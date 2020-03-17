Future Earnings Expectations Continue To Trend Down For Roku

As steep as Roku's recent stock decline has been, it has not kept pace with analysts' downward earnings revisions.

Wall Street earnings estimates for Roku for the coming three years have been significantly revised lower by as much as 90%.

Although Roku has been incredibly accurate with its forward operational guidance, profitability metrics have continually been guided downward in the past several quarters.

(Daily chart for Roku with S&P 500 relative performance represented by the solid purple line. Roku's 50 and 200 day moving average shown in green and red, respectively. The chart shows Roku's relative stock weakness starting in December 2019 despite new highs being made by the broader averages.)

It has been a tough week for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) as its shares were cut by 20% in the past five trading days. Of course, ROKU's decline may have been largely influenced by the recent global stock market correction. For context, the broader S&P 500 (SP500) dropped by roughly 10% during the same period. However, when examining ROKU's trading pattern during the past four months, a clear divergence between Roku's stock movement and the broader S&P 500 can be seen. Since the release of Roku's Q3 2019 earnings in early November of last year, its shares have traded much weaker relative to US equity indexes. This price action disconnect may be an indication some longer term investors are reassessing Roku's earnings prospects in the coming years.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

Roku's Q4 2019 earnings were for the most part slightly better than expectations. Roku posted a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.13 on revenues of $411 million. This beat Wall Street estimates by $0.01 in EPS and $19 million in revenues. In fact, the company has been surprisingly good at forecasting its forward results and has surpassed analysts' expectations every quarter during both 2018 and 2019. The following table shows how accurate its reported dollar figures were relative to even the high-end guidance.

Q4 2019 (High EST) Q4 2019 Actual Revenues $396.00 $411.20 Gross Profit $161.00 $161.60 Gross Margin 40.66% 39.30% Operating Income -$17.00 -$17.40 Operating Expenses $178.00 $179.00 Operating Expenses / Total Revenues 44.95% 43.53%

(Data compiled from Roku's Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 shareholder letter.)

Looking deeper into Roku's user usage and monetization levels as outlined in my first Roku article, revenue per streaming hour has remained mostly in the same range during the past two years despite a significant increase in revenue per active account. The big sequential increase in revenue per active account in the fourth quarter also coincides with Disney's (NYSE:DIS) debut of Disney+ and Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple TV+. Without a proportional increase in revenue per streaming hour, Roku's average user monetization appears to be due to commission from premium subscription sign-ups rather than improving advertising metrics.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Revenue / Active Account $3.611 $4.105 $4.206 $5.587 $4.612 $5.498 $5.551 $7.035 Revenue / Streaming Hour $0.015 $0.016 $0.016 $0.021 $0.015 $0.018 $0.017 $0.022 User Hours per Day 2.724 2.747 2.832 2.928 3.398 3.368 3.485 3.465

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly shareholder letters.)

Roku's sequential increase in trailing twelve-month average revenue per user [ARPU] was less impressive as the chart below shows. Since TTM ARPU is a time-averaged figure, it smooths out seasonality as seen with the big sequential increase in revenue per active account. Although TTM ARPU sequential growth was the lowest in the past three years, it is still on track to meet my longer term projected revenue estimates as outlined in a previous article. TTM ARPU should be one of the top three metrics investors should track to determine if Roku can grow into its current rich valuation.

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly shareholder letters.)

Bottom Line Metrics

Gross Margin

In my opinion, Roku's primary investment risk is the lack of business leverage. Roku's two primary revenue streams are hardware sales and platform revenues, which include advertising and sign-up commissions. Since the streaming hardware market has been highly competitive, the company has had to sacrifice margin on hardware sales. In the latest quarter, hardware gross margin was negative at -0.7%. According to the company's fourth quarter earnings conference call,

For players, you should expect us to manage full year gross margin to roughly zero.

Although my long-term earnings estimate for Roku did not factor much incremental gross profit from hardware sales, the declining margin trend still could continue to trend lower into deeper negative territory. Without original content to attract new users to its platform, Roku may need to practically give away its streaming hardware in order to continually grow its user base. As bad as this may sound, it would actually be a good strategy since the company's platform gross margin was significantly higher at 62.5% in Q4 2019.

While platform gross margin was still high in the latest quarter, the trend has been downward from over 70% as the chart below shows. Looking forward to the rest of 2020, management forecasts platform gross margin to continue trending lower and to range in the high 50s% to 60%.

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly shareholder letters.)

Operating Expenses

On the cost side, the trend towards profitability has not improved despite impressive top-line growth. Although general and administrative costs were negatively impacted by the company's recent acquisition and integration of dataxu, operating costs across the board continued to expand much faster than revenue growth. Even excluding dataxu's negative impact, the year-over-year general and administrative expense increase of 56% was still higher than annual revenue growth.

Q1 Annual Increase Q2 Annual Increase Q3 Annual Increase Q4 Annual Increase Revenues 51.31% 59.49% 50.50% 49.15% Research & Development Expenses 63.32% 54.20% 50.96% 54.51% Sales & Marketing Expenses 66.39% 64.29% 82.30% 78.61% General & Administrative Expenses 41.88% 68.70% 51.09% 81.13%

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly shareholder letters.)

In fact, annual operating expense growth as a percentage of revenues increased every quarter in 2019, resulting in a full year increase of 310 basis points. Assuming minimum other non-operating income/losses, Roku's 2020 full year guidance implies operating expenses as a percentage of revenues could increase further.

2018 2019 2020 EST. Platform Gross Margin 71.10% 64.50% High 50s%-60% Operating Expenses 46.52% 49.63% 54.3%-58.2%

(Data compiled from Roku's quarterly shareholder letters.)

As a result, Wall Street analysts have dramatically lowered Roku's long-term earnings expectations. 2020 GAAP EPS estimates have been lowered from -$0.29 loss to -$1.28 loss just since the start of November 2019. 2022 GAAP EPS estimates were also lowered from $2.44 prior to Roku's Q3 2019 earnings to $0.26 currently. If these operating trends continue to trickle lower, Roku runs the risk of not achieving GAAP profitability anytime in the near future.

Final Thoughts

Obviously, most, if not, nearly all, of Roku's recent stock decline has been due to overall market panic over the economic effects of coronavirus hitting the US. For this reason, I debated whether commenting on Roku's recent earnings report would be proper since I did not want to fuel any additional negativity, especially after ROKU has already sold off so much. I concluded whatever Roku's share price is at, it would still benefit investors in understanding the company's recent operating trends in order to help each shareholder re-evaluate their long-term investment thesis.

On a technical basis, ROKU is heavily oversold as is the overall market. Given the market's recent ability to completely erase large losses with next day gains, ROKU could bounce back at any time. However, the stock is completely technically broken with accumulation/distribution trends diverging extremely negative. Any recovery near $90-100 would be an excellent opportunity to sell out of unwanted positions or for short-term traders to short the stock.

(Daily chart for ROKU with accumulation/distribution indicator shown below its candlestick chart. Previous support at around $100 may now be a technical resistance level.)

Looking longer term, investors should focus on the numbers Roku produces rather than falling in love with the company's product or headline news. As mentioned, Roku has been extremely good at forecasting its forward quarter results and will likely continue to beat its guidance each quarter barring unforeseen extreme macro-economic impact such as coronavirus. However, despite each quarter's earnings upside surprise, management has guided important operating metrics such as margins and operating expenses to be incrementally negative towards bottom line earnings. Thus, buying Roku on 'beating earnings expectations' alone would have clearly been the wrong trade.

As mentioned in my last Roku article, I believe investors continue to discount a major long-term investing risk in Roku. As long as the company remains dependent on external content providers, its business remains fundamentally flawed. Should any of its content providers pull or restructure revenue-sharing agreements, Roku's business model could be broken overnight. For this reason alone, Roku shares should not warrant any market premium, especially when long-term earnings estimates have been continually lowered.

Thus, although Roku shares have fallen a lot recently and have dropped by a huge percentage from all-time highs just half a year ago, its stock is still up significantly since the start of just last year. Unless the company reverses recent operating trends to boost bottom-line results, its shares could still potentially retrace back to its 2018 lows especially if the overall markets continue to remain under pressure due to coronavirus or a slowing global economy resulting from its containment efforts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.