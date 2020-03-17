Twitter: No Easy Fixes (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted on Thursday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: Welcome to the Razor's Edge. I'm Daniel Shvartsman, joined by Akram's Razor, author at Seeking Alpha as always. We're swapping swats with our other, The Investing Edge show Values Investor Edge Live, which will be back next week kicking off another virtual investor forum. So we're going two weeks in a row.

The Razor's Edge, we talk about ideas that Akram is following as part of his Seeking Alpha Marketplace service also called The Razor's Edge, and just general investing. I bring my perspective as a generalist, ask some questions, sometimes behind the curve, sometimes on the curve, let's say, looking at specific ideas, market issues, see where we are as investors and traders in 2020.

If you're invest -- if you're interested in more of this discussion, of course, you can subscribe to this channel to get the podcasts uploaded, we publish every other week, or you can subscribe to Akram Razor's service on Seeking Alpha's marketplace called The Razor's Edge. You just have to type in The Razor's Edge on the search bar in Seeking Alpha or by going to seekingalpha.com/marketplace.

This week's topic, Twitter. The markets still thrashing about for a direction amidst all the Coronavirus concerns, but this is a little bit more of a localized story to cover. Elliott Management, the famed hedge fund and activist firm, has been reported to own, I've heard anywhere between $1 billion and $2 billion worth of shares in Twitter, the social media giant that hasn't been performing to expectations since basically forever. That would amount to 3.7% to 7% of the equity depending on the specific numbers.

While Elliott hasn't released a letter as far as I've seen, or filed a 13-D, the focus has been reported to have been on Jack Dorsey, the company's CEO and Co-Founder and just where he is in terms of his professional focus, and same said, company underperformance. Dorsey has already started to make some changes, and has started to respond to defend himself. So we're going to get into what this means for the company. Is there an opportunity here, and everybody's favorite topic on the line, how to fix Twitter?

Before we begin a quick disclaimer and disclosure. The Razor's Edge is a podcast on Seeking Alpha's the Investing Edge channel. The views discussed belong to either Akram or me respectively. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. Will disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast that we don't cover right now. I'll say just in the social media world, I'm on Pinterest, PINS. Akram is as well along with Facebook and Square which is Jack Dorsey's other company. We'll see what else we cover. Neither of us have positions in Twitter.

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

So Akram, good morning. Elliott Management, big activist fund, obviously probably the biggest out there these days. I can't think of the last time a big tech company was a target of activist -- the name that came to mind, I didn't do full research was Microsoft. I think ValueAct had a position in them. I can't remember if that was when Ballmer was still there, or if that was in the early Nadella days.

Akram's Razor: It was to get Ballmer out yeah, which worked pretty well.

DS: Okay, pretty, pretty well, pretty well. Any other precedents and what do you think about Elliott showing up on the scene here?

AK: I mean, it's not a tough one to argue with an underperforming stock. Well, I mean, we can get into that because that kind of argument is fizzling fast, but him running two companies, it's going nowhere since IPO. It's pretty straightforward. It's actually surprising it's taken this long.

DS: Right. I mean, it's been in the air for a while. Nobody's -- investors can't say that they've been happy with Twitter except for the occasional earnings move. I mean, that's a pretty straightforward thing.

AK: Yeah. Basically, it's a great volatility stock for earnings. So buy it on earnings, sell it afterwards.

DS: Right. So we don't -- it's -- I haven't seen much about what Elliott actually wants. It seems the most obvious thing is they want Dorsey out. Is that -- have you heard anything else as far as what they're looking for here?

AK: No, I think that's just the general argument is Dorsey's priorities are there, this company needs a full time CEO, and his Africa trip/move, which ironically he's walking back this morning. So good timing on us. So I didn't schedule this today -- yesterday, because he's out.

DS: Yeah. He said with the coronavirus and what -- and I think he said everything else going on, he's not going to be spending time in Africa.

AK: Yeah, right. I mean, I think it's -- he even walked back the rationale of his move which either he's claiming was misreported and that he was going to Africa because it's a large addressable market. He wants to kind of get his feet on the ground there and tap into it. I don't know exactly what he's focused on there, where you got to get average revenue per user up in the U.S., let alone in more developed international markets before you even really remotely think about Africa, but…

DS: Right. And it's -- one of the points about everybody's about to be working remotely it looks like. And I've worked remotely for the last seven plus years. I feel like you generally tend to be not location tied in or have been recently. But one of the points I heard raised by a critic that we'll come to later probably is the time zones is a big challenge. And that's -- I think that's probably the biggest challenge of working remotely is if you're not in the same time zone.

AK: Well, yeah, it's going from like being able to walk from his Square office to his Twitter office in a few minutes to different time zones. And I mean, I've dealt with that living internationally. I mean it's without a doubt, it's almost a no brainer to come out and be like, listen, you're running two companies, that's just not going to cut it with the way your stock's performed. Now you want to run two companies from Africa. I mean, even the Square shareholders should be concerned.

DS: So he's already pulled that.

AK: But that stock's been working right. So I mean it's -- and I'm long square. And I mean, to me that just has had really underperformed and Shopify's valuation versus Square has just made no sense to me. But with Twitter, I mean, I've traded Twitter since it listed. And I mean, I've gone through all the Twitter stories. So when I look at Elliot and Singer coming in, or Scott Galloway, who's really gotten involved in this, slamming them, I'm just like -- I mean, I went through this when there was Marc Benioff trying to buy Twitter and then it was Disney, right, both of them at the same time. And remember they skewered Benioff when he thought about buying it. I mean, you're talking like roughly around where it's trading, right? I mean, the bid was supposedly bid like 32 to 34. Stock is $33 free market. That was 2016 back when it was trading at, I don't know, roughly half this price, right.

I mean, the argument is that obviously the shares -- but I mean, I think Dorsey came back in in '15. So the stock is essentially down, you see about 2% since he's been CEO.

DS: Which compared to the market, the NASDAQ, and Facebook is significant under performance.

AK: Yes. So I mean, we've always looked at it that way. I mean, I've always looked at it that way. I mean, Twitter has reach that doesn't translate into devaluation and money making, that it's -- I mean, I guess the comparables are Facebook, and Google that people like to like to throw out there. Although we can make this argument, looking at it today and where it's at, and where other things are at, maybe this is kind of a pointless. I mean, getting a full time CEO, there's no doubt that that is the way to go with a company like this, and no matter what it was doing, you have a decent argument on that.

But the valuation and reach performance argument, it's -- we can argue now that that's not nearly as compelling as it seemed in the past.

DS: So I want to get into what's wrong with Twitter and what would be -- I mean, Dorsey's time is obvious. And the stock performance is obvious. And we can come back to the valuation argument.

AK: Well, I mean, let's start with the basic thing that it was extremely overvalued when it listed. I mean, I shorted this thing when it listed, and I mean, it did shoot up to like 70. And then it was like a straight line down. But it wasn't an easy short at first because this thing came out of the gate almost before anybody, right? And it was in that window where Facebook had its issues and then turned and they kind of both went different ways.

DS: Well, so I'm trying to pull up the parallel charts. It listed in late 2013. My memory is that Facebook by then had sort of found their footing. Facebook, of course, famously listed at something like $38 or $42 a share, did not get any pop, dropped all the way down to $16. Yeah, I remember saying $16 would be a good price to buy and never bought. But that was -- so it got down to the high-teens and then sort of the rest has been history more or less, they figured out mobile et cetera.

