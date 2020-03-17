AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Provides New Hedging Option

I use this ETF for a second benefit: volatility reduction and that will be covered too.

Hedging strategies have used Futures, Put options, and Inverse ETFs, all of which have their drawbacks. I will briefly list those.

In times like this, investors look for ways to provide some downside protection. This article discusses a new ETF that can be used.

Introduction

No market goes up in a straight line. The outbreak of COVID-19 virus and weekly Democratic primaries have whipsawed US and World markets since late January. For younger investors, this probably makes for exciting television but maybe little concern since in the long run, the stock market has generated very positive returns. For investors like me who are retired and living off our pension and Social Security checks and dependent on our investment returns to balance our budgets, there is a concern, at least in the short run.

For those of us who do not want to use most of the hedging tools available, reducing risk means lowering our equity exposure. Pre-2008, that at least meant the option of 5% yielding CDs when we got market nervous. Today, one is lucky to find a 2% 5-year CD, which means your after-tax, post-inflation return is negative. The other downside of selling out for me is I never got back in until way after the market recovered most or all of the drop I tried to avoid by pulling money out of the market.

Hedging Strategies

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) provides a new way to hedge which I believe provides benefits older strategies do not. This is how I view some of the older options.

Futures: You can short major parts of the equity (or commodities) market using future contracts. You need to be qualified and have a margin account to trade futures, which comes with a cost. Future contracts have set expiration dates, so one downside is the market needs to move with you in the period you chose.

Inverse ETFs: With the invention of Inverse ETFs that profit from a down market, one can offset some of their losses by buying up to 3X Bear ETFs. These are also an easier way of using future contracts as all Inverse ETFs are based on trading future contracts, which is their biggest drawback too. Rolling future contracts is expensive. Also, in choppy markets, the daily rebalancing eats into the value of the ETF. These are best used for short-term trading in a normal Bear market, not one as unpredictable as we are now experiencing.

Put Options: There are two ways to use Put options to gain downside protection. One is to buy Put options on ETFs like SPY that cover a large part of the equity market, or on individual stocks you want to own long-term but you believe will drop in the near term.

Shorting Individual stocks: If you believe certain stocks are more likely to drop, you can sell them short. This again requires a margin account and there is a cost to that. Of course, the big risk is you are wrong and the stock goes up, requiring you to provide more margin to your account and potentially forced out at a loss.

Exploring DWSH as a Hedging option

This is how the Advisor describes this new ETF, launched in July 2018.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (Ticker: DWSH) is managed by Nasdaq Dorsey Wright a firm renowned for relative strength investing. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in their investment universe and holding those securities until they exhibit sell signals. In implementing DWSH's shorting strategy to its core philosophy of relative strength investing, Dorsey Wright identifies and short sells those securities with the highest relative weakness within an investment universe primarily comprised of large-capitalization U.S.-traded equities. DWSH's investment process is purely systematic and removes any human emotion from the day-to-day decision making.

Source: Advisorshares.com

The ETF currently has just over $80mm in AUM with an expense ratio of 3.07%, a result of the cost of shorting stocks. On the Advisorshares website, they provide four reasons investors might consider adding DWSH to their portfolio.

Hedging Investment Tool - DWSH can be implemented as part of a long/short strategy to provide an investor with a "buy and hold" alternative to hedge their long domestically-traded equity exposure.

- DWSH can be implemented as part of a long/short strategy to provide an investor with a "buy and hold" alternative to hedge their long domestically-traded equity exposure. Alpha-Seeking Exposure - DWSH's systematic and selective approach offers the potential opportunity to add alpha to an investment portfolio, especially during a bear market. At certain technical levels during severe market downturns, the strategy can allocate its short exposure more broadly to the domestic equity market - by shorting individual ETFs or futures contracts - seeking to enhance its total return.

- DWSH's systematic and selective approach offers the potential opportunity to add alpha to an investment portfolio, especially during a bear market. At certain technical levels during severe market downturns, the strategy can allocate its short exposure more broadly to the domestic equity market - by shorting individual ETFs or futures contracts - seeking to enhance its total return. For Manager Diversification - Through an established portfolio manager, spreading your investment risk among equities not correlated to the broader market can help diversify and mitigate your overall portfolio risk. DWSH differs considerably from inverse ETF investment strategies, which are subject to daily resets and blindly sell short the top companies within a market-cap weighted index such as the S&P 500.

- Through an established portfolio manager, spreading your investment risk among equities not correlated to the broader market can help diversify and mitigate your overall portfolio risk. DWSH differs considerably from inverse ETF investment strategies, which are subject to daily resets and blindly sell short the top companies within a market-cap weighted index such as the S&P 500. For Strategy Diversification - The systematic portfolio management process seeks to limit unnecessary risk and maximize exposure to the momentum factor. If a security becomes too large as a percentage of the portfolio, it is trimmed to bring it back in line with the other security weights. The process also seeks to similarly spread out allocations within its stock model. The objective sell discipline represents an important component of the portfolio construction process.

Source: DWSH Holdings

The ETF has about 100 open short positions as on this writing. They are well diversified across size with 66% in Mid-Cap and the rest about equally split between LC and SC stocks. No one sector dominates the portfolio.

Source: DWSH Sectors

This means their algorithms are not sector biased which should provide for better results.

Portfolio Strategy

As you can see from the data above, adding DWSH to your portfolio can provide two related benefits. First is profiting not only when the whole market retreats but also when individual stocks underperform. Second, which is the main reason I added DWSH to several of my accounts at the end of 2019, is to reduce the overall movement of my accounts. This does mean I will give up some upside movement but benefit by having less downside movement.

When I first discovered this ETF, I used PortfolioVisualizer to find the optimal weight of DWSH in a 100% equity portfolio. A 35/65 DWSH/VTI provided the best risk/return statistics at the end of 2019.

Source-all graphs: PV Backtest

The chart shows the leveling benefit of adding DWSH. It shows also the potential cost of shorting during a bull market. The next chart adds how that changes in a correction. This includes data thru the end of February.

Please note how DWSH reduced the max drawdown versus a 100% equity portfolio. I ran one more analysis that better matches what my allocations are:

Portfolio #1: DWSH (5%), VTI (40%), USIG (55%) Portfolio #2: VTI (45%), USIG (55%). Even with this small allocation to DWSH, I would have benefited if I had added DWSH back when it was launched. In 2020, owning DWSH offset 40% of my losses.

Prior to 2020, adding DWSH to one's accounts lowered your Total Return while providing the desired downside protection. This year showed the benefit you would expect in a down market. I rated DWSH as Bullish for those investors looking for more protection and willing to give up some return on up markets. For the Bears reading this article, I am Bullish as DWSH as a replacement for using Inverse ETFs.

