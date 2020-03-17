HealthStream: Just What The Doctor Ordered

HealthStream will have negative revenue growth next year due to the loss of legacy agreements. A limited number of customers is a risk item.

In normal times, I wouldn't give HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) a second glance. In fact, I'm not the only one as the last SA article written about HealthStream was in 2016. HealthStream's revenue growth is anemic and next year's growth is expected to be negative. But times aren't normal and I'm having to adjust my stock screening process to fit the current market conditions.

In this bear market, investors need to be very selective with regard to industries. For example, I recently wrote articles about companies selling remote conferencing and taxation products, two areas that I believe will be relatively unaffected during the pandemic. Healthcare is another industry that will likely perform better than the general stock market.

HealthStream is a SaaS company that operates in the healthcare industry and although the stock is taking somewhat of a beating, it has been performing significantly better than the S&P 500, losing only 11% over the last month as opposed to 29% for the S&P 500.

This is perhaps due to the fact that HealthStream is a healthcare company and also due to the type of products that it has to offer that may be of use during the pandemic.

NurseGrid Acquisition

In a very timely action, HealthStream has very recently acquired NurseGrid which is a top-rated app for nurses:

NurseGrid Mobile is the #1 rated app for nurses with a 4.9-star rating and over 40,000 reviews in the Apple app store. NurseGrid Mobile is among the top downloaded apps for nurses and has a highly engaged audience of monthly active users, of which over 40 percent use the app daily (i.e. daily active users). NurseGrid Mobile was launched in 2015, is free to nurses, and is available in the Apple and Android app stores. Nurses use NurseGrid Mobile to manage and share their schedules, swap shifts, communicate with one another, and to coordinate work and non-work activities. NurseGrid Mobile users can invite their colleagues to connect within the app. The NurseGrid Enterprise application helps healthcare managers more efficiently publish work schedules to their nursing staff, view and approve shift swaps, and communicate with their teams.

Currently, NurseGrid has more than 260,000 nurses that are monthly active users, and this figure is growing exponentially. While NurseGrid is not a money-maker at the present time, I expect that the app will be widely adopted when the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates in the United States.

Apart from NurseGrid, HealthStream provides assistance in meeting the needs of healthcare organizations with talent management, training, education compliance, and other functions. The company has numerous content libraries with content from leading nursing associations, medical and healthcare publishers.

In addition to talent management, HealthStream provides enterprise-class solutions for the transformation of healthcare providers:

We currently serve approximately 2,500 hospitals and 1,300 outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and more.

Termination Of Legacy Agreements

HealthStream is in the unfortunate position of having significant legacy agreements terminated that will result in negative revenue growth next year:

Our legacy agreements with Laerdal (the “Legacy Agreements”) for the HeartCode and Resuscitation Quality Improvement (“RQI”) products expired pursuant to their terms on December 31, 2018. Revenues associated with sales of HeartCode and RQI products pursuant to the Legacy Agreements have been significant in recent years, although margins on such products have been lower than HealthStream’s average margin. Revenue generated by HeartCode and RQI products pursuant to the Legacy Agreements was $58.9 million and $54.6 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. In 2020, we expect the revenue from these products generated pursuant to the Legacy Agreements to be approximately $36 million, with quarterly revenues in 2020 anticipated to be as follows: approximately $11.0 million in the first quarter, approximately $10.5 million in the second quarter, approximately $8.5 million in the third quarter, and approximately $6.0 million in the fourth quarter. We also continue to expect revenue from HeartCode and RQI products sold pursuant to the Legacy Agreements to be approximately zero in the first quarter of 2021.

That is the bad news. The good news is that HealthStream has been working on new programs, including an arrangement with the American Red Cross:

On January 17, 2019, as part of a seven-year collaboration agreement with the American Red Cross which spans to 2026, we announced the launch of the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite. We are actively engaged in efforts to market, sell, and deliver our new resuscitation offering, which includes the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite and validation of skills through a technology enabled Innosonian manikin. A growing number of customers have been implemented on our new resuscitation offering and the solution is gaining acceptance in the market. We believe our efforts to market, sell, and deliver the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite, along with efforts to bring additional simulation-related offerings to market, have the potential to give rise to additional and higher margin opportunities than those that existed under the Legacy Agreements.

Three Business Transitions

HealthStream management has outlined three multi-year business transitions that are expected to improve margins and "strengthen the overall ecosystem."

The first transition involves transitioning from the legacy resuscitation products to the company's new resuscitation product, led by the Red Cross agreement alluded to previously in this article.

... the new Red Cross resuscitation suite program is comprised of BLS, ALS and PALS competency development curriculum. It brings an updated, highly adaptive competency-based development solution to healthcare professionals. ... It offers certification to healthcare professionals successfully demonstrating proficiency of the life setting resuscitation knowledge and skills ...

The second transition is in the adoption and migration of the new platform VerityStream which is a new platform for managing credentialing and privileging in healthcare organizations.

This has been in progress many years as we've acquired many platforms and thousands of customers in the credentialing, privileging and enrollment space for providers.

The third transition is the introduction of hStream, the company's Platform-as-a-Service that will "power all activity in the HealthStream ecosystem." hStream has approximately 3.15 million subscriptions at the end of 2019.

Investment Risks

An economic downturn, which is a distinct possibility in the near future, could result in reduced demand for HealthStream's products by clients and potential clients.

There is uncertainty regarding future healthcare legislation with regards to the upcoming elections, not only the presidential election but also congressional.

HealthStream has a relatively small number of customers and a failure to renew any customer on favorable terms could have a negative impact on revenue.

Summary And Conclusions

HealthStream operates in the healthcare sector, a sector that I believe will have a better outcome than others as a result of the pandemic. HealthStream has been performing better than the S&P 500 of late, although is still down double digits in the last month.

This company had revenue growth of 10% last year, not the kind of revenue growth that I normally screen for, and in fact, is expected to have negative revenue growth next year as a result of its business transition. But frankly, high-growth companies are sitting ducks in this stock market rampage. So I am looking for stocks that have something to offer during the pandemic which will probably have an impact at least for the next year. I believe that HealthStream is such a company, with a widely used nurse app, healthcare training and talent management, among other offerings. This company is debt-free. For these reasons, I am giving HealthStream a bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.