Race Away From Ferrari

With Ferrari shipments concentrated in EMEA and America, which are both regions with a substantial amount of infections, Ferrari is quite vulnerable.

Coronavirus is going to hit global car sales and luxury car sales are likely to fall more than usual.

Ferrari(RACE) has been incredibly resilient during this coronavirus crisis. At its current price, it is around 20% below 52-week highs, far outperforming the S&P 500. This is despite operating a luxury automotive business in countries like Italy, France, etc, which have been heavily hit by the coronavirus. We believe betting against Ferrari is a good market hedge at the moment due to its high valuation and market outperformance.

A bit of background

Ferrari is a company that designs, engineers, produces and sells luxury performance sports cars. With the current coronavirus outbreak, people are likely to cut back on extravagant purchases, like luxury cars, and we believe Ferrari's sales numbers are going to be hit hard.

Moody's has cut its global vehicle sales forecast by 2.5% and this was 4 days ago. Since then, things have gotten a lot worse, with the total number of infected recently crossing 150k. Considering Ferrari's exposure to the worst-hit regions - namely EMEA and America, and considering it is a luxury brand, we believe its sales could decline a lot more than 2.5%.

The luxury performance car market is generally affected by global macroeconomic conditions and, although we and certain other manufacturers have proven relatively resilient, general downturns can have a disproportionate impact on sales of luxury goods in light of the discretionary nature of consumer spending in this market. Source: Ferrari 20F

Geographic impact

Source: Ferrari 20F

The table above shows Ferrari's shipments by different geographic locations. As you can see, 10% of shipments came from France and Italy, which have both closed non-essential public spaces due to the thousands of cases in their country. Sales are likely to be near zero in both of these countries for the next few months as all dealerships would be closed.

Germany, which represents 9.5% of sales, hasn't resorted to such drastic measures yet, but considering there are over 4000 cases so far, such measures are likely to be implemented in the near future. The same goes for the UK and Switzerland, which are both seeing drastic increases despite each currently just having over 1000 cases.

We believe that sales in the Middle East and Other EMEA are likely to do much better due to the lower number of coronavirus cases in these countries. However, there will likely still be sales declines due to lower consumer sentiment and a weaker global economy.

Things are going to get worse in the Americas as well. Despite over 1000 cases reported in the country, testing has been limited and the majority of the country seems unprepared to deal with the virus. In O'Hare airport, testing has led to many hours of queues as shown below, which are only going to make the situation worse.

Source: CNN

In China, while sales fell 82% in February, things should improve throughout the rest of the year as the country gradually comes out of lockdown.

Sales in the rest of APAC should also prove quite resilient, excluding South Korea, as these countries have also responded quickly to the coronavirus and prevented too much community spread.

In the Q4 2019 conference call, management downplayed the coronavirus risk and said mentioned that they would be able to offset the risk geographically, likely because it was only spreading in China at the time. However, considering it is now a worldwide phenomenon, we believe the impact will be much higher than management initially forecasted.

Well, that's the beauty of this company. We can offset it geographically. I have to say I'm more worried about Hong Kong than I am about China. Because Hong Kong clearly is a bit of an issue. And business there is very soft. I think in terms of the business in China when Stradale hits the market, because you do get a tax benefit, because it's a hybrid product, that we believe should be doing quite well and the orders are quite strong. Source: Q4 2019 call

Valuation

Based on our estimates, shipments are "only" going to be down 10-20% if the situation is resolved by H2 2020. If things continue to get worse, shipments could easily be down over 30% for the FY. If you think this is unlikely, do note that geographic markets representing 63.7% of Ferrari's shipments are seeing fast spread of the virus and the remaining 36.3% will likely be affected in some way too.

To make matters worse, productions will be hit as well as Ferrari has halted production in Italy for two weeks. Margins will likely get hit harder than sales as Ferrari plans to continue paying the 4000 workers affected by the halted production. Despite this, Ferrari trades at a forward PE of 32x(compared to single-digit PEs for Ford or GM) despite having a balance sheet with around $1.2bil in net debt and despite facing a massive drop in luxury auto sales.

Admittedly, if the coronavirus situation goes back to normal, Ferrari's results should do the same and the stock will likely return to previous levels. This is why we believe betting against Ferrari should be done as a hedge and not on a standalone basis.

Takeaway

Overall, Ferrari shareholders are in for a terrible year. The coronavirus has shut down or is threatening to shut down some of Ferrari's most lucrative markets and it is not clear when the situation is going to improve. Margins and shipments are going to get hit hard due to operating deleverage and Ferrari's decision to pay out of work workers. Despite all this, Ferrari has outperformed the S&P 500, likely due to the short sale ban from the Italian government. We believe Ferrari's fundamentals would catch up with its high valuation at some point and the stock should tumble.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via puts