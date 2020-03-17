Stocks To Buy When The Selling Stops, Part I - Veeva Systems

Valuation is a perennial concern with this stock but the current selloff will, we believe, make the company a comfortable Buy once the market levels out.

This is the first of a series of articles we'll be publishing on SeekingAlpha covering those stocks we think can be great buys once the selling stops.

Background

We first wrote about Veeva Systems (VEEV) in the dim and distant past of 2017. You can see our note from that time here. Our basic point was - the stock had sold off on earnings and we thought it was an over-reaction and that the stock would move up. Well, we get plenty of things wrong but we certainly got that right. Here's VEEV's performance since that time.

Stock has doubled versus a slight decline in the S&P500.

In fact over a longer period the stock also has outperformed the S&P500, by a large margin - up 386% vs 31% on a total return basis over the last five years.

The Valuation Problem

Whenever one considers buying into VEEV, the valuation always looks too high. Take a look at the evolution of its multiples:

Firstly, EV/TTM Revenue - peaked at around 27x in mid 2019. By any standards that is a very large multiple. It's currently down to around 17x.

This elevated revenue multiple actually is in line with the group of these high growth, recurring revenue, cloud software companies. Here's VEEV versus The Trade Desk (TTD), MongoDB (MDB), Atlassian (TEAM) and Alteryx (AYX). Together they form something of a cohort, at least as far as the market is concerned - you can see their valuations move more or less in tandem. As you can see from the chart, the market got all excited about this kind of company around mid 2017 and since then multiples have raced upwards. If you ignore the peaks and troughs along the way, even factoring in the current major sell-off, the multiples have still trended up strongly over those last five years.

All these companies are compelling in their own right, in our view. We'll be covering a number of them in this series. We don't own any of them right now personally - but that's a market issue. We have owned all of them at one point or another on the way up. We went heavily to cash a couple of weeks back, then 100pc to cash last week, and we're sat waiting to start buying back in. All these stocks are on our wish list for when the great sell-off finally stops. We don't believe the market is done selling yet - as we note in our recent blog post, "The End Of The Innocence". So for now we're just watching and waiting.

VEEV Has Growth And Pricing Power Too

We think VEEV is a champion among this set, for this reason: it has a highly protected market position, and it has pricing power as a result. Here's where the pricing power shows up - its margins.

Source: YCharts, Cestrian Analysis

The company has both the highest EBITDA margins and the highest EBITDA growth in the group. So whilst at any given point you're paying a very chunky revenue multiple, you get a lower EBITDA multiple than its peers and you get higher EBITDA growth than its peers.

This isn't a coincidence - it's because of its business model.

The Appeal Of Industry Specific Software Companies

You see, unlike all the other stocks above, whose products are used by customers in most every industry, VEEV is an industry specific specialist. This type of company focuses on one distinct industry, in VEEV's case life sciences, and typically grows by three methods. Firstly, selling new products to new name customers. Secondly, selling new products to existing customers. And thirdly, raising prices over time in the recurring revenue base. There's that pricing power again. In the Age Of Perpetual Deflation, an inflationary business model. It's inflationary because it has few competitors.

Let's explore that a moment.

The objection to this sort of business model is simple. They're going to run out of addressable market, right? So growth will tail off and when it does, that big revenue multiple is going to get crushed, and with it your equity, hopes and dreams.

You definitely have to watch out for this risk with such companies. But if you find a company which has both (a) a fairly large and growing target industry and, at least as importantly in our view, (b) a management team capable of continual product innovation to create their own successive niches, you can get comfortable with the prospect of continued growth.

Here's how VEEV has fared in recent years - the chart shows quarterly revenue growth vs. the same quarter in the prior year.

Source: YCharts.com

You can see the growth rate come down in the early years of the company - that's normal for a small high-growth IPO just because in the early years the amounts of revenue involved are very small, so the growth rates are high. Growth bottoms out around 15% or so in early 2018 and has climbed back up since that time. Now, VEEV isn't a small company any longer. TTM revenue was $1.1bn and TTM EBITDA $314m as of the full year ending 31 January 2020. So you have a $1bn+ revenue company growing revenues at +34% in the most recent quarter. There aren't too many companies around that can do this.

The flip side of the limited-addressable-market risk is that few competitors tend to enter this kind of market once a company like VEEV is established. If you were starting a company tomorrow, or identifying a new target market for your existing company to attack, would you really pick a customer-concentrated industry like life sciences and try to displace the incumbent business which has $1bn of revenue and 34% growth and pricing power and high margins? Probably not. Probably you'll look elsewhere for your project (which means that VEEV remains with very low competition levels and therefore pricing power). And if your company really, really wants to win in VEEV's market, it will likely have to acquire VEEV entirely. So as an investor in VEEV you have a little unquantifiable upside there too. At some point, expect a bid from Salesforce (CRM), on whose platform VEEV runs, from SAP (SAP SE), maybe Microsoft (MSFT), maybe Oracle (ORCL), to acquire the company, giving the buyer an exceptionally strong position in an important industry.

We'll return to VEEV as the current market situation unfolds. For now we note its improving growth rate, its perpetually strong margins, and the lowering of entry multiples of late. This one is on our personal to-do list. We're just waiting for the right moment.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 March 2020.

