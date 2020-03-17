Novavax Joins Coronavirus Efforts, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Novavax Joins Coronavirus Race, Reports Full Year Results

Novavax (NVAX) recently reported receiving a $4 million grant for aiding the development of vaccine for treating the coronavirus disease. The grant has been awarded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness. The news provided a strong impetus to the stock price. The company further reported its fourth quarter and full year results.

Novavax reported its fourth quarter revenue at $8.8 million, up from $6.1 million in revenue it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company received a $7.5 million on account of its contract with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. In the fourth quarter, the company suffered a net loss of $31.8 million. On a per share basis, the loss stood at $1.13 per share, in comparison to consensus estimate of $1.06 in net loss.

For its research and development expenses, the company reported 32 percent decrease in the fourth quarter to $29.3 million. The company had incurred $43.4 million in research and development expenses during the fourth quarter of the previous year. The decline was mainly due to lower activity for the company’s ResVax program. Its general and administrative expenses declined to $8.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, in comparison to $9.2 million for the corresponding time period in 2018.

Novavax also provided corporate updates as it works on different trials. The company is looking forward to present top line results from its late stage study pertaining to the use of NanoFlu for treating influenza in older adults. It is expected that the results would be available by the end of March. The company will move forward to the FDA filing in case the results are positive. The drug candidate has already been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in January.

Novavax also reported that it has entered into a new collaboration with Serum Institute of India (SII) with regard to the use of its Matrix M vaccine adjuvant for developing an experimental malaria vaccine. The results from a Phase 2b study will likely be out by the second quarter of this year. Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax said, “We continue to make progress towards partnering our ResVax program and recently announced progress in our efforts to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, with the goal of moving one or more optimized COVID- 19 candidates into the clinic by the end of this spring.” The company ended December 31, 2019 with $82.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and other liquid assets while it spent $136.6 million in net cash for operating activities during the twelve months of 2019.

The company stock has remained more or less flat during the past 12 months. However, a spate of positive news is expected to provide a positive stimulus to the stock price. The company has a number of catalysts coming up including various trial results. Now that Novavax has joined the race for finding a cure for coronavirus, the investors may expect the stock to perk up and show movements.

Apart from its initial funding of $4 million, the company may receive additional resources for fighting coronavirus. With over 100,000 diagnosed cases, coronavirus is amongst the worst medical emergencies ever. The company is already working on the vaccine and is now testing multiple nanoparticle vaccine candidates on animals. Novavax is looking to use its Matrix M adjuvant with its COVID 19 vaccine to enhance its immune profile. The company plans to start its Phase 1 clinical testing by May or June this year.

Dynavax Technologies Reports Financial Numbers And Corporate Updates

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) reported its full year and fourth quarter financial numbers. The results highlighted the impact of HEPLISAV B on the company’s fortune. Dynavax reported its full year net product revenue at $34.6 million, up from $6.8 million it had reported for the previous FY of 2018. Its flagship product HEPLISAV was launched in the first quarter of 2019. The company’s fourth quarter net product revenue stood at $3.9 million; the corresponding cost of sales was reported at $2.4 million.

Dynavax announced that it suffered net loss allocable to common stockholders of $36.8 million for the fourth quarter, down from net loss of $40 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the full year, its net loss was $155.9 million. Ryan Spencer, CEO of Dynavax said, “Vaccines offer an unmatched value to the healthcare system and Dynavax continues to make tremendous progress on its transformation into a leading vaccine company. Our first product, HEPLISAV-B, provides adults higher and faster protection from hepatitis B in just two doses compared to previously available vaccines.” He added that in the current year, the company will focus on developing HEPLISAV B further.

Dynavax also provided corporate updates and upcoming milestones. The company entered into a collaboration with the University of Queensland while it is also looking forward to forming several other strategic relationships to promote initial research for establishing CpG 1018 as a leading adjuvant. The company also plans to release interim data from its ongoing trial of HEPLISAV B in the first quarter of this year. The current trial pertains to test the drug for treating patients suffering from hemodialysis. The final immunogenicity data will likely be out in the second half of this year.

Dynavax provided guidance for the current financial year. For FY 2020, the company expects its net product revenue from HEPLISAV B to jump to $55 million and $62 million. It also anticipates that its safety follow-up for the drug’s post-marketing studies will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Emergent BioSolutions Joins Coronavirus Race, Stock Perks Up

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) reported that it is working on developing two product candidates for treating and preventing the coronavirus epidemic. These drug candidates use the company’s hyperimmune platforms and these platforms have robust database to use. These hyperimmue are polyclonal antibody therapies and are extracted from plasma for providing immediate defense against infection.

Emergent is already working on collecting plasma for both of its human and equine platforms. The company plans to start commercial manufacturing of clinical material in the coming four to five months. The clinical study is expected to be started in the third quarter of 2020. Currently, human polyclonal aimed at SARS CoV 2 is now being repurposed for fighting coronavirus. Similarly, its equine platform is also being used for developing treatment for critical cases.

Robert Kramer, president and CEO of Emergent BioSolutions, said, “On the heels of our collaboration with an industry partner to develop an experimental vaccine candidate for clinical testing, we are pleased to leverage our existing infrastructure to help expedite development of our product candidates for COVID-19, founded on our decades of experience in hyperimmune manufacturing.” Emergent has previous experience of working with issues such as botulism and anthrax.

Currently, there are a large number of companies working towards finding course of treatment for coronavirus including big name pharmas and startups alike. While Emergent will likely face steep challenges from its peers, any positive news in this regard will help the stock price move forward. The company stock has shown strong performance gaining over 35 percent in the past 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.