average dividend growth streak: 37.9 years = dividend aristocrat

= dividend aristocrat average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.0% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 7.6% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000 average forward PE ratio: 17.6 vs. 15 to 17.8 S&P 500 (-13% to 0% EPS growth this year)

average PEG ratio: 2.31

average return on capital: 71% = 85th industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 79% (relative stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (improving moats/quality)

average credit rating: A+ (investment grade, very high-quality)

average annual volatility: 17% vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $142 billion

average 5-year total return potential: 2.6% yield + 7.6% growth +1.7% CAGR valuation boost = 11.9% CAGR (8% to 15% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

These are some of the best dividend stocks in the world, and their average annual volatility is exceptionally low.

While they are not necessarily that undervalued, they are reasonably priced and offer the potential for 12% CAGR long-term returns over the next five years.

Low Volatility, Very Safe Super SWANs Since 2004 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Individually, these companies are slightly more volatile than the broader market over time. Collectively, they've proven 24% less volatile than the broader market over the last 15 years. However, they've outperformed by 2.2% annually and thus delivered double the reward/risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility).

Note how their long-term returns have been about 12%, the approximate same return potential you can get with these companies today.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Outside of the Great Recession, these 10 companies haven't had a correction in the past 15 years.

But if you really want to sleep well at night you'll remember that no dividend stock is a bond alternative.

Look what happens when we use these 10 low volatility very safe SWAN stocks in concert with 30% bond allocation via the Fidelity Investment Grade Bond Fund (FBNDX).

I chose that fund only because it's one of the oldest bond funds in the world, so it allows us to backtest this balanced portfolio for the last 15 years.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This is what I mean by a "well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio."

Your personal asset allocation may require alternative weightings for your bond/cash allocation. The point is to determine your risk profile, make a prudent plan, and then stick to it.

These are the days when you don’t need financial advice, you need a psychologist. This is why managing people is always more important than managing investments when you work in the financial services industry. Anyone can build a portfolio. Not everyone can stick to a plan... My only suggestion for today is to make sure you have a plan, even if it’s a suboptimal plan. No one survives this type of volatility without a plan in place. Even a suboptimal plan is better than nothing because at least it gives you some rules and guidelines to follow. " - Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

How has our balanced low-volatility, very safe SWAN portfolio performed over the years?

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Actually, this balanced portfolio would have outperformed the 8.3% CAGR returns of the S&P 500, but with half the annual volatility.

Comparing it to the default 60/40 stock/bond portfolio you can see it similarly did better.

2.4% CAGR better returns

11% lower annual volatility

75% better excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino Ratio = reward/risk ratio)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

During the Financial Crisis, the peak decline of this balanced portfolio was 10% lower than a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio.

Such is the power of

proper risk management a good watchlist screening for your individual needs

Just remember that in the short term, anything can happen, and even a balanced low-volatility, very safe SWAN portfolio like this isn't likely to go up in a market panic.

The goal here is to teach proper long-term investing methodology, including how to make prudent high-probability/low-risk decisions during a period of increased market uncertainty.

Bottom Line: Fighting Fear With Facts Is How You Can Build A Long-Term Fortune

Do I know what will happen with the economy and corporate earnings this year? In the broader sense, yes. Economic and corporate earnings growth will slow, and potentially turn negative.

How much? I don't know and no one does. How far will the market fall before it bottoms?

sentiment is so negative the market could bottom soon

broader market valuations are fairly valued to slightly overvalued depending on EPS growth this year, so we might fall further

What I can tell you with high confidence is that COVID-19 will eventually fade. Even if it becomes seasonal like the flu, we'll likely have a vaccine within 12 to 18 months.

How many times has seasonal flu caused a recession or bear market?

In the meantime, there is no reason to hide under your bed and ignore the opportunities currently available in great low-volatility, very safe SWAN stocks like JNJ, PEP, CL, KMB, DEO, ADP, LIN, RHHBY, CB, and TJX.

(Source: AZ Quotes)

Collectively, these are some of the world's best low-volatility, recession-resistant companies, with A+ credit ratings, dividend growth streaks of 37 years, and returns on capital in the top 15% of their respective industries.

Or to put another way

very high-quality companies

with very safe dividends

that grow in all economic/market conditions

run by competent and trustworthy management

I can't tell you what stocks will do in 2020, no one can. What I can tell you is that these 10 stocks, as part of a properly risk-managed portfolio, are likely to generate steadily growing income in the years to come, as well as benchmark-beating long-term returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns JNJ and CL in our portfolios