AK: Look, there's good stories in the background. Zuckerberg was freaking out that this whole transition to mobile they may not survive it. That was the argument in the early days, and whether they'd be able to monetize on mobile the way they were on desktop. And I mean, obviously that story is a moot point. Everybody's been able to monetize like, no tomorrow on mobile. And the whole ecosystem essentially shifted there. So it wasn't a problem.

But yeah, that's what killed -- that's what crushed Facebook. And of course, remember Facebook made great acquisitions, Twitter didn't.

DS: And so -- and Facebook starts -- you start to see the take-off happen in sort of the back half of 2013. I can't remember, but it's quite easy to connect those dots and say, Twitter coming to the market sort of there was renewed excitement in social media at the time, but I think your point is, Twitter was a very overvalued stock at the time. And that's obviously whatever else we say that's compressed a fair deal. Like they're not -- they are a profitable company at this point. They trade for a market multiple, I think earnings wise. So --

AK: I mean, if you look at where things are today, when I was -- when I was very bullish on Twitter. And even earlier, when about a year ago or whatever it was, the gap was huge between them. And, Pinterest IPOing and trading in the 30s and SnapChat trading in the 30s, right, that was when you had this dynamic in these social media driven type stocks, where the valuations were extreme. But if you look at it today, I mean, Facebook is like a $450 billion EV about to do $80 billion in revenue with 40% margins and growing the top line, 23% 24% or whatever. So Facebook's trading at roughly five times forward.

Twitter, revenue estimates are like around $4.3 million, $4.4 billion for the coming year. And it's trading what? Like $23 billion EV. So like, again, like five point something forward.

Pinterest, right. Again, we're back down, call it about an $8 billion enterprise value expected to do $1.5 billion in revenue this coming year. So, again, right around 5x sales, right?

SnapChat's obviously have been coming back down to earth as well. So is it even cheap anymore? I mean, what Pinterest is going to be growing a lot faster. Facebook is still growing faster than them. Facebook obviously wildly more profitable than them. So the disparity isn't where it was. And then I guess the reach argument, because if you go back to 2016, I mean, this thing when I was trading $13 $14, it was a huge difference in terms of multiple. And it was still growing faster on the top line.

And even at early points in 2018, when fire. Then we can even go back to, that window after dropped on its earnings last year. And these names that started IPOing. Again, it was relatively a cheap outlier. But now, I don't know that that argument exists considering the problem.

DS: But that's I guess that's where the Activist argument. Because what I was going to say is that if you look at the problems, saying Dorsey and the share performance are actually two opposite ends of the spectrum. The share performance is the output of whatever internal problems they have. Dorsey's lack of focus may or may not be the cause of those problems. The problem is our essentially as I understand that they're failing to grow fast enough, monetize fast enough. If you look at the last couple years just pulling up the financial statements in the 10-K, they've grown something like 20%, and then 15% revenue the last two years.

They've turned earnings into meaningfully positive. And again not rocket, not hockey stick growth. And there's this feeling, I think of well your -- maybe not valuation to reach. But the old eyeballs thing is I think actually here is that we have people's attention on Twitter. And it's again to our point what we talked about Pinterest, and I think you made this point. Pinterest is not on Wall Street's radar. It's not in the workflow. Twitter is in everybody's radar on Wall Street specifically. And then it's also in everybody's radar in the media. And those are arguably the two biggest users of Twitter beyond activists, let's say are politicians.

And so it's very salient and it seems very obvious that this should be a huge company. And so that's what I think people are pointing out saying, if they're not a huge company, if they're not growing at these enormous numbers. And I want to come back to this, because I think there's a gap in this. But if they're not growing the way they should be, something's wrong. And then you look okay, okay, it seems pretty obvious that Dorsey is not focused enough. He's got to go or I guess you could argue he's got to let Square go. But that's a separate way, the same idea.

And so I guess that's -- it's still -- it's still not clear to me what actually is causing them to not grow fast enough. Like --

AK: Well, look you just made -- you just nailed it. So there's not much else to say other than the fact that maybe the people who are following it have a bit of tunnel vision, right? Because I mean, I've been in that view as well on and off for a long time. But run the numbers. I mean, what is Twitter's reach? Twitter's reach in the U.S. is I think 30 million monetizable daily active users, significantly lower than SnapChat, which is what is that now like a $12 billion EV company, and significantly lower than Facebook obviously.

I think the last time they reported the monthly is before they switched the reporting metric. They had 300 -- some 330 million I think or 340 million in Q1 of 2019 monthly active users. What's Facebook, like 2 billion?

DS: Yeah, I think Yeah.

AK: I mean is Facebook 2 billion daily even. I mean, I don't know is it monthly.

DS: I don't have that on top my head but it's a -- we can pull that up.

AK: So I mean -- yeah, sorry to interrupt. But like 300 million times, what is that -- one, let's call it one sixth Facebook and you got an EV like 30. So you could be 200 billion or something. But they don't have the identities of people.

DS: Facebook, by the way is 1.6 billion daily active users in Q4 and 2.5 billion monthly active users.

AK: All right, so there you go. So multiply Twitter times eight. Right now it's -- let's say just recently, it's been around 30 billion. That's 250 billion. And your Facebook EV is like 450 billion. Okay. And Facebook has the daily engagement. So when you get into the daily engagement, Twitter's daily engagement is 100 million. Facebook's is what?

DS: 1.6.

AK: 1.6, okay, so 16 times 30 will get you to the same valuation. Right?

DS: It gets you about 450, yeah.

AK: 450- 480. So, I mean, there you go. I mean, I know Scott Galloway is obviously super active. He's podcasting. He's on Twitter all the time. He relates to it that way. So does everyone in the financial world because they're on Twitter. But step back, it seems like the rest of the world, a ton of them are not there.

DS: One of the things I love about being on Twitter is every so often, people will talk about how much better Twitter is than the other social networks. And it's -- I don't know that. I guess you see that a little bit on Facebook.

AK: That's it, that's Galloway's argument right? He's like, Twitter, is net positive for society unlike Facebook, Which I don't know. I mean. I'm a person who has used Twitter for a long time, but has been really active on it for let's call it the last year. And I'm also a person who by virtue of being really active on it had to follow the President and a lot of related stuff because the politics is really intertwined with the market.

And I mean it definitely gives you a negative vibe that I don't come away with when I'm on Instagram. I don't get -- I go on Instagram and I see friends traveling or doing whatever and it's fun and family members on Twitter. If I click and open a comment section, I'm just like, my god, what it's like. People really think this? People really think that?

I mean, there's a lot of negative energy on Twitter. So the saving grace is that they don't do political ads. I mean and Mark Zuckerberg has been stubborn on this topic. I mean, it's funny to sit there and read Sacha Baron Cohen, tweeting that Facebook is scumbags because they're getting -- they're not filtering political ads, but they're willing to do this for coronavirus, right.

So he's like you can do this for this. Why can you do it for that? Because you want to make money. And he tweets that. And it's just like, all right, like this platform seems to like -- I mean, I don't know if there was a platform out there that isn't more in this call it from a political standpoint noisemaking propaganda machine for use. I mean, you want to talk about propaganda. I mean, it is the President's which where he spends all his time going after and undermining the entire media apparatus that existed before. Everything in the mainstream media is fake. But what he's saying on Twitter is real. And that's where he says that really loudly to the tune of 20-30 times a day.

