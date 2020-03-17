The Missing Piece: What Is Needed For Hong Kong's Housing Bubble To Burst

Decoupling of prices from income can only be possible with debt, reflected in the rise in Hong Kong’s household debt to GDP from ~58% (2000) to 78% (2019).

Whoever thinks the Hong Kong property market is not a bubble is kidding themselves. The below graphic from UBS’ 2019 Global Real Estate Bubble Index says it all. No, the least affordable city isn’t New York or London. It is Hong Kong, where even skilled workers earning twice the city’s average income “would struggle to afford” a 650-square-foot apartment, requiring on average 21 years’ of work to be able to buy a flat of such size near the city center (versus 14 years for London and 11 years for New York).

(Source: UBS)

UBS defines the term “bubble” as “a substantial and sustained mis-pricing of an asset” and points to decoupling of prices from local incomes and rents as one of the typical signs. Decoupling of prices from income can only be possible with one thing – debt. That is the plug that fills the huge gap between home prices and income. It therefore comes as no surprise that Hong Kong’s household debt to GDP has risen from ~58% from 2000 to 78% in 2019. In comparison, the US household debt to GDP ratio rose from ~69% in 2000, peaked at ~100% (and went bust) in 2008, but have since then come back down to 75% in 2019.

(Source: Tradingeconomics.com, Bank for International Settlements)

So why hasn’t it burst?

Why do people still think a deep market correction or crash unlikely? Academics and economists all cite the same reason – limited supply and strong underlying demand. In fact, UBS, the same house that published the bubble index also said that Hong Kong’s property bull market has another 10 years to run, as housing supply fails to keep up with the new population pouring in from the Greater Bay Area.

I agree that there is a serious supply demand imbalance, but that is not the first and foremost reason that explains the bubble resilience. The answer is so obvious. It is frustrating that industry analysts try to look to some form of “unique characteristic” of the Hong Kong market to explain the perpetration of the bubble, instead of acknowledging more commonplace drivers such as the global low interest rate environment.

A few weeks ago, a journalist friend asked whether things could get any worse for Hong Kong – first the anti-government protests, then COVID-19. The answer is yes, and fortunately that last straw needed to break the camel’s back has not and is not going to happen any time soon – rising US rates.

Low interest rates complicate the picture because the current low rates, low inflation, and low period we are in represent uncharted territory. As such, history may not be as straightforwardly applied to the present. In the past, recessions were triggered by rate hikes, which central bankers implement to combat overheating growth and inflation in periods of “boom”. With low growth and inflation, this possibility of rate hikes as triggers is gone.

What next?

Still, given that the mortgage and principal repayment % to median household income has creeped back up to pre-1997 levels, there is little margin for any slight economic slowdown.

(Source: Bloomberg, HKRLMTI_Index.xlsx)

Several years ago (in 2016), I wrote an article saying HSBC’s golden days are past. Unfortunately, I have to expand that now to say Hong Kong’s golden days are over. Arbitraging on China’s closed economy used to be the foundation of Hong Kong’s prosperity. When that was over (as China opened up), there was the Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) and the individual visitor scheme. Ironically, these measures were brought about by SARs in 2003 and engineered a decade long boost to the Hong Kong economy. Specifically, mainland tourism fueled the retail sector and investment immigration fueled the property market. Now these drivers have run their course as well and the next upcoming macro growth driver is nowhere to be seen. The bottom line is that Hong Kong’s economy has failed to keep up with the times and has not built a lasting foundation.

Speaking of deteriorating economic outlook, not only the US but also the Hong Kong yield curve has inverted. The yield curve inverts well before a recession (on average 20 months before), but often becomes normal before a recession actually begins. The below graph is a snapshot of how the Hong Kong yield curve has changed through beginning 2019 to now. The blue line was the yield curve in January 2019 (shown for reference purposes). The yield curve inverted during the summer of 2019, coinciding with the US yield curve inversion (in Aug 2019) but also exacerbated by the local anti-government protests. The steepest inversion was in Aug 2019. As of January 2020, the yield curve remains inverted. From January to February 2020, there has been a market downward parallel shift. The yield curve is still technically inverted in February 2020 although by a very slim margin.

(Source: Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Monthly Statistical Bulletin**)

The following table further shows that the 10-2 yield curve for Hong Kong has been inverted in 9 out of the past 14 months.

(Source: Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Monthly Statistical Bulletin**)

** See "Section 5: Exchange Fund Bills and Notes" for 2-year yields and "Section 9: Government Bond Programme" for 5-year yields and beyond

Conclusion

Calling the peak of a bubble is tricky business. History has proven that bubbles can persist for much longer than expected (maybe another 10 years according to UBS) despite recognition and acknowledgement of the existence of a bubble phenomenon by market participants.

It is fair to say, however, that it is a ticking time bomb. The Greater Bay area thesis might prolong the lifespan of Hong Kong’s property bubble, but the truth is not only Hong Kong but China’s growth is slowing. Carnegie Senior Fellow and Peking University Professor Michael Pettis points out that although Beijing could easily extend and restructure liabilities to prevent a crisis given the closed nature of its financial system and powerful nature of its regulators, there is a likelihood that China might follow in Japan’s footsteps where GDP growth rates drop consistently every year until it gets below 3%. More importantly, he adds that the longer China takes in its engineered slowdown to sub-3% growth, the more debt it will eventually have to work off and the greater the macroeconomic financial distress costs it will have to absorb.

The timing of when Hong Kong’s property bubble unwinds - whether it is 2 years out, 5 years out, or 10 years out - will have implications on where China is in its growth slowdown trajectory. If it escapes a 1997-style crash, Hong Kong’s property market will likely behave like Japan’s in the last two and a half decades. The adjustment will be slow and drawn out, and trap the economy in stagnation, because capital could not be reallocated to new productive areas from the bubble economy.

