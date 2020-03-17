Nike's Huge 37% Sell-Off Is An Opportunity For Long-Term Value Investors

The share price of Nike (NKE) is starting to look more attractive after its 37% pullback over the past month, and it might be time for long-term investors to take a look at this wonderful company. While the shares still trade at 23.4x TTM P/E, the high profitability and past growth of Nike provide a balance that makes that valuation start to look quite fair based on PEG ratios, as will be discussed later in the article. As the great quote from the Oracle from Omaha goes:

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."



- Warren Buffett

A Highly Profitable and Growing Company

Nike's global brand power has allowed the company to grow rapidly while maintaining a high level of profitability. Since 2007, and including the last financial crisis, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 27.2% and 22.7% respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future.

Over the past 5 and 10 years, Nike has seen average revenue growth of 7.1% and 7.4% respectively, while EPS has grown at 10.9% and 12.6% respectively over the same period. One thing driving EPS growth higher than revenue growth has been share repurchases by the company, which have averaged 1.8% annually, with share count decreasing from 2,036 million in FY 2007 to 1,602 million in the latest quarter. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive), as it signals management's confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline.

However, part of these buybacks have been financed with debt, as seen by financial leverage increasing from 1.52x to 2.84x over in the latest period. However, this remains a low leveraged business that has more room for buybacks simply from free cash flows alone. Now let's take a look at free cash flows.

Strong Brand = Huge Excess Cash Flows

Strong businesses with wide moats such as Nike are able to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund sustainable operations. Nike has a powerful global brand that is able to command steep premiums from consumers. This can be witness by the company's gross margin averaging a high 44.9% over the past decade with a standard deviation of only 1.0% that shows Nike's ability to pass on rising costs of good sold to the end-customer. This kind of stability signals a strong economic moat, and as can be seen in the graph below, capital expenditures have averaged only 24% of cash flow from operations (CFO) over the past decade, while achieving the high growth rates previously mentioned. This is clearly a great business to be in and indicates Nike has a wide economic moat.

Share repurchases do not quite look sustainable at current levels, as they have pushed spending above 100% of CFO in recent years. That being said, with capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 24% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 76% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $4.43 billion over the past five years, this 76% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $3.36 billion for around a 3.2% free cash flow yield at the current $104 billion market capitalization. While this might not seem like a high yield by itself, adding only a bit of Nike's high growth rate quickly brings this yield above my target 9% rate.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

With Nike's P/E at 23.4x, it might be hard for some value investors to wrap their head around being an owner at this price. When looking at high-growth companies such as Nike, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Nike's market valuation compares to those of competitors adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UAA), I have placed them all side by side.

As can be seen, Nike's market valuation still reflects slightly unfavorable to peers who have fallen along with the market turmoil as well. Nike's PEG EPS ratio of 1.9x is slightly within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price). The P/E of 23.4x can also be expressed as a 4.3% earnings yield, which seems low in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such strong history and brand power as Nike. Adding 3% to represent Nike growing alongside global GDP would move potential long-term returns up towards 7.3%. This is a conservative growth rate, as I normally do not like to assume companies can grow beyond GDP, but given Nike's strong brand and past growth rate, I might make an exception.

Conclusion

Nike is a highly profitable company with a global brand and strong historical growth. The 37% pullback in the stock price looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors like myself. In my opinion, Nike fits well into Warren Buffett's approach of buying a wonderful company at a fair price.