And I mean, you've had interesting stuff also happen on Twitter lately. I mean, they kicked zerohedge off, right? And that's pissed off a lot of people. And I mean look I've been a zerohedge fan since it started back in the financial crisis. I mean, I've even written stuff that's been posted on zerohedge.

But zerohedge does do -- I mean some sensational posting. There's no denying that, the headlines versus actual content. And it's a business and albeit a probably a pretty lucrative one in terms of advertising. And you do wonder how these decisions have to be run out of place like Twitter in terms of when you get into the Twitter penalty box, and they don't clarify that. That's obviously a big deal. But I mean, there are times where I mean, I'll click on a zerohedge headline, just recently, maybe the last two years. And I have to drill down into the content and then do some searches just to be like, all right, I mean, this is not what it seemed to be when I clicked.

DS: Yeah, I did. I found somebody I like on FinTwit, retweeted zerohedge link that was about a quarantine of a brothel in Spain. And then I looked it up and near me, and so I was like, that's weird. I've haven't heard anything about that in the Spanish read, news. And I figured it was a satirical site that made that joke. And so yeah, it's not -- zerohedge a week ago. I think it illustrates the challenges Twitter. But what I think Galloway is an interesting character to talk about in this context.

I like Scott Galloway. He's Professor New York University. We've talked about him a little bit before. And he's become increasingly high profile. And I don't agree with him on everything. But as I said, last time, I respect anybody who brings it and is, sort of bring some support. But as you become more visible you have to we were chatting about this you kind of stretch yourself a little bit.

AK: Well, yeah. The whole problem of when do you have time to actually really focus on things if you're doing multiple podcasts and you're in the media and you're on TV. And it becomes a lot harder to be doing the research and work behind the most interesting things you I guess, would want to highlight.

I mean, we could do a podcast every day, but we wouldn't really get much substance out of it eventually. We would have to just become more entertaining. And he is super entertaining. I mean, I listened to the Kara Swisher pivot podcast with him. He's funny guy. I mean, he brings a mix of charisma character, humor. He can be loud and then jokes through [ph]. And he ties that to interesting ideas around tech and finance.

DS: Right and then, and I listened to their most recent podcast to prep for this and Kara does a nice job. She plays -- she does a good job on.

AK: She plays mom and he calls her mom.

DS: Kara's a mom, he did that [ph]. But I think what is -- and just, he published a letter which we syndicated on Seeking Alpha as well to the Chairman of Twitter, Omid Kordestani in December, which was a bit - which was essentially saying that the company's not doing well. Dorsey needs to go. He's just not-- and he's consulted. He's disclosed that he's consulting with Elliott.

AK: So he's working with Elliott, and getting paid I guess to make this noise. And I mean he's also concluded that this is it's already game over, that Jack's going to be gone in less than a week. And I mean, he's very possibly right. But the argument he's laid out is an argument that has been made about Twitter for forever. It's not like Twitter hasn't gone through huge turnover in the upper management echelon. We started with Jack and then we had Evan and then we had Dick and then back to Jack. It's had multiple CEOs, tons of CFOs.

DS: And so here's where I want to make my -- because I like Galloway a lot. But I feel like his argument is pretty hypocritical in the context of everything that you've raised about Facebook, which I don't agree with you about everything about Facebook as a company, but I do agree that there's a disconnect. And here's what I find discomforting about this to a large degree, especially given that Elliott is involved, is that the criticism of Facebook essentially amounts to they care too much about growing their business and they don't slow down to fix everything else that's going on in their ecosystem.

And you look at Twitter and they appear from the outside. It's true, they don't change very much. They're a decently profitable company. They're not like -- they're not blowing shareholder cash. They're 30 times free cash flow, but there's something like 18 times, trailing 12 months earnings. Like they're growing their growth -- as I said, they're growing at 13% which at the end of the day -- I'm not trying to defend them, but at the end of an economic cycle is not all that bad.

Obviously, they have missed opportunities and you can argue about they need to be doing more on disinformation, whatever else. But they have tried to take some stance whether or not you agree with them with it were to be not mentioning, not political advertising, whether it be things like removing even notable accounts like zerohedge, whether it be things like that they're -- I think they're the ones we're testing the idea of pointing out actually this has been a debunked claim that shows up on the tweet.

Like they are making -- for me, they're making as many changes at the margin as Facebook has. I just feel like there's a sort of -- it's hard to -- I know we'll come up with some ideas. You had shared something with me yesterday that I think is worth sort of going on as far as how they can monetize. But they're kind of being hit with a stick for not being as good as Facebook. And yet, if they were to be as good as Facebook, they'd be hit with a stick for being just like Facebook. And I just feel like it's a really -- for Elliott, I don't think it's doing this. Elliott is a more directly you guys should be like Facebook, I suspect they're more of a Activist hedge fund.

AK: I mean, Elliott is a ruthless activist. I mean, there's been a great articles written about exactly just how hard they're willing to go to make money. So the other thing with Elliott is -- and we can't really say how much it plays into part of this. But Singer is a big Trump supporter and there's some people think that there's a political angle here.

I mean, look if you go back to it at the end of the day, Twitter does seem at least from a notoriety standpoint or being covered for deactivating or punishing more righty criticism, right?

DS: That's the argument. Yeah.

AK: Shut down like a James Wood account. You shut down zerohedge, right. And you're not doing the same thing to, let's say extreme lefties or Bernie Rose or whatever.

DS: Right. I think what's interesting about that is -- is that -- maybe it's -- I guess my other argument here is that maybe it's not as easy as it looks. Because think about every time Twitter floats any change. What's the response, whenever they even -- when they went to 280 characters, which was going to end how Twitter was, the response I think is always two things is don't change anything. I'm quite happy. And where's my edit button?

And that's like all anybody ever says when Twitter does anything. It's not easy. So I think what's interesting about Twitter's user base is it is a diehard base. And die hard bases are kind of tough to deal with because you're not -- you're going to have that rabid loyalists, but if you do make changes. They're going to be upset. They're going to say that they love Twitter, but they're going to complain about almost anything. I just think that there are ways to monetize that but then, I don't know.

We were talking last week about capitalism from a macroeconomic scale, but from a microeconomic scale, like at some point if you're looking for a healthier capitalism, it doesn't jive with -- oh, but you should be doing. I don't know. I just -- I feel like there are some. I'm not defending Twitter. I don't really -- I also get negative energy when I'm on the site I learn a lot from Twitter.

It's enriching in some sense, but it also -- I get mad at myself. I think I spent too much time on it. It is addicting, it is successful at what it does. But I just feel like there are some latent contradictions in the argument here, not necessarily Elliott's but I also think this is probably harder. This is not the layup that people think it is to make Twitter better.

I mean, Galloway's arguments on the pivot podcast, were not very -- there was like, Oh, you could do an AI sentiment stuff and that AI sentiment stuff, you sell it to like five hedge funds, and then it loses its value, because everybody has it. And so it's just one of these things where I think yes, of course, a full time CEO in theory should better.

And the -- I'll stop ranting with, the other thing is that, I wonder if you have any thoughts about employees, seem to be excited about Jack and trying to get the word out. Some of the -- I saw Paul Graham tweeted positively, obviously Elon Musk tweeted positively, like I…

AR: It's got a good work.

DS: This guy has got a good -- he's in his cryo baths or whatever he is in.

