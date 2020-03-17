Crash Of 2020 Exceeds 1929 To Key Technical Targets

This market has taken out key technical supports faster and easier than the 1929 market.

The data thus far shows that this crash is far worse in many respects than the 1929 crash.

"There is NO systemic risk. No one is even talking about that. Governments are intervening in the markets to stabilize them, and the private banking sector is very well capitalized. It feels more like ‪9/11 than it does like 2008." -- Goldman Sachs to clients on emergency teleconference

The above quote from Goldman Sachs seems to be a case of denial born of recency bias. One of the standout characteristics of the current crash in financial markets is that, despite declines ranging from 27-38% in a very short period of time, few participants and observers are considering the possibility that, as I said in my recent piece, "Treasuries Signaling 70-Year Supercycle Secular Shift", the "recent market decline is a symptom of a fundamental Secular Shift in markets, economics, domestic and international politics and society" comparable "to that announced by the crash of 1929". Instead, there is a strong and persistent tendency to regard the current action as merely an anomalous overreaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent daily percentage declines in the S&P 500 are clearly keeping bad company with the 1929 period:

The Monday, March 16 decline of nearly 12% was the third worst ever and approximated the first and second worst daily declines of the 1929 crash.

So let's have a look and see if there is a real comparison to be made between the two markets. Here are the technical criteria we are going to compare:

Percentage decline to first close below 200-day EMA

Number of sessions to first close below 200-day EMA

Fibonacci retracement of last bull market wave at first close below 200-day EMA

Percentage decline to start of first bear market rally

Number of sessions to start of first bear market rally

Fibonacci retracement of last bull market wave at start of first bear market rally

Number of trading sessions to bear cross of 50-day EMA below 200

Number of trading sessions to break of support trendline of prior bull market wave

Let's start by taking a look at the Dow chart from 1929:

It took 34 trading days for the Dow to drop 16% from its all-time high to reach its first milestone of a daily close below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average, retracing almost exactly 23.6% of its prior bull market wave. That's an average decline of .47% per session.

The index reached its next watershed moment, the break of its prior bull market trendline from 1924 after 39 trading days, falling 31.5% from the top and retracing a bit more than 38.2% of its previous bull wave for an average daily percentage decline of .81%. So the rate of decline had almost doubled between the first two events.

Next, DJI took saw a bear cross of the 50-day EMA below the 200 on the 45th trading session after dropping 43.6% and realizing a Fibonacci retracement between the 50% and 61.8% levels. The average daily decline at that point was then .97% per day.

Finally, the market made its first bear market bottom (marked as the A-wave low) after 49 brutal trading days and a 49.4% loss in price, retracing more than the key level of 61.8% of the prior bull wave. That chalks up to be losses of 1.01% on a daily basis.

Subsequently, the Dow saw a nice, tradeable B wave rally of 52% over a span of 105 sessions, for an average gain of .5%. After that, well, let's just say the A wave decline would seem like good times for investors who bought into the bear market rally.

So how does our current market compare? Here's the chart so far:

It took our 2020 crash just 8 trading days and 8.7% to close below its 200-day EMA having retraced about 12% of its prior bull market run from 2011 at that point. At a rate of 1.09% per day, this market was already, right out of the gate, falling faster than the 1929 market at its first capitulation bottom.

Next, DJI simultaneously realized the dubious achievements of closing below its trendline from 2011 and a bear EMA cross while dropping 28% in 20 sessions for a retracement of between 38.2% and 50% of the previous bull run and a daily decline of 1.4%.

The total decline, peak to trough, as been 32% over 22 trading days for an average of 1.46% per session. It has thus far retraced just shy of 50% of its prior bull market. So far, this market is falling 50% faster than the initial bear market wave in 1929, taking out key technical measures effortlessly along the way.

Here's the data in tables to allow for easy comparison:

Year Days to 200 EMA % to 200 EMA Avg. % per day Retracement at 200 EMA 1929 34 16% .47% 23.6% 2020 8 8.7% 1.09% 12%

Year Days to Trend Break % at Trend Break Avg. % per day Retracement at Trend Break 1929 39 31.5% .81% 38.2% 2020 20 28% 1.4% 44%

Year Days to Bear Cross % to Bear Cross Avg. % per day Retracement at Bear Cross 1929 45 43.6% .97% 56% 2020 20 28% 1.4% 44%

Year Days to 1st Bottom % to 1st Bottom Avg. % per day Retracement at 1st Bottom 1929 49 49.4% 1.01% 61.8% 2020* *(so far) 22 32% 1.46% 50%

So far, the 2020 first bear market wave has gone on for less than half the duration of the 1929 market and has surpassed key technical milestones in far less time. If, for the sake of argument, this market were to also take 49 sessions to reach its first bear market low, and assuming that it maintains the current rate of decline, the numbers would look something like this at that point:

Year Days to 1st Bottom % to 1st Bottom Avg. % per day Retracement at 1st Bottom 1929 49 49.4% 1.01% 61.8% 2020* *projected 49 71.4% 1.46% 108%

That would mean that the entire rally from the 2011 bull market initiation would be given back, plus an extra 8% and the Dow would be trading at the July 2009 price of 8,460. I'm not saying that's going to happen, but if this rate of decline is extrapolated out to match the duration of the 1929 first bear market wave, that's what it would look like.

Currently, I'm looking at the zone of the 2015/2016 correction as the most likely landing spot for this A-wave down, and that's about 25% lower from here for a total 1st wave drop of 55% off the high on SPY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.