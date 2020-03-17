Lanny's Coronavirus Dividend Stock Watch List

UPS is a strike in the middle of LEG and JNJ. A better yield than JNJ, lower yield than LEG.

Yes, you've read the title correctly. I am on the hunt for bullet-proof dividend stock investments that will stand strong during and after the pandemic, i.e., the coronavirus/COVID-19.

Coronavirus watch list intro

Given the recent stock market panic and seeing the S&P 500 drop 20% over the last month (through 3/13/2020), it's time to take a deep breath and see what undervalued dividend stocks are out there. I am not talking about any ordinary dividend stock. These have to be exceptional dividend companies that have weathered crises, each and every time, as well as those that maintain a balance sheet and payout ratio to continue their dividend streaks.

The coronavirus is no joke. We all must be smart. However, I always say - when others are running from the market, that is when you should look at your strategy and stick to what you are doing, not paying attention to the intense noise.

Therefore, I will be looking at 3 dividend-paying stocks that I feel could stand the brunt of the coronavirus and continue their dividend payments and growth streaks!

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

The King of dividends! Johnson & Johnson has increased dividends for over 55+ years and is reaching closer to 60 years. It is no wonder they are on our Top 5 Foundation Dividend Stocks for your portfolio. Further, with brands such as Band-Aid, Tylenol, Benadryl, Aveeno, Neutrogena, JNJ will be doing just fine during the coronavirus pandemic, as these are products used each and every day.

Here are Johnson & Johnson's dividend metrics when running them through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener, plus looking at their current and quick ratios:

1.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): Trading at $134.29 with an earnings projection of $8.99 for 2020, JNJ's P/E ratio is only 14.94.

2.) Payout Ratio: JNJ produces a dividend of $3.80 per year. Given the earnings projection is $8.99, the payout ratio stands at 42%. Therefore, they give out almost half of their earnings and they keep half of their earnings. In a pandemic or crisis, they can weather the storm and still continue to increase dividends, as they have done.

3.) Dividend Yield & Growth: The dividend yield is currently at 2.82%. I know this doesn't knock your socks or boots off, but it is a solid dividend. The most recent 5-year dividend yield average is 2.64% for JNJ. Therefore, they are yielding higher than normal. In addition, JNJ is a dividend aristocrat and currently boasts a 57+ year dividend growth streak. Phenomenal.

4.) Current Ratio: This is where you take the current assets over current liabilities, which helps demonstrate the flexibility and liquidity a company has. JNJ has $45,274 in current assets with current liabilities of $35,964. This equates to an impressive 1.26x ratio, where a ratio over 1 is preferred. JNJ can cover current obligations with current assets, no problem.

5.) Quick Ratio: Further, this is where you remove inventory from current assets and see truly how liquid they are when you remove assets that may have to sit there for a long period of time. Inventory accounted for $9,020. Therefore, the current assets less inventory equates to $36,254, which still represents a ratio of 1.01x the current liabilities. Therefore, JNJ has a very strong balance sheet and can pay obligations without worrying about moving current product inventory.

In conclusion, JNJ is a beast during market turmoil. They meet every dividend metric and also have safety on their balance sheet. They are definitely a stock to look and own, during such volatile times.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Another dividend aristocrat, baby! Do you see the trend? Leggett & Platt is a manufacturer of beds, seating, etc. In addition, LEG has increased their dividend for 49 straight years! During times when you are to stay at home and forced to be home, one has to have beds, chairs and seating. That is where LEG comes into play.

Here are Leggett & Platt's dividend metrics when running them through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener, plus looking at their current and quick ratios:

1.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): Trading at $32.44 with an earnings projection of $2.50 for 2020, LEG's P/E ratio is only 12.98.

2.) Payout Ratio: LEG produces a dividend of $1.60 per year. Given the earnings projection is $2.50, the payout ratio stands at 64%. They are at the top of my payout threshold that I usually like. However, they've increased their dividend during all financial crises in the last 50 years. That proves out quite a bit to the dedication this company has.

