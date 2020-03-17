Delek U.S. Holdings' Dividend Offset By Demand Uncertainty

Delek US Holdings benefits from greater oil availability, lower crude prices and a biodiesel credit but is hurt by dropping regional activity, slowing global demand, and stock market instability.

The $722 million market-cap company has good inland refining assets, led by its Big Spring refinery. Its midstream assets are in (very) high-yielding Delek Logistics Partners, LP.

While Delek US Holdings has a high dividend of 12.6%, its liability-to-asset ratio is a less flexible 74%, problematic at a time of dropping global demand.

Like many other companies, refiner Delek US Holdings (DK) is offering a good yield of 12.6% because its stock price has fallen so much. While the company's cash flow covers its dividend, its liability-to-asset ratio is a high 74%.

The geographic advantage of Delek's four inland U.S. refineries with 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) of capacity-including a refinery in the middle of the Midland sub-basin-may be offset by overall lower product demand globally and a west Texas/eastern New Mexico regional economic decline due to the current oil price war.

Earnings per share (EPS) in 2019 was $4.06 for a price-earnings ratio of only 3.1; however, 2020 EPS is expected to be much lower.

Data by YCharts

The comparison of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) to Delek's stock price above shows concern over Delek's price began appearing in late 2019.

2019 Results

For 2019, Delek's net income was $310.6 million or $4.06/share compared to net income of $340.1 million or $3.95/share in 2018. However, fourth-quarter 2019 net income was $32.7 million or $0.44/share compared to $121.6 million or $1.48/share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income in 2019 includes $40.4 million (after-tax) of retroactively-applied biodiesel tax credit (BTC) while net income in 2018 includes $24.9 million (after-tax) of retroactively-applied biodiesel tax credit for 2017.

The current average of analysts' 2020 EPS estimates is much lower at $1.31/share for a forward price/earnings ratio of 7.5. Given the radical changes in the macro environment, the 2020 actual EPS could fall further.

Operating cash flow was $575 million and levered free cash flow was negative at -$14.4 million.

Macro Environment

Due to the coronavirus shutdowns worldwide, first in China and now in Europe and the U.S., demand for all energy products is down substantially, estimated by the International Energy Agency to lead to the first overall oil demand drop since 2009. Among these products are gasoline, jet, diesel, petrochemicals, and liquefied natural gas. As one simple example, with companies urging or requiring employees to work from home, commuters' gasoline demand is cut back.

The coronavirus production and demand shutdowns and quarantines have led to a significant drop in stock prices for virtually every U.S.-listed company during the last few weeks. Delek is no exception.

Further, Russia and Saudi Arabia are engaging in an oil price war by ramping up supplies, which has slashed oil prices.

How these macro effects combine to affect Delek in the first several months of 2020 remains to be seen: lower oil prices are beneficial from a refining margin standpoint, but lower economic activity (from reduced drilling) in Delek's west Texas/eastern New Mexico markets is a negative. Globally reduced demand is also a huge negative. Finally, volatile stock markets mean less cushion for any company whose balance sheet is perceived to be weak.

Oil Prices and Supply

U.S. oil production in the week ending March 6, 2020 was 13.0 million BPD. Increases continue, for now, from the West Texas-East New Mexico Permian Basin, with oil production there expected to reach 4.8 million BPD in April 2020.

WTI price at Cushing,$/Bbl, credit: Macrotrends.net

The NYMEX March 16th oil price was $28.70/barrel--not seen since 2016--for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Cushing. This is attributable to lower oil demand but especially to a no-holds-barred price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia leading to millions of barrels per day of extra supply. One Russian aim is also to make uneconomic and thus reduce U.S. shale production.

The NYMEX closing RBOB price for gasoline was a low $0.6899/gallon.

Refining Margins

Credit: energystockchannel.com

The trend in the 3-2-1 crack spread, a measure of refining margin, is shown above. It has recently declined from as much as $23/barrel to now less than $9/barrel. The one-month detail better illustrates this and is again reflective of the drop in product demand.

(The 3-2-1 crack spread is defined as three barrels of crude subtracted from the sum of 2 barrels of gasoline and one of distillate; the specific crude used for this calculation is WTI-Cushing.)

Delek's Operations and Competitors

Unlike many of its Texas-based competitors, Delek is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee from which it owns and operates four standard inland U.S. oil refineries with a capacity of 302,000 BPD.

Delek also owns three biodiesel facilities, crude oil gathering and transportation pipelines, and storage tanks and terminals. It operates over 250 retail stations in central and west Texas and New Mexico. As the graph below shows, refining is by far the largest contributor to profits.

Delek's four refineries are located in Petroleum Administration of Defense District (PADD) III, the largest by refining volume of the five U.S. PADDs with 9.88 million BPD of throughput capacity. Thus, Delek's capacity of 302,000 BPD among its four refineries represents only 3.0% of the PADD III capacity or 1.6% of total U.S. capacity of 18.8 million BPD.

In PADD III, Delek competes with everyone from Valero (VLO) to Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Exxon Mobil (XOM), along with numerous other large and small companies. At 70,000-83,000 BPD apiece, each of Delek's four refineries is large enough to obtain economies of scale.

Delek's inland competitors include Marathon, HollyFrontier (HFC), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Valero.

Credit: delekus.com

Delek Refineries and Biodiesel Plants

Delek's 73,000 BPD Big Spring, Texas inland refinery is its most profitable but is undergoing a 2-month turnaround. The refinery is located in Howard County at the heart of one of the six prime counties of the Midland sub-basin of the Permian-an advantage when takeaway capacity was tight and the region was booming, but a disadvantage should the large crude oil price drop decimate West Texas drilling activity.

The company's other refineries comprise

*an 80,000 BPD location in El Dorado, Arkansas;

*a 74,000 BPD location in Krotz Springs, Louisiana; and

*a 75,000 BPD location in Tyler, Texas.

The company makes biodiesel from three plants with a total capacity of 40 million gallons/year (2600 BPD). The plants are located in

*Crossett, Arkansas;

*Cleburne, Texas; and

*New Albany, Mississippi.

Delek recorded a $67.9 million biodiesel tax credit in 2019 for volumes blended in 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019. (The credit legislation was enacted in December 2019 for 2018-2022 and is $1/gallon of biodiesel, or for Delek, $40 million/year.)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek US Holdings is the general partner in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and owns 63%, including a 2% general partner interest, of the $177 million partnership. Logistics has two segments: a) pipelines and transportation and b) wholesale marketing and terminalling. Pipelines and transport assets are crude and product pipelines, storage tanks, terminals, and loading rack facilities near and/or integrated with Delek's refineries. Wholesale marketing and terminalling provides wholesaling, transport, storage, and terminalling for refined products for third parties.

Because partnerships can have far-reaching tax-specific issues for individual owners, I am not making a recommendation on Delek Logistics Partners LP. Nonetheless, at its low price, return-seekers may note Delek Logistics' distribution currently yields an extraordinarily high 48.8%. The current distribution is $3.54/year and Delek Logistics Partners' closing price today was $7.26/unit.

Growth Prospects

In late February as part of reporting its fourth quarter 2019 results, the company announced 2020 capital expenditure plans of $325 million. Per CEO Uzi Yemin, the company expects more financial uplift from "the ongoing build-out of the Big Spring Gathering system, participation in the Wink to Webster pipeline joint venture, and Delek Logistic Partners' acquisition of an interest in the Red River pipeline joint venture."

Governance

At December 3, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Delek US Holding's overall governance as a 4, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (5), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (2). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk.

Shorts are 11.5% of floated stock. Insiders own 2.8%.

Delek's beta is 1.77, meaning its price moves with the market but to a much greater degree.

Note that the company's chief financial officer announced in late February that he planned to retire in May this year.

Delek US Holding's Financial and Stock Highlights

Delek's 52-week price range is $7.79-$44.08 per share, so its March 16th, 2020 closing price of $9.83 is only 22% of the one-year high. The company's market capitalization is $722 million at this price.

Data by YCharts

At December 31, 2019, the company had $5.18 billion in liabilities and $7.0 billion in assets giving Delek a very steep liability-to-asset ratio of 74%. The company's current ratio (ratio of current assets to current liabilities) is 1.26, so comfortably above the minimum desirable level of 1.0.

Delek has raised its dividend to $1.24/share which gives a 12.6% yield at the current share price. Operating cash flow is sufficient to cover the dividend, although it remains to be seen if refiners, like producers, will cut their capital budgets.

Overall, the company's mean analyst rating is a 2.2, or closer to "buy," leaning slightly toward "hold," from the fourteen analysts who follow it.

As of December 31, 2019, most of Delek's stock was owned by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The seven largest holders of Delek's stock were Vanguard (12.0%), BlackRock and Wellington (7.5% each), Dimensional Fund Advisors (6.8%), FMR/Fidelity (4.3%), and State Street and Victory Capital Management (4.2% each).

Note on Valuation

The company's book value per share of $22.68 is more than double its stock price, a very negative signal but one similar to many companies in this much lower stock market.

Positive and Negative Risks

While Delek currently offers a high dividend yield, much lower income due to lower demand for refined products coupled with its debt may put the dividend at risk for Delek US Holdings. The same is true for the giant percentage distribution from Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Recommendations for Delek US Holdings

I recommend investors wait and carefully consider the company's high liability-to-asset ratio and expected lower EPS in 2020, which may fall still further.

Dividend investors and bargain-hunters will note the company's 12.6% dividend but also the extreme volatility around stock and oil prices, as well as declines in energy product demand due to a) the oil price war in Delek's local market region of west Texas and more generally b) the coronavirus-caused global slowdowns throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.