AR: Elon come up with something better from a shareholder, the controversy defense standpoint.

DS: I don't know.

AR: Yeah. At the same time, remember just like recently, Jack asked Elon, how do you fix Twitter?

DS: That’s right.

AR: And it's like, well, are you telling every single person in the activist community, that it's broken.

DS: That's what everybody wants to fix.

AR: And you're asking Elon Musk for advice?

DS: Yeah.

AR: Who has his fair share of people, I mean, before the stock run who generally believe, and they still do it today even more, despite the fact that it's now, it was what 2x Twitter and now it's been as high as 10x Twitter almost.

DS: There you go. I think we've got an answer right there. Tesla should by Twitter. That's…

AR: Yeah.

DS: He's shown he can run two companies or whatever. He's running like five companies, so he can just add another one.

AR: Yeah, make it six. It's not a big deal for him. And he's probably in terms of CEOs, the -- by definition most recognizable Tweeter.

DS: Andheseemsto get Twitter culture. He does seem to like get the replay game -- reply game and everything else.

AR: Yeah. Retweeting, engaging trolls, messing with them, dealing with customers through Twitter, everything. So I mean, yeah, he’s definitely is a person who would have a ton of view on the user experience, at least bring him in as a consultant.

DS: What do you think will happen here? I want to ask how you would fix Twitter but also what do you think is actually going to happen in the next weeks and months?

AR: Honestly, I mean, we had this reply today, if you had asked me about this, and we didn't have Coronavirus and we didn't have this freefalling markets. And we -- Facebook is trading down another 3% pre-market, Pinterest has given up its gains and Twitter popped last week and is holding around $33, right.

So let's think about this from a pure shareholder standpoint. Should Twitter's valuation today be higher if Jack Dorsey's out? The answer is, no.

DS: Meaning there's no obvious upside to removing him.

AR: There's no value creation to bringing in a new CEO immediately right now, that is patently obvious in the stock. I think the stock right now compared to its peers, is being priced out of premium. There's an assumption here now that it's going to make some things get better. And we've seen over time how long it is that, that hasn't happened.

And we just went through two core arguments, which everything Scott's laid out and probably isn't in the singer mentality that over this window of the CEO, you've underperformed, drastically and compared to these companies, and the S&P 500, okay.

And this was something that I related to but I mean, it's like he came in, it fell off a cliff, and he's made some progress about stabilizing and righting the ship. And this has coincided in the Trump era. There's some controversial things tied to it, but we just did the math you've got 100 million monetizable daily active users and Instagram, I mean, the Facebook ecosystem has 1.6, Snapchat's got more, Pinterest is growing at the rate they're growing and has shown decent unit economics and it's trading at 4.5 times forward with 30% revenue growth guidance.

So you've got the same multiple as Facebook, who's been hugely investing in content monitoring and infrastructure and taking 55% EBITDA margins down, but it's still 40% margins and growing faster than you. So the reach argument is, like you said, more of a function of who's looking at it in terms of the media and political context and financial universe, but in terms of the daily lives of people where advertisers want to be and know that this person is this age went to this school, and did that, Twitter doesn't have that information. It has it on some people but for most people, no. You're using handles that are anonymous.

And anonymity is a big deal in Twitter because people say a lot of things on Twitter that they don't want to be held accountable to later in life. So I personally think that goes back to this whole, that it's so drastically underperformed and this thing's been around for so long, like what are you going to do to change it to get more people in on it around the planet? And I don't think there is remotely an easy answer to that.

I think what they have to do is make more money off what they have today. And the potential idea is to make more money off what they have today all come with a downside caveat of even shrinking their existing base further.

DS: So Akram’s Razor congratulations. Elliot has installed you as CEO of Twitter, replacing Jack Dorsey, based on your long career as a tech investor and following the space. What are you doing in your first year to turn this ship around?

AR: Shut it down, and say, I'm doing this for the good of society?

DS: Yes, so.

AR: You know. Everybody, like the few people in our category who love it as a finance tool, the President, who it no longer has to deal with any media that disagrees with him, et cetera, will not be happy, neither will celebrities. But they can still monetize their brands on Instagram. But for those of us aspiring to build our brands through getting our opinions out there and sharing our critical and many times, harsh views on Twitter, we'll have to find something else to do with our time.

DS: That will help us.

AR: And more likely than not to be just slightly happier.

DS: Little bit more productive too I think. I think more productive is really the name of the game but okay, assuming that the Board isn't really looking to go the martyrdom route.

AR: No, obviously we're kidding. But I mean in terms of the value, there's no doubt that this is in three industries, let's say, politics, news, entertainment and finance, call it for a very hugely benefit, like beneficial tool for people involved. And there should be a better way to make money there. Because if you build a brand and you get it going and you develop these Twitter followers, you do get to a point where I mean like, look at Scott Galloway, he's a professor who gets active on Twitter. He starts -- he has his little blog that he's been sharing his ideas on for a while and criticism, and like, he's very opinionated.

And from Twitter, I’m putting his views up there, he starts doing a podcast, and now he's launching his own podcasts. And I mean, it's an open door for monetization if you're in that, and it's the same thing in terms of the political journalists, whatever you want to call it, pundit. You get 800,000 followers, and then my new book's out, come listen to my podcasts and share your views. It's a way to make money, it's a license to print money. It's free promotion for you, the audience is there.

And they don't make incremental dollars off those people really, right. It's essentially your publicist. And it's free.

DS: So the argument is that once I become -- once I gain that audience, I am then bringing you back to Twitter to check out what give a trivial example, even though I have chosen not to follow him, I will occasionally go to twitter.com/Billsimmons to check out if he's got anything to say about the latest Celtics game or something.

So that's in theory, that's the value that he is bringing to Twitter is making me actually want to go and see what he's saying.

AR: Correct. But I mean, at the same time, it's value for him. He has a book, he has anything, he promotes it there for free.

DS: Of course, it's a pretty.

AR: Yeah, I mean, I try to think about it just, a good comparison it's your guy's business. I mean, Seeking Alpha market currents versus where news breaks on a stock. How has Twitter not been able to figure out a way to have a subscription driven tool for traders? Like why hasn't it -- speaking of the election, why hasn't it killed Mike Bloomberg’s business.

The Bloomberg terminal when I first started using it as a trader, its value to be wasn't necessarily in the analytics and screening functionality and I'm not doing fixed income. So it's not like I'm trading over it, was in the news breaking. They highlight stuff in red, did breaks, financial news, political news and then individual news on stocks and it organizes it. I search on a ticker and I search the news that's come out on a certain ticker. You can do that all now on Twitter.

And I mean, it just needs some better filtering tools. And I mean we've seen it, we've actually seen things like stock tweets and FinTweet and these things where they go and there's people like, why hasn't Twitter turned, what goes on it like if you're an activist, short seller, you get on Twitter and you tweet that you're coming out with a report. And then you post a link to that report on Twitter. And you start breaking the news on Twitter.

So you see a lot of that that goes on, on Twitter. That may take muddy waters and just recently with like NMC and obviously, I mean, the whole thing is being waged on Twitter.

DS: Yeah, I mean, it's -- I guess, putting my Seeking Alpha hat on for a second, I would say that I have made the argument internally that Twitter is actually our biggest competitor just in terms of attention and that and in terms of content because yeah, I think it has for Muddy Waters was big, independent of us, Citron, I think built the audience independent of us. For a lot of people Seeking Alpha used to be a great way to gain an audience because we have developed that distribution channel and audience to go and now Twitter kind of replaces or competes with that.