3.) Dividend Yield & Growth: The dividend yield is currently at 4.93%. This is significantly higher than their 5-year average of 3.38%. A steep discount, here, if I may say. In addition, a 49-year dividend growth streak is nothing to scoff at. They are a dividend monster, to say the least.

4.) Current Ratio: LEG has $1,538.10 in current assets with current liabilities of $928.10. This equates to an impressive 1.66x ratio, where a ratio over 1 is preferred. LEG can cover current obligations with current assets, no problem.

5.) Quick Ratio: Further, this is where you remove inventory from current assets and see truly how liquid they are when you remove assets that may have to sit there for a long period of time. Inventory accounted for $636.70. Therefore, the current assets less inventory equates to $901.40, which still represents a ratio of 0.97x the current liabilities. Therefore, LEG also has a very strong balance sheet and can pay obligations without worrying about moving current product inventory, for the most part.

In conclusion, LEG yields higher than JNJ, albeit with a higher payout ratio. They have a better current ratio than JNJ, but JNJ has a better quick ratio than LEG, slightly. Another powerful, dividend beast.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

As I've been driving around, I still see UPS trucks everywhere. In all actuality, families and individuals, as well as businesses, are ordering stock of everything lately. Guess what? It has to get from point A to point B somehow. UPS has to deliver goods that are ordered, especially as the products are crucial for those in survival mode.

UPS dividend metrics are below, when running them through our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener, plus looking at their current and quick ratios:

1.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): Trading at $94.23 with an earnings projection of $7.83 for 2020, UPS P/E ratio is only 12.03.

2.) Payout Ratio: UPS produces a dividend of $4.04 per year. Given the earnings projection is $7.83, the payout ratio stands at 51.59%. UPS is smack dead in the middle with retaining earnings for their own company and giving back half to their shareholders. Love the balance that UPS has.

3.) Dividend Yield & Growth: The dividend yield is currently at 4.29%. This is also incredibly higher than their 5-year average of 3.29%. A steep discount again. In addition, a 10+ year dividend growth streak is fairly sound. No dividend cuts, but during 2009, they maintained their same dividend, but resumed back in 2010. Therefore, a fairly risk-free streak of no dividend cuts with maintaining their dividend once in the recent 20 years (3 crisis: tech, housing/financial, coronavirus).

4.) Current Ratio: UPS has $17,103 in current assets with current liabilities of $15,413. This equates to an impressive 1.11 ratio, where a ratio over 1 is preferred. UPS can also cover current obligations with current assets, no problem.

5.) Quick Ratio: Further, this is where you remove inventory from current assets and see truly how liquid they are when you remove assets that may have to sit there for a long period of time. This is a trick question for UPS. This is because UPS has no inventory! Therefore, UPS remains just as liquid as their current ratio, well over 1x.

In conclusion, UPS is a strike in the middle of LEG and JNJ. A better yield than JNJ, lower yield than LEG. A better payout ratio than LEG, but a higher payout ratio than JNJ. All in all, another great dividend producer for your portfolio.

Coronavirus Dividend Watch List Conclusion

Overall - if I had $1,000 to invest, I more than likely would do $350-400 in both Johnson & Johnson and United Parcel Services and the remaining $200-300 into Leggett & Platt. That would represent an average yield of approximately 4% going forward, plus a plethora of dividend increase history.

Obviously, we do not know when the coronavirus will end or slow down. However, businesses need to continue to operate, especially if it's needed to live your life. The global population and global investment markets are definitely shaken, not just by a smidge but by a shift that holds grand magnitude. However, I will note that when comparing pricing to 12-18 months ago, things do not look that significantly different.

All dividend investors, soon to be investors and the entire community - please be safe and be healthy out there. Be smart with your financial situation. Also, wash your hands, cough in your elbow, maintain appropriate distance and don't force yourself somewhere if you are feeling ill.

We will beat this, just as these companies above have continued to beat crisis after crisis. Good luck and happy investing everyone.

- Lanny

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.