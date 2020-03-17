Significant Upside On A Cash Flow Generator: Cumulus Media Is A Screaming Buy

Using the 2008 financial crisis to model the potential effect of coronavirus, I estimate the risk-adjusted fair value of shares at $11.92 per share, or 100.3% upside from the current price.

In the short term, there is plenty of potential for more price fluctuations, but there is good reason to believe that long-term shareholders will see substantial returns.

The debt load is manageable even if the coronavirus hits revenue hard. Cumulus is also about to monetize assets worth more than half the current market cap.

Overview

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is an audio entertainment company with 428 owned and operated radio stations as well as a growing podcast segment. The past few years have not been kind to radio stocks, partly thanks to increased competition from services such as Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and satellite radio company Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). CMLS emerged from bankruptcy mid-2018 with a good outlook, thanks to reduced debt and the ability to generate substantial cash flow. However, it has been punished in the coronavirus-driven bear market. With a current market cap of $120 million and levered FCF capability of $50+ million per year (before calculating coronavirus impacts), the potential reward far outweighs the risk, and investors should take a close look at the stock.

Operating Performance & Debt

Cumulus had a solid performance in 2019, with revenue up 1.4% and EBITDA up 0.5% ex-political (revenues are higher during election years and needs to be adjusted). Their results are largely in line with the radio sector, which is a low/no-growth industry, as well as broader listening trends.

Beyond radio, CMLS also has a growing podcast network with 85 million monthly downloads. They have many popular and growing podcasts with stars such as conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro and NFL players Michael Bennett and Pat McAfee. Digital revenue is up 60% from the prior year and is now 8% of total revenue. Although still small comparatively, it is growing much faster than radio revenue and has the potential to offset declines in radio listening over the coming decades.

The fact that it generated over half of its market cap in cash flow in the past year indicates that there is significant return potential. But what's the catch? Well, there's two:

1. CMLS has a significant amount of debt - $ 1.15 Billion

2. The impact of the coronavirus means that revenue and cash flow will almost certainly decrease in the short term.

With the size of the debt obligation, investors are likely worried that CMLS won't be able to support it if they get hit hard by the impact of the virus. One very important bright spot is that the debt doesn't mature until 2026, so there isn't any refinancing risk if the virus or a recession causes credit to dry up in the near term. The only concern is interest payments.

To get a general approximation of the impact of the coronavirus, I'm going to assume that revenue and expenses decline the same percentage amounts that they did peak to trough during the 2008 financial crisis, followed by a recovery over two years to the original amount. Also, keep in mind that I have adjusted the base revenue number down -5% to account for several stations that were sold this year.

Assuming that the current downturn will have the same effect as the great recession is a big assumption to make, but consumer spending taking a nosedive makes a significant decrease in advertising revenue during 2020 seem certain. If you think we are headed for something worse than 2008 or rather that the economy will recover quickly from the coronavirus, I recommend you adjust the fair value I arrive at accordingly.

Assets

Another consideration to make is the number of assets that can be divested to reduce debt. First, they are expected to close on the sale of their WABC station in New York for $12 million very soon, possibly in the next quarter or two according to the most recent earnings calls. They are also in the process of selling some land in DC to Toll Brothers for $75 million. However, Toll Brothers faces a legal challenge to their development plans for the land, so the deal could face roadblocks. The good news is that a judge just sided with them on an important court decision, which is one major obstacle out of the way. (For detailed info on all of these transactions, reference the most recent earnings call and 10-k filing). For our purposes, we are going to assume that it closes sometime in 2021. Management has also mentioned the possibility of the consolidation and sale of some real estate in Nashville, but we will ignore this for now since there is no dollar amount or timetable given.

The largest potential deal could be a sale-leaseback transaction on their portfolio of 250 tower sites. Management has not put a price on the towers, but similar transactions by other companies have been around $1 million per tower. There was also a deal done by Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) back in 2015 where they sold their towers for $500 thousand per tower and a 20-year lease to use the towers for free so that there was no additional lease expense.

Management has stated that they are still in the early process of exploring a possible transaction, but I wouldn't be surprised if coronavirus-related pressures encourage them to move quickly. For modeling purposes, I'm going to assume they do a deal similar to Townsquare - $125 million and a 20-year free lease - sometime in 2022. It should be noted that the financial impact will be similar if they just sell them at ~$1 million each with a reasonable cap rate on the lease and use the proceeds to pay down debt.

Putting it all together

I created a simple model to pull all of this info together to create a fair value estimate based on the following assumptions: Source: Author

I believe basing assumptions on results from the financial crisis is very reasonable. While the coronavirus will certainly have a negative effect, assuming a one-year decline equal to the entire 07'-09' downturn is giving it plenty of credit. I projected growth as flat after the initial recovery even though they have been growing at 1-2% over the past few years. I also kept CAPEX flat at the current level of $30 million even though management has stated that they expect it can get down to a $25 million per year at a maintenance level. The tax rate was another factor that is modeled to remain constant from 2019. Although the long-term rate is likely to be closer to the current 21% corporate tax rate, I didn't want to model any near term reduction in tax expense without specific management guidance. Although it isn't a perfect estimate, projecting it to remain at 26% is a reasonable and cautious approximation.

Source: Author

In the first step to estimating fair value, I calculated the beta using a simple regression model. Using data going back to CMLS's emergence from bankruptcy, the highest correlated beta was the one year daily beta of 1.63. I then used the standard CAPM model to find the cost of equity. Finally, we can use that number to calculate the weighted average cost of capital.

Source: Author

Next, using the WACC as a discount rate, the terminal value of the free cash flow in year 5 (assuming no growth) is calculated to be $608 million. Discounted back to today, once again using the WACC, gives a fair value of $382.34 million or $18.83 per diluted share outstanding. Importantly, the implied EV/EBITDA in 2025 is 9.8, which is in the range that CMLS and peers have traded at when the economy is healthy. It shows that the fair value calculated is reasonable and that the model doesn't imply a break with historical valuation ranges.

Source: Author

A fair value estimate of $18.83 per share implies a 207% upside potential from the current price of $5.95.

Risk

The biggest risk to this investing thesis would be if coronavirus has a larger impact than modeled. Given that the model assumes results similar to the largest recession in modern history, I would argue that I have assumed a reasonable estimate of coronavirus impact. That said, coronavirus is having a particularly bad effect on some of radio advertising's biggest customer groups, mