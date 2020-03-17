Target Looks Impressive After Q4 Numbers

Only 15 months ago, Target (TGT) shares were trading under $60 a share. Since that December 2018 bottom however, the share price more than doubled in approximately 12 months to reach over $130 a share. Although shares have come off their highs and are currently trading at approximately $96 a share, price is still nowhere near the lows of December 2018. This, in our opinion, demonstrates underlying strength as the S&P 500 has already tested its 2018 lows.

Although the dividend yield has dropped significantly over the past 12 months or so due to the run-up in the share price, the yield at present comes in at approximately 2.75%. Target is a dividend aristocrat. Therefore, if we see more sustained weakness in the share price over the next weeks and months, we would expect long-term investors to eventually step in.

On the recent fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Brian Cornell went into detail about how the shopping experience has changed significantly at Target stores. By re-modelling hundreds of stores to also opening a large number of small format stores, Target has been able to regain lost market share. On the earnings call, one could definitely read into how much thinking and strategy management does behind the scenes with respect to how its stores are laid out for its customers.

For example, initially, management took it very slow with the small format store rollout. Then, bit by bit, the run rate got larger where now, the retailer opens approximately 30 of them a year. Management sizes up location, design, and square foot of the unit before making any decision. What we like here though is strategy in the sense that management seems to be investing a lot of its time and resources “on its business” and not solely “in its business.” All of this work is working alongside the hundreds of remodels which are happening with the rest of the existing stores. Suffice it to say, we should continue to see meaningful gains as we have done over the past three years.

Digital is growing at an average run rate of 25% per year as Target seems to be gaining market share here. Curb-side pick-up without getting out of the car along with the firm's Shipt delivery service showed strong growth in the quarter. Management is really doubling down on its digital platform because it believes digital top line growth rates will automatically produce higher growth rates in EBIT and EPS over time. This trend is obviously very bullish for the share price.

Therefore, with these types of fundamentals, this presents the question: how can investors take advantage of Target in a very difficult market at present?

Well, one way (assuming one is not long the stock at present) is to sell a cash-secured out of the money put option sometime next year. Here are some reasons why an educated investor would do this.

As we can see from the chart below, implied volatility in TGT has spiked above 70%. Option prices at present are at their most expensive levels for 5+ years. This is good news for option sellers

Source: Interactive Brokers

The $80 January 2021 puts (305 days to expiration) are currently selling for approximately $11 per contract. This means if one was assigned on those puts, the cost basis would be in essence $69 per share ($80 - $11 in premium). (28% below the current share price.)

When one buys shares at this type of discount, the risk is obviously much less because of the lower capital spent on the investment.

With regards to the second bullet, at $69 a share, Target's valuation off its trailing earnings of $6.36 would be an earnings multiple of 10.84. We really have not seen this earnings multiple in TGT over the past decade and when we have, the share price rallied sharply thereafter. Furthermore, one would continue to be collecting those growing dividends which if re-invested would reduce the cost basis even more.

The present environment is favourable for retailers at present and Target is well set up to keep on increasing its sales. We may revisit this trade or something similar in due course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.