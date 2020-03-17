Bear Markets Eat Wealth. Move To Cash Or Short The SPY ETF

There will be extraordinary opportunities ahead but there is no reason to believe the bottom is anywhere in sight.

The oil price debacle and COVID-19 are going to take time to stabilize and in the meantime news will be negative almost every day, in my opinion.

Sell all stocks! Famous words of the late Joseph Granville or at least the same sentiment. Does anyone think there is any reason to be optimistic in the short term?

I don’t think so. Here are the forces that will determine the next year or two in the stock market:

Interest rates near zero. Is there a central bank anywhere on Earth that has the firepower to stimulate growth? Unemployment at historic lows. This can only rise as retailers shut their doors; the travel industry shuts down; and, entertainment and sporting events are cancelled in many places. Sentiment is bad and getting worse. Circuit breakers are triggered regularly now to prevent a free fall. Profitable companies in the energy industry have fallen 50% to 80% in trading value and there is scant evidence of any buyers. COVID-19 is going to take a while to pass. A vaccine is likely 6 months away; the disease is rampant and growing almost everywhere except China where it seems to have peaked. The market sees major risks from the November election. If Bernie Sanders were elected all bets are off since his stated plans will devastate the economy in my opinion.

How low will it go? A back of the envelope analysis suggests the DOW Jones Industrial Average could fall close to 10,000. Here’s why:

FALLING EARNINGS: The DJIA and the S&P are both trading somewhere around 16 to 20 times earnings. While that is in line with long term trends, the COVID-19 scare will take the wind out of a lot of companies’ earnings. A reasonable guess is earnings will drop by 15% more or less. Here’s one look from Goldman Sachs. RISING RISK PREMIUM: Investors are already adding a risk premium to their expected returns. Aswath Damodoran calculates the Equity Risk Premium ERP has risen to 5.77% from 5.22% in the past month. That trend should continue as risks from turmoil in the energy industry; margin selling; and, COVID-19 uncertainty keeping investors away. In my opinion, it would not take much for the ERP to rise another 100 to 200 basis points. SHARPLY WORSENING CONSUMER SENTIMENT: The economy needs consumers to keep spending, but consumer sentiment is decidedly negative today and getting worse. This chart shows Australian Consumer confidencewhich is more current than the latest U.S. data for February which precedes the COVID-19 scare and the energy market rout. I believe all developed economies are likely to have a similar experience. BASIC MATH: If investors demand higher returns and earnings fall, the indexes will fall in parallel. If a market priced at 20 times earnings is repriced at 15 times earnings and those earnings are expected to fall 15%, that market will drop about 40%. But both multiples imply some growth. If a worldwide recession results in an extended decline in economic activity of 1% per year, the math results in a more violent decline in multiples.Assume current earnings of 100 and 16 times multiple. If investors are seeking a 7 percent return, then the market index will be 100/ (7% return – .75% growth) = 1600. Now reduce expected earnings by 15%; add 200 basis points to the required return; and, account for 1% annual decline rather than growth and the index becomes 85 / (9% + 1%) = 850 and the market index resets itself almost 50% lower and the earnings multiple settles at 10%.

CONCLUSION

This is a time when “cash will be king” and the market will not be kind to those who “bottom fish” too early. Smart money protects capital and waits to see just how bad things get before committing new money. Risks are high and with daily market drops of as much as 10%, it does not take long to see your capital dissipate and relegate you to the ranks of unintentional “long term investors”. There is a time when it makes sense to leave volatile markets. The dramatic fall in long term yields shows many professional investors prefer to accept virtually no interest to ensure a return of their capital rather than a return on their capital. That makes sense to me.

Aggressive investors can short the SPY. There seems little risk of any sustained rally in the near term.