AR: Exactly, take Twitter away from the Muddy Water Citron and Spruce Point and these likes and you've removed something that when they break something instantaneously moves the stock. And that's been -- at least for a degree part of the business model, a big part of the initial business model, but positioning around your thesis. That people I mean, I guess algos and people in the financial community being programmed to follow those feeds and trade the stocks that these people tweet about.

So they make no incremental dollars, I mean, it's and when you think about it, it's a really high value, demographic, and they will all pay for it. So how do you charge them, do you charge if you get to a certain number of followers, this was what I was thinking.

You charge the people who have built a huge base on Twitter, a premium subscription and you add in, you can either take away some things, like, hey, I want to link to my podcast, I want to link to a new book that I've released versus just putting it in a tweet, like come check out this podcast. I just want to be sitting there, I'm on my page. I'm still promoting with a tweet. But if I'm over, let's say, 100,000 followers, I charge you $30 a month, and I start adding tools for you.

And maybe I do have like a model for a journalist, a module for a subscription to people in finance. And I add just some functionality that they can leverage. I mean the balance with anything subscription, and remember, once you go subscription, you do get that multiple expansion. And I think the trick for them is how do you do that without losing users from the core advertising model that you're going with.

And it shouldn't be that hard. I mean, there should be a way they can do a free tier and a premium tier for, let's say, like the verified users who this is their free publicist. They're using it for business purposes to monetize. You're not going to charge the President, obviously. But if a company is putting stuff out, I mean, think back to when Benioff wanted to buy it. And he was thinking about it from a CRM data tool standpoint.

You've got all these companies and when someone has a bad airline experience, he gets on Twitter and he starts tweeting the airline, or he starts tweeting the restaurant. And from a customer service standpoint, obviously became like it's not very hard to see that, hey, I’m the world's largest CRM.

There's a lot in here that I can do with this. I want to be able to monetize the data and marry it to it with the CRM that -- like that had to be his angle. And maybe Marc is maybe one of the best people out there to kind of explain his rationale, because I mean, at the time, you had Salesforce and essentially Disney, two very opposite like we get Disney is looking at this for media news, and Salesforce is looking at it from a purely customer relationship management standpoint for enterprises.

So you got two ends of the spectrum who I think had different views. And I mean, obviously Disney from a brand standpoint, I'm sure if they got into it would say that it was just too risky. And they're probably very happy that they passed. But Salesforce is a different angle and I do wonder what he would think today because he really did think about it and he really did think it made sense. And maybe it was just a splash to a degree he was looking for after he couldn't get LinkedIn. But there is that concentrated demographic on there, where there's value.

DS: I think what's interesting you had -- when we had talked about Pinterest, it's funny that this is the now the third social media focused podcast we've done but it also illustrates, as you talked about the Twitter problem, which was essentially this that they haven't figured out how to get where they want to go. And when we talked about Pinterest we talked about well actually, what's interesting about Pinterest is that it's more action specific so you can see how it integrates into commerce more and I actually wonder if the way to think about this is actually more as the Facebook curse the Facebook problem where Facebook has been so successful at gaining your attention.

And we did talk about the other ways that they may monetize more and more down the line, but they have really just built up such an intention stream and they've managed to do it in a number of different ways, whether it's through buying Instagram and grabbing your attention through that, and then sort of knocking off Snapchat as necessary, whether it's through the classic Facebook information stream, whether it's through end, adding the news feed, which I don't remember if that was before Twitter existed or after, but is -- was an important development for them rather than static pages, whether it's buying WhatsApp and going into the messaging business more and more, they've really grabbed your attention.

And so that allows them to think really globally. They don't really have to develop, what is our finance strategy or what is our entertainment strategy, whereas Pinterest, as I said, is really driven by your individual interests. So it's more action -- it's more actionable.

And Twitter is really like, you almost wonder if the issue is that they need to have a finance team, as you said, an entertainment team, a politics team, and really just think, how do we make this product monetizable but the best product it can be for these subsets rather than how do we think about our ecosystem as a whole? Because there's -- that's the joke.

There's FinTwit, there's activist Twitter, there's black Twitter, there's whatever other types of communities that source Brock's bond out of Twitter and thinking about it from a global perspective may actually be detrimental to them figuring out how to grow their business and serve their customers, either on the user side or the advertiser side or whatever else. I wonder if that's part of the issue here.

AR: Yeah, look, verticalization. I think you have a good point, is something that they need to focus on and others really don't. They need to be -- they have industry specific potential upside that's been untapped. But this is the thing that like, let's say you replace Jack. I mean, it's not like they're clueless on this topic. And it's clearly something that would require a certain level of experimentation that they have discussed internally.

Look, I've talked to people who've worked at Twitter and Facebook. And when we go back to the profitability, there is a counter argument that they have not nearly had to invest in the infrastructure that Facebook has had. So if they needed to get to the point where they could be significantly more, generate significantly more revenue, you're going to take a hit on margin.

So essentially that earnings are really overstated, because they haven't changed it that much. And they have taken kind of this, it seems hands off, not clear approach to how they manage, how they police is the right word, the behavior on the site.

And Facebook has essentially has a very clear approach on what they're doing there. They've got their algorithms, and then they've got people and thousands and thousands of people reviewing content.

DS: But I think that's also what's -- Facebook is, let's say, the online town square where anybody can come and you get in it. And because of that, and because they make enough money through their advertising and whatever else, they can afford to build in those structures, and then the argument is, did they build their town square too fast without thinking about this? Do they -- are they too powerful, like I think that's where the criticism comes in more than the specifics of the investments that they've made since.

Whereas, if you think about Twitter, I guess that's because that's your point, which I agree with, that Twitter's game is not user growth. Because it's -- I can say that every time I show Twitter to somebody who's not following it, whether it's my wife, other people, my family, like, they just don't really care about it. They don't understand. And I didn't care about it very much until I kind of joined for professional reasons. And then I kind of have more and more figured out but it's not something -- if you're outside of those verticals, you don't really need to know what's going on right now. And you can still get -- you can be on your iPad and you get fed Apple news or whatever else, like it's not really clear that the speed of Twitter is so necessary.

And so…

AR: Without a question, I think that's changed a lot too. When you think about it from the earlier days, you would think -- you would hear more about Twitter, in the sense of what, like what a celebrity said on it, or what an athlete said on it. I mean, I don't know, this is just a bias in terms of the -- because I've gotten so much more into it from finance and politics that I now I hear far less about XY and Z tweeted this and he got himself into trouble, and so on and so forth. And it was either a celebrity, or a professional athlete, occasionally something from like an Elon Musk, the CEO.

But it wasn't. And if you go back also to politics, the Arab Spring, things like that, where Twitter played a major role and oh, they shut down Twitter in this authoritarian country and whatnot. But today I feel like it's more the President has tweeted -- I mean, there is no doubt that the President has changed a lot of dynamics with the way he uses Twitter. You never see him in the White House press room. I mean, just recently that was like the first time I'd seen him in there in ages. And when you think back to trading and markets, you're watching CNBC and once a month or whenever, you would see the President speak at the White House, or you'd see the press secretary talk about something that's going on that's relevant to markets.

But now it just he breaks it on Twitter. I mean, think about the last year. Remember when he went on a tirade on China, so all U.S. companies have to leave China with before you know it, the market's down a 1,000 points.

DS: The hereby ordered flash crash of last summer.

AR: Exactly. So you do start thinking about it more so in terms of that bubble, that it's kind of shifted and you do make a great point, it's like part of the problem is when we've discussed this before when we discussed Twitter. And I mean, I guess my views have somewhat changed a little bit about Twitter because the valuations of all these online advertising stocks have come down. And it's been like -- it's been a slow multiple compression in the space to the point where now you look at it, and you're just like, it's not hugely underperforming anymore.

It's just kind of -- if anything, it's expensive if I compare it to Pinterest, much faster revenue growth, runway doesn't have any of your problems. There's no politics, there's no trolling, negativity, all that like the microcosm of what the Facebook negativity is and how Twitter basically to this day benefits from the people who are picking on Facebook as a primary and kind of skirting in underneath behind them and not getting the mainstream heat that they were getting.

Because if you think about it, when you go back to when Facebook was a loved stock, and before there was all these people picking on Mark Zuckerberg, and everybody that he bought leaving and criticizing him afterwards, whether it's Instagram or WhatsApp founders, and so on and so forth. Twitter did have the criticism of there's too much negativity on Twitter. And that's kind of shifted to Facebook has been used to undermine democracy around the world. It's been leveraged by dictators and authoritarian regimes and it was used to hack the election and Mark Zuckerberg doesn't care about any of these things.

And I mean, I do think Galloway did point out that a lot of the -- let's say and I don't know what it's backed up by, when he did write his remove Dorsey letter, he was saying that the type of Russian interference is now moving more from a Facebook ecosystem into a Twitter ecosystem. That was something he highlighted that Twitter has more of that to be worried about than it did before.

But yeah, I mean, if you do put it all together, they went from their core problems being really highlighted to Facebook getting the negative heat around, let's say a version of these types of problems and then kind of skirting underneath that to the point where well, they're just so drastically underperforming. But now we look at all these stocks, and they're all trading at five times revenue, it seems and everybody but Twitter is growing much faster.

And the Twitter profitability angle is one where it's like, look they got to invest now going forward. And that means that if we look at on a trailing basis, profitability is inflated relative to looking at on a forward basis, particularly if you're going to start to try to make changes to get revenue growth back to where it is. And then we make we make the reach argument. And we've we kind of dissected to that reach argument.

And you say, well, yeah, just like you pointed out early on, that there's a disconnect, because the rest of the population is so much more active elsewhere. And you got to pull them from those places and for them, maybe politics and these things don't matter on a daily basis and it's not a surprise, because what are people spending their time on Instagram?

And I don't know whether this overlaps but going back to the whole celebrity athlete thing, if they've moved into Kim Kardashian and a LeBron James and these people are -- who maybe have been more active on Twitter in the past, are now doing more of their social activities and relating with their audience through an Instagram, which they share video pictures of some of what they're doing and whatnot.

That's more of a cleaned up, managed environment. And they can still generate the same controversy if they post something or rant on Instagram or something. And the comment sections go off. But it's within that type of connect with the fans and followers ecosystem than before when it was just Twitter.

I even remember Twitter did try to experiment with video, if you go back to the short form video with what was it [indiscernible], yeah. So they've tried a lot of things. I mean, there's no doubt they've had a lot of acquisitions that failed or didn't turn out as they'd expected. Or at least you could just say they haven't hit the home run Grand Slam, that Zuckerberg was able to hit with Instagram and WhatsApp. And maybe the reason he couldn't -- they couldn't do that is because well, he was already way more profitable and had the flexibility, and maybe it's not the question of they lacked the vision to maybe take themselves closer in that direction. They didn't have the resources, first mover advantage, he beat them to it.

DS: So I think we're sort of at the same general conclusion, which is that, even if it's obvious that a full time CEO, assuming a good CEO would be able to allocate more attention and that would be a good thing for a $27 billion company or whatever. It's still -- there's really not that much other easy money here. Is there if -- tell me if I'm wrong on that, and then is there anything that would get you interested in Twitter either long or short and through this process?

AR: I mean, the hard thing about answering this question is what -- are their problems internally in the way it's being run? And so far, that does not appear to be the case? We're not hearing that it's a complete mess on the inside, okay. Now that would be really important to me from an activist standpoint. If Jack is splitting his time elsewhere, and internally things are not getting done, right? But it seems like the plan internally is don't mess with the product too much, right? They've tried, or maybe they've experimented and they've considered the risks.

Is it a company that needs to take significant risks? Is that -- that's question one to answer. Because if you're an activist and you come into in here and you bring it in, you see it, you think this is just going to translate into an immediately higher stock price? Lower valuations are today -- there are more compelling things to buy, that it would seem to have an easier path as far as continuing execute on their growth. And thus should command a premium multiple to Twitter, right?

And Twitter no longer is trading at half the enterprise value to sales multiple of everybody else in online advertising, social media, et cetera. So you've eliminated -- if you've eliminated that discount, why would I chase the stock here? So Elliot's got to either have -- is going to drastically immediately improve execution internally, which is a problem with a new CEO. Because we can't sit there and say a new CEO is going to come in with this just amazing, product division solution overnight, because there's been plenty of CEOs, they've had plenty of time to try to do that. And these guys understand the product. They know people who understand the product very well. And that hasn't generated some easy fix solution. So that's number one.

Number two is an activist coming in and replacing the CEO with a new CEO or getting rid of the staggered board and a new board, a catalyst for a sale. And it's still -- if it hasn't been bought yet, and now it trades a valuation equal to everybody else, who's doing online advertising, but with its own bundle of problems, and growing far slower than all of them, who's going to buy it here?

DS: Right.

AR: Who wants this headache? Google doesn't want it, okay. You're not going to see a Facebook or Google in that sense. And there's obviously we'll go back to the monopoly arguments and social media. So it would have to be a media company. Disney is not touching this right now, without question. I mean, an interesting one in the past would have been News Corp., but they can't do this deal, it's too small, relatively speaking. So who buys it, a foreign company? They're not going to allow that; Alibaba, Tencent, Chinese? Yes. A Bloomberg.

DS: It's got nothing better these days. No, I mean actually, they're talking about if Bloomberg were [indiscernible] he would sell the company and I think the valuation they pegged it at was something like 60 billion, I think was the -- I can't remember the exact was a 12 time EBITDA multiple maybe. But I mean that -- it's actually interesting, I don't know what Bloomberg specifically synergistically gets out of it, because I -- my understanding is they incorporate with, I forget what the intelligence Bloomberg or Bloomberg, they have something that incorporates Twitter pretty well into their ecosystem anyhow. So there's not a ton of.

AR: Yeah, they are another player farming and filtering it and charging a subscription service, which goes back to part of the problem, right, because you've got that data up there. That's being tapped and what are you going to do, if I can sit with my Bloomberg terminal? And it filters out the noise on Twitter and brings me in the value on Twitter? I mean, that's what you guys essentially do with your market currents, right? I mean, I eliminate all the useless stuff and be like X, Y and Z's doing this.

DS: Right.

AR: So for most traders, that's more relevant than trying to follow it all on Twitter, because it's not set up for them to be able to…

DS: It's fine. I thought this before over the years. And it's funny, I don't know anybody inside Twitter and I don't, I am a user, but I'm not a -- I wouldn't say I'm a power user anything like that, but it is funny to look at twitter. I see a lot of Seeking Alpha and our challenges in Twitter's challenges, specifically, as you're talking about that I'm thinking -- I'm looking at my Twitter feed up, and I'm thinking, well, you could disable cache tags unless you pay for them.

And so that way, you can't really filter for the cache tag or whatever. But A, people will stop cache tagging and B like, it's a tough spot to be in and it's a business where you build something and then you have to kind of take features away. With Seeking Alpha, we -- for people who are not aware, which I doubt at this point, if you've listened this long is -- we essentially built out a site wide pay wall in 2018 after a couple other tries at monetization, one of which we are both -- and you as an author, not an employee, but me as an employee, I oversee our marketplace, which is one way of monetizing.

But there are some perverse incentives in trade-offs to the user experience. But if you were just we are not big enough company to just remain an advertising company without having its own challenges, which is that you have to play always publish about the big stocks game or whatever else.

And so there are these trade-offs and there's not a lot of easy money that doesn't come without tough choices around. Okay, well, some of our -- if you go and say, everybody over 100,000 followers, I don't know how big that universe is, but probably enough to be an interesting business and you charge them $30 a month and you do the math or even $20 a month. But some of them are going to leak out to Instagram and like there's going to be some, I don't know, it's an interesting and does -- and that's where Twitter is probably has more goodwill with its user base, if Jack Dorsey stays.

If Jack Dorsey stays and says, no, we've got to make tough choices, but we're going to do this to make Twitter a better place and it's almost -- it's sort of the New York Times pitch of, I'm asking you, as major publishers to join with us, as we try to make this better. We are going to need your buy in this and that way. Like it becomes -- what I mean, it's -- I think that's we're circling around the same idea that this is not a layup.

AR: It's good. I mean, I tossed around with you, charge $40 a month on -- let's call it 500,000 to a million users. I don't know, I haven't even seen the statistics. But like, let's think if you think about every corporation brand, person, celebrity journalist, et cetera, maybe it's a million people, maybe it's half a million people. I don't know where it's at in terms of the Twitter ecosystem, let's say it's half a million people, and you charge them $4 a month for their presence on Twitter, because it's part -- it's essentially like having a PR firm.

That works out to $20 million, call it $250 million in annualized profit. It's not going to cost you anything, essentially speaking in support, but does that really move the needle? Not really, right? So I mean, maybe let's say if the statistics are different, but I don't like -- I can't imagine of the 30 million daily active users that 10% of them are in the category of, let's say, over 100,000 followers.

DS: Yeah,I tried to do some quick research while we're looking up and got some brandwatch.com said something like 58% of top brands have over 100,000 followers on Twitter. And that's where maybe that's even how you slice it. As you say, if you're not a personal account, you have to pay and that for example, excuses individual politicians. But it -- there are ways you can think about. It's an interesting way and then you get into the tools you can offer whether it's embedding videos more easily, whether it's promulgating your tweets. I mean, I guess they already do that now a little bit with your promoted tweets. But I mean, there are ways to think about it.

AR: So look, it's a buy element. But like you said, there isn't an easy answer. So I feel like I'm in that camp, where I've switched over the -- I started at it from a pure financial standpoint with that. I almost feel like I connected to Scott Galloway, his current argument several times in the past, right? It had little to do with removing Jack Dorsey or a new CEO. It just had to do with the fact that Jesus, the thing is so relatively cheap compared to its reach. But we've kind of just shown that reach wise right now that's not really the case, right?

If you have one one-sixteenth Facebook's daily active users, and you're trading at one one-sixteenth Facebook's EV with a fraction of the margins, and Facebook having 20 times your revenue, you're not a steal. And if you're trading, where you're trading and Pinterest is growing four times faster and you guys have the same EV to sales multiple, you're not a steal. So -- and Snapchat is roughly there with you. So you're not a steal.

I mean, at least they're getting there. I would say now what is it at $12, it's definitely still the most expensive on EV to forward sales basis. But still growing the top line way faster than everybody else. So that's why you struggle with it here. It's like how does a financial activist move here, make the argument that there's all this value to be unlocked? All you can really argue right now is the CEO, is not focused and he's giving you low hanging fruits for that. He's CEO of another huge company. And he was talking about moving to Africa.

DS: Again, so on the shelf and it's interesting as you -- and we're -- the markets opened as we started recording, and we're down again another 3.5% or so. And it's -- how many of these plans are disrupted as the market is re-pegging itself as we sit.

AR: I mean, if you look at Facebook, where it's trading right now, today, and Pinterest and Twitter, you should be short Twitter, right? I would have never thought of saying that at this price before. But now it's like Facebook, at 225 [ph], it's 175. Twitter has been where is it right now, 32, 33?

DS: 33.75 pre-market, it is now at 32.77.

AR: Okay. So that's still 10% off of where it was three months ago, two months ago.

DS: Yeah.

AR: So I mean, it was trading in the high-20s a few times. And when it was trading in the high-20s, Facebook was around 200, right? And it got up now just recently, it's like 36, 37, while Facebook got as high as 220. So -- but what's happened in it? What's changed in this window from when I was so keen on this in 2016 is when I was buying this in 2016, it was $15, right? And these other companies that it's competing against, have grown much faster in those 3 years, have gotten much bigger, right?

So the disparity in terms of scale with them has grown and they've grown into their valuations, right? And Twitter, to a degree with its appreciation and optimism about its performance has now kind of outgrown its valuation relative to how it's growing compared to those peers. So it actually really needs to start significantly accelerating growth, to make the argument that I want to buy it today over these other companies.

And it's just I mean -- you could look at it and say, when do things shift around Facebook, or in the broader space? Because -- and we discussed this last time and I've discussed this with several people when I look at these stocks, because I mean, I'm not down on Facebook, which is irritating. And Pinterest is back down where it was. And these look like value plays, when I was justifying my positions in them.

So if you can't make money there, you have to have balls of steel to be in Twitter here. Because why can't this turn back into a $22, $23 stock again, even if you remove Dorsey. So I'm definitely of the viewpoint because we just went over something, and I think for the listeners and just in our back and forth like I think we did segment into the case that we were trying to essentially make or at least I have in my head on many times, about how Twitter can monetize better is one where Seeking Alpha and a Bloomberg and a FinTwit, Stocktwit and so many others have come in and tried to filter and turn into a more specialized curated product of what initially comes off of the Twitter.

So if I want to pay a subscription revenue, I want to pay it to someone who's taking that content and giving it. So like it just works maybe for such a small niche, of an activist short seller who has built a brand over time, and I can drop my tweets on Twitter and I need Twitter for that, because if you take that away, what do I do, like post a link to a YouTube channel, start a Facebook group, because otherwise, I'm going to have to pay a Seeking Alpha or someone to promote my stuff where I can't build my following by myself on there in the same manner that I did on Twitter. And I have to operate within the regulated infrastructure where there really isn't one for Twitter, right?

I mean, I can just drop a thesis on a stock and then I can do anything to me. Then I can ask questions and editors not going to review it and so on and so forth.

DS: For the record, we don't accept payments to promote. I think we have published one piece of sponsored content and we're exploring that, but that's more for like Vanguard or whatever. But we do, yes, we do editorially review and make you go through a process. And so --

AR: Exactly which for them, I mean, look, even when I have submitted articles, and you go on the back and forth process, I mean, it's a process and I think for -- if you built a brand identity somewhere else --

DS: You just drop it on Twitter, yeah.

AR: Twitter is great. Yes, you just drop it out there and it functions. And it's the same thing for these media organizations. Twitter is tangential, right? I mean, it's a free way of promoting themselves and are they just leveraging it, but where the money is being made is off the advertising, on a Fox or CNN or MSNBC, off the books you're right, and so on and so forth.

And you're not going to be the type of person who really beyond maybe if they charge you $400 or $500, like you would have to charge them a lot of money to make, and you have to say, you're going to pay me this is -- you getting so much value out of this, how do we figure it out? I want $10,000 a year for you to have a Twitter presence for those who really are taking advantage of it. And that's hard.

So I guess that's why it's been a struggle. And I guess that's why this doesn't have an easy conclusion. I mean, Scott Galloway seems to be very convinced it's over. And he's been very loud about it. And I think maybe that's why Elliot hasn't engaged and that this was over before it started and Jack's gone.

But for shareholders, maybe this is an opportunity to lighten up Twitter and own something else. Because it's not a value on reach, it's not a value on profitability. Right now really, to tell you the truth, if you look at it objectively, and it's not a value on growth, and it's also not a value on, in terms of the controversy that exists in the space. It's kind of been able to duck under the radar on it. And these things will have to be dealt with more.

So we don't really know how it pans out in terms of why is zerohedge account was taken down and how other ones aren't. They have to -- they have to be more clear about that as far as how the contents put out there. Yes, like putting somewhat sensationalized headline is something relative to the content that you should be managing. And Twitter has every right to extract restrictions, if they go and then say, well, this is unacceptable. But they need to clarify it because there's clearly a lot of people who do it, who don't get restricted.

So what are the parameters, what are the triggers, how do you police that? And I feel like if they had to do that on a really Facebook level scale, they don't have the revenue base to justify those costs, right? At which point you open up the Pandora's box type of situation of like, well, then, really, you're even less attractive than we thought, because you're making these decisions very arbitrarily and that becomes political. And that's where maybe you can come up with a counter argument that -- or if you want to be in that camp that that Singer is not happy with the types of accounts that get restricted there. And they want to put in the CEO who makes that more transparent.

And you get a CEO who does that and then all of a sudden, the debate rages again on, well, Twitter is becoming a site for a lot of sensationalized, not regulated content and someone who's regulated, and they're not that profitable, and that they got to spend the money to do that. And if they spend the money to do that, then what happens, right?

And then you're talking about reducing the enterprise value significantly. And then we go back to the whole struggle of these social media companies, and why multiples of all of them seem to be compressing relative to software businesses, where it's just easier.

So if I want growth, let me just go, buy an Atlassian or a Salesforce and not worry about the problems that occur in this world till they are dealt with. Because they're just going to be a regulatory minefield from now till the end of time it seems or till the political atmosphere cools down. And who has visibility on that.

DS: Okay, let's leave it there. I think it's --

AR: I mean, would you buy it here? That's my -- that's a question that, we all need to consider.

DS: Yes, I don't think I would. I think I'm still experimenting with trying to figure out Pinterest but I don't think I'd buy here. I think the problems -- it's interesting to me the problems Twitter faces because I think it is -- we've already talked around it a lot. But just -- if you believe that Twitter is -- should be important, and that it is an interesting -- that that these issues matter, then these are really interesting problems to solve, I think. And I don't think that's the finance. I wouldn't come at that from an investor perspective, but it is an interesting thing to keep in mind when looking at what Twitter employees say and looking at how Dorsey defends himself and where this plays out over the coming weeks. But yes.

AR: I mean, I think we can agree from a user engagement or let's say, just general usage standpoint, that after all this time, the addressable market, on terms of people who could be using Twitter on earth is not going to be growing.

DS: There's not -- there's not free, there's no free money out there. No.

AR: Yes. So it's not like this, this 100 million global daily monetizable users, like that's not a number that's going to be moving significantly higher. So when you compare that to a Facebook and you look at the -- the argument is that there is a plateauing element in terms of the penetration. And unless a Facebook -- unless things that Facebook is doing or a Snapchat is doing or now a TikTok, right, are taken away and/or essentially regulated away and it -- and force people into having to choose alternatives, your stock in terms of Twitter and your very strong engagement demographic of people who are interested in politics news and finance.

And that's a -- that's capped and we've now gone over a lot of these struggles of making money off of that, which is why probably through three CEOs and countless CFOs, they haven't cracked it.

DS: Yes. And that's where as easy as it is to go from 50% to 100% CEO there's not really a lot else that's obvious here. So we mentioned Google which I'm also long. Any other you met -- I think you -- you're still long Salesforce. Are you still long Salesforce? Okay, so Salesforce came up, Disney came up I'm long Disney, it's becoming a increasingly tough position, but I guess you could say that about just about everything in the market these days.

AR: I mean, just about everything but like a cadre of software stocks. I mean, it's happening pretty quickly now. I was getting very -- well I mean, Zoom's down today after yesterday. I've been following Zoom because you do. Zoom is like a liquidity inverse ETF on what's been going on the market so far, and like you do wonder when that normalizes because their earnings were interesting. They didn't really see any -- there's no real contribution from corona yet, right, because of the free usage.

So I mean, they did give a guidance, which was, I mean, I was looking for them to get to a billion in revenue this year before corona, right. And they've guided you in the 900 to 915 range. So it looks like -- it looks like if they had a really good year they're going to come in just around or just under a billion, which means the stock is pretty frigging expensive.

But that's been where, so far, I mean, Slack was trading higher yesterday than it was pre-corona. So there's been a few of those names to hide out in but if you're an economically sensitive name, banks and anything in travel leisure, I mean, stock prices have gone nowhere now for several years.

DS: Right.

AR: Which is a tough thing to ignore and when we can get back to maybe corona some other time, we could, but it's definitely looking like it's going to be changing the economy for several months warranted or unwarranted.

DS: Yes, I mean it's a good -- it's been a while since we've had to go to check these, get a lot of red for more than -- we had the Q4, 2018 I guess, but that's really the only --

AR: You mean the Q4 2018?

DS: Yeah, that was pretty good, that was fair. And that was sustained.

AR: Like there was --

DS: That was sustained.

AR: You really had things get decimated pretty quickly.

DS: Yes, that's fair.

AR: You almost do wonder if they just, if the fed had done nothing, then that -- you would have allowed the market to just rebound on itself, because there was no, there was a point, December 24 '18, where you just looked at certain stocks and you're like, there's no, there's no way the rate that we're declining can sustain because the stock market will be wiped out within a month. It won't exist. So when you get to stuff falling back quickly, maybe just from a policy standpoint for the long haul, you're better off not interceding. And letting it do its own thing.

DS: Yes. I mean, that's, that's the -- that's one of the big arguments is that the intervention sometimes doesn't let things run its own course. Okay, let's stop it there. We -- next time we may still be talking about coronavirus, until maybe we can get back into that. But I didn't think we would end up here. But I thought that was a good cover of Twitter's issues and how this isn't as easy as Elliott Management or Professor Galloway, who probably I will tag on Twitter when we post this maybe he'll -- maybe he'll come on the podcast and we can talk about this a little more. Thanks, Akram, good stuff. Bye.

AR: Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long GOOG, PINS, and DIS.

Akram's Razor is long CRM, SQ, PINS, and FB.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.