XLE: Giving Up On The Energy Sector

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), headed by Exxon Mobil (XOM), dropped by just over 25 percent in the week. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) lost more than 50 percent of its value during the week, before recovering on Friday.

XLE's Largest Holdings

In February, Larry D. Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, Inc., wrote, "Companies, investors, and governments must prepare for a significant reallocation of capital." He was referring more specifically to companies with climate and sustainablity risks, and that highlighted oil sector companies.

Petroleum demand destruction brought on by the coronavirus, coupled with an oil price war instigated by Saudi Arabia, caused a massive re-pricing of energy companies during the week ending March 13th, and that included major oil companies.

Giving Up On Energy

Jefferies Financial Group is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. About a week ago, its analysts wrote, “We are giving up on energy.”

Through February, the sector had dropped 24 percent. Since the inception of the Boslego Risk Services ("BRS") model portfolio on February 7, 2017, XLE is down nearly 61%. That compares to the BRS portfolio of 118.5%.

The BRS return was achieved by primarily shorting oil on a selective and dynamic basis. I chose the XLE fund as a benchmark for those investing in energy and provided an alternative strategy. My articles over the years have been roundly criticized by the long-only oil crowd.

February 7, 2017 - March 16, 2020 Boslego 118.5% XLE -60.8% SPY 4.6%

Evercore is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. In a report last Thursday, it wrote, “Let’s not fool ourselves, it’s all uneconomic and likely to stay that way. There are no good answers for the industry in a $30 per barrel environment.”

Anti-Dumping

Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources (CLR), recently said that the Saudi flooding of oil markets is illegal. They have the express intent of grabbing more market share.

Hamm said he will begin an investigation with an industry trade group, the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance (DEPA). He intends to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the United States International Trade Commission requesting the initiation of an antidumping and/or countervailing duty investigation regarding crude oil price manipulation by Saudi Arabia, Russia and perhaps others, for illegal dumping of crude.

The problem is that anti-dumping duties usually come into play when a foreign company is selling an item significantly below the price at which it is being produced. In Saudi Arabia, it is well-known that the production cost is only a few dollars per barrel. Therefore, it would be hard-pressed to claim that Saudi Aramco is selling oil below cost.

SPR Purchases

President Trump has said that he has authorized the Energy Department to purchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and to “fill it up.” The Reserve currently has about 635 million barrels, and its capacity is about 727 million. The maximum fill rate is about 500,000 b/d, so that would fall very short of current estimates of the oversupply, which is as much as 10 million barrels per day, according to Rystad Energy.

Conclusions

I have read projections for how short the oil price war might be and how oil prices and oil equities will rebound. Many are being made by those who have suffered great losses in the oil sector this year and over the past few years. As such, they appear to be confirmation-biased estimates. The long-only energy equity articles over the past few years have yielded large losses for those who took that advice.

The energy sector, as represented by XLE, is up against what may be an insurmountable obstacle. The building of an oil glut now could take many years to work off. I would discourage false hopes of a rebound in the oil and gas sector, and an investment in XLE.

