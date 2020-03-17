PayPal: Too Expensive Even After Market Sell-Off

At $92.72, PayPal's valuation compares unfavourably with payment peers Visa and Mastercard. We reiterate our Neutral rating.

For 2020, PayPal had expected EPS growth of 15-17% before Covid-19, lagging revenue growth due to acquisitions and investments.

Stock-based compensation costs are still large, the capital intensity of its growth has stayed high, and the transaction take-rate will fall again.

Most of our original concerns remain valid, with shares still trading on a high P/E multiple, 29.9x on non-GAAP basis and 44.8x on GAAP basis.

We review PayPal after shares falling to 17.0% lower since our Neutral rating in May 2019, incorporating 19Q4 results into our analysis.

Introduction

We review PayPal's (PYPL) investment case again following the recent market sell-off, incorporating 19Q4 results into our analysis.

Since we initiated our Neutral rating on PayPal in May 2019 ("PayPal: Much More Expensive Than You Think"), shares have lost 17.0% of their value (as of Monday March 16th, after a 15.8% drop that day). This is a significantly worse performance than those of Visa (V) (-6.1%) and Mastercard (MA) (-6.9%), both of which have been Buy-rated in our coverage through this period.

Even excluding the sharp fall on Monday, PayPal shares have consistently underperformed both Visa and Mastercard, as well as the S&P 500; it was also underperforming American Express (AXP) until late February:

PayPal Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since 30-May) NB. Market data as of 13-Mar-20. Source: Yahoo Finance (13-Mar-20).

This article explains why we continue to believe that, while PayPal has good growth, its shares are still too expensive, and we prefer Mastercard and Visa.

Neutral Case Recap

Our original Neutral rating recognised PayPal’s strong growth and integral role in the payments ecosystem, but rejected it for valuation reasons:

The stock was more expensive than implied by management's non-GAAP earnings figures, as they exclude high stock-based compensation costs

Only 40-50% of Free Cash Flow is distributed to shareholders, with the rest spent on acquisitions, minority investments and loan receivables

PayPal has a falling transaction take-rate, while its transaction expense rate remains flat, creating a headwind to its profit margins

PayPal is set to lose a substantial part of its business with eBay (EBAY) (17% of revenues in 2018) after their agreement ends in July 2020

Based on these, we concluded that PayPal's valuation at that time (46.1x P/E on non-GAAP EPS, 65.3x on GAAP EPS, 1.7% FCF Yield) was too expensive, even with management's medium-term outlook for a 20% EPS CAGR.

We revisit each of these negative points below.

Valuation Still Expensive

PayPal shares are still expensive. At $92.72, even after another 6 months of growth, shares are still on a 29.9x P/E on non-GAAP EPS (and 44.8x on GAAP EPS). In terms of Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), after subtracting $1.53bn in non-cash share-based compensation costs, the "real" FCF Yield is 2.1%:

PayPal Valuation & Cashflows (2016-19) NB. Net income figures include unrealised gains on equity investments (approx. $70m in 2018 and $160m in 2019). Stock-based compensation figures include tax withholdings regarding settlements of stock awards. Source: PayPal company filings.

PayPal's valuation compares with Mastercard’s 30.0x P/E and 3.0% FCF Yield, and Visa’s 26.9x P/E and 3.6% FCF Yield. While PayPal's growth targets are impressive, Mastercard's 2019-21 EPS CAGR objective of “high teens” and Visa's FY20 EPS growth outlook of “mid-teens” (both figures excluding currency and were issued before Covid-19) are only a few percentages lower. The P/E multiples are also not completely comparable, because PayPal's P/E is based on its non-GAAP EPS, which has a far larger gap from its GAAP EPS than peers, and its growth is also more capital-intensive.

Widening Non-GAAP vs. GAAP Gap

The gap between PayPal's GAAP and non-GAAP figures, primarily the result of stock-based compensation costs, widened again in 2019. Non-GAAP EPS of $3.10 is close to 50% larger than the GAAP EPS of $2.07. Non-GAAP EBIT is similarly about 50% larger, with 84% of the difference due to stock-based compensation costs:

PayPal – GAAP vs. Non-GAAP Financials (Since 2014) NB. Non-GAAP EPS include equity investment gains of $0.14 in 2019 and $0.04 in 2018. Source: PayPal company filings.

Capital-Intensive Growth Limits Distributions

PayPal's growth continues to be capital-intensive. Its medium-term outlook explicitly calls for an average $1-3bn of M&A spend each year, which limits the proportion of FCF to be distributed to shareholders to 40-50%, and historically this has all been in buybacks (PayPal does not pay a dividend):

PayPal Capital Allocation Priorities Source: PayPal investor day (May-18).

In 2019, the M&A spend included the $4bn acquisition of Honey, a shopping and customer rewards platform. With a reported $200m in revenues, Honey was acquired with a 20x EV / revenue multiple. To achieve the growth rate it had, PayPal also funded an $1.63bn increase in its loan receivables in 2019, with the receivables balance now standing at $4.0bn.

Acquisition spend and funding of receivables are not reflected in either P/E multiples or the FCF Yield, which is another reason we believe PayPal shares are more expensive than they look.

Transaction Take-Rate to Fall Again

PayPal's transaction take-rate will continue to fall. While it enjoyed a sequential bounce in 19Q4 due to pricing initiatives, and there will be more benefit from these to come, the long-term trend is clearly downward:

PayPal Transaction Take-Rate (Since 16Q2) Source: PayPal company filings.

Management's 2020 guidance (before Covid-19) also implies the transaction take-rate will fall, given it specifies a revenue growth (18-19% excluding currency) that will lag Total Payment Volume ("TPV") growth ("mid-20s").

The decline in PayPal's transaction take-rate is structural, due to the decline and pending loss of higher-margin eBay (EBAY) volumes (more below), and TPV growth being driven by lower-margin Peer-to-Peer and marketplace volumes with the likes of Uber (UBER) and Airbnb (AIRB).

2020 Margins Will Lag

2020 guidance is for an “essentially flat” operating margin, due to acquisitions and investments, after a solid expansion in 2019.

Over a longer period, PayPal's operating margin is driven by a mixture of structural trends - transaction take-rate continues to shrink, transaction expense rate remains roughly flat, but non-transaction costs grow less quickly than revenues, which gives operational leverage.

Management stated that PayPal's operating margin on incremental revenues is 35%. This means a continuing expansion in EBIT margin, with 157 bps in 2019 (on a non-GAAP basis, smaller at 110 bps on a GAAP basis):

PayPal Transaction & EBIT Margins (Since 2014) Source: PayPal company filings.

We now feel more positive about PayPal's operating margin, and expect it to be flat to slightly improving over time.

Loss of eBay Business in 2020

PayPal is set to lose its eBay business in July 2020, as eBay has decided to intermediate payments on its platform, working with new payments provider Adyen (OTCPK:ADYYF) instead of PayPal (as described in our original article).

PayPal management is now guiding to eBay business to be 6% of PayPal's TPV at mid-2020, which we estimate to be worth 10% of revenues (given the eBay volumes have "almost a 4% take-rate"):

eBay as % of PayPal TPV & Net Revenue (2016A-20E) NB. Mid-2020 TPV figure based on mgmt. guidance; revenue figure estimated. Source: PayPal company filings.

Management believes the loss of eBay volume would mean only an 1% headwind to revenue growth in 2020. However, given this only includes the first 6 months of the transition, and PayPal past comments imply it assumes retention of a high proportion of the business, we believe there is a meaningful chance that the actual impact on earnings would be more negative, especially after 2020.

2020 Outlook

At 19Q4 results in January, the outlook for 2020 was for revenue growth of 18-19% (excluding currency) and non-GAAP EPS growth 15-17% :

PayPal 2020 Outlook (as of 19Q4 Results) Source: PayPal results presentation (19Q4).

This 2020 outlook implies a continuing trending down of TPV and revenue growth, albeit still at impressive levels and inevitable as the base gets larger:

PayPal TPV & Net Revenue Growth (ex. FX) (2016A-20E) (Pre-Covid-19) NB. 2017-19 revenue growth rates are pro forma sale of US consumer receivables. Mid-point of growth rate guidance used for 2020E. Source: PayPal company filings.

With the deteriorating situation in Covid-19 globally, PayPal updated its guidance for 20Q1 on February 27, reducing year-on-year revenue growth for that quarter by 100 bps (it was 17-18% excluding currency).

With Covid-19 case numbers jumping in many countries, full-year 2020 performance is probably unpredictable. Instead we note that PayPal's medium-term outlook has been for a compounded annualised growth rate of 17-18% in revenues (excluding currency) and 20% in non-GAAP EPS:

PayPal Medium-Term Outlook Source: PayPal investor day (May-18).

Other Growth Initiatives

Where our Neutral rating would most likely be wrong is in PayPal's new business initiatives, which may or may not succeed dramatically. However, these are more speculative and will contribute little profit in the near term:

Venmo's run-rate revenues grew to $450m at 19Q4, more than doubling from the $200m figure at 18Q4; Venmo's TPV was $102bn for 2019, compared to $62bn in 2018. However, despite this strong revenue growth, Venmo is still loss-making, though management is “beginning to see losses reduce in each year”. Management claimed to have “line of sight” on breakeven but did not elaborate, and it continued to prioritise Venmo's growth over profitability.

Honey was successfully acquired in January 2020. On the 19Q4 call, management hinted at a $200m revenue figure for 2019 but did not elaborate; it was described as "profitable on a net income basis in 2018" in the original announcement. Honey will be EPS-dilutive in 2020 and, while it is expected to be accretive in 2021, we expect this is at least partly due to the low cost of the bonds (priced at 1.10% above Treasury) used to finance the deal.

China is a new market for PayPal, following its acquisition of a 70% stake in GoPay in December, as well as a new agreement with China UnionPay in January. Under the agreement, China UnionPay cards can be added to PayPal wallets, while PayPal cards will be accepted by China UnionPay merchants. However, China will represent mainly new costs for PayPal initially, and investors “won’t see anything outsized in our numbers in 2020”.

Point-of-Sale is described as a “big opportunity” for PayPal, which has been issuing cards under both PayPal and Venmo brands. Management claims to have the ability to issue cards in “upwards of 40” countries by 2020 year-end. However, we note that these cards depend on the Mastercard network.

Conclusion

Having lost 17.0% of their value since our Neutral rating in May 2019, PayPal shares have clearly become cheaper, with their non-GAAP P/E falling from 46.1x to 29.9x. However, we believe they are still not cheap enough, and other stocks have also become cheaper during the recent market sell-off.

At $92.72, our original concerns about PayPal's valuation, its high non-GAAP EPS adjustments, the capital intensity of its growth, etc., remain valid.

While PayPal may have strong potential in some new business areas, these are more speculative, and their profits will remain small in the near term.

We prefer to wait for a more attractive entry price, and reiterate our Neutral rating on PayPal.

We prefer Mastercard and Visa which, with lower but still solid growth rates, are more attractively priced and return more of their earnings to shareholders.

