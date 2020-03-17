Debt Issues At California Resources Corporation Mean Short Squeeze Could Continue

Hedge funds and others seeking to arbitrage the capital structure may continue to drive the stock price higher over the coming days.

I've written previously about problems at California Resources Corporation (CRC) ("When your best isn't good enough") and since that article we've seen plenty of bearish news for the company. On the back of continued low prices and the announcement that the company cancelled a previously announced debt exchange, the stock is actually up 25-50% depending on when you look at it. I want to explain why this rally in the stock could actually continue rationally even though the company's prospects may be worse.

1. Background to the debt exchange

CRC was spun out of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in 2014 after the OXY burdened CRC with over $6 billion in debt and took the cash for itself. Since that time, through dramatic declining prospects in the oil business, CRC has brought that debt level down to under $5 billion through a series of distressed and discounted debt buybacks, join ventures and acquisitions.

Last month, CRC proposed a new debt exchange which would offered royalty interests or a new secured, subordinated debt instrument to holders of the company's existing 2nd lien and unsecured debt on the following terms:

As you can see from the table above holders were offered significant discounts for securities which would be senior to the ones they held. Nevertheless, the bonds continued to sell at a huge discount to the face value of what they would receive in the exchange:

That is to say that you could buy $1,000 worth of 2nd lien bonds for $265 and exchange them for either $500 in royalty notes or a new, senior loan for $700.

2. Rejecting the offer

Since then, as you're probably well aware, Saudi Arabia and Russia could not agree to support oil prices which sent crude markets into a tailspin. Now in a lower price environment, either the company or the tendering shareholders or both no longer want to support this exchange. I'll leave it others to discuss the perilous financial situation at CRC, but it will suffice to show that today now that the offer has been rejected, CRC's publicly traded debt trades for pennies on the dollar:

3. Today's Market action

Despite the fact that the bond market believes this news is bearish in that unsecured debt would recover 900% before equity has any value, the stock price shot up today:

Sometimes this kind of divergence would be attributed to a short squeeze. In conditions of low liquidity, stocks with a high short interest may go up as people cover short positions, and the stocks can be driven higher as traders see a small market cap stock going up and more begin trying to drive the price up. These conditions are exacerbated by the lack of an available borrow and high cost to borrow:

Simple short squeeze? Maybe not.

4. Possible capital structure arb from new debt holders

As we said above, you can buy CRC debt very cheaply. The 2022 bonds yielding 8% are available for as little as 8 cents on the dollar. If they pay interest for one year, you get your capital back and if they actually get repaid at maturity you have a return of your capital, 300% of your money back in interest and over 11 times your investment in bond principal. So that could be a good speculative play. But if you run a hedge fund, you might consider reducing your risk by shorting the common stock and buying these bonds.

Shorting the stock at the price of $3.82 and above and using the proceeds to buy a 2002 8% bond means for essentially no cost, you can get a part of that outstanding return on the bonds and if they equity survives, as long as it's up less than 1500% (11x in bond principal and 3x in interest), you've achieved a positive risk-adjusted reward.

For that reason, it may be quite rational for funds to buy the bonds and short the common even if CRC's fundamentals deteriorate.

5. Conclusion

I remain bearish on CRC for fundamental reasons such as high debt and continued low oil prices. A bull might say that coming higher prices could lead to a recovery, and I want to leave that discussion for other articles. What we can point to right now though is an interesting reason that a trader or investor who can hedge might continue to drive the stock price higher through adding to short positions despite those challenged fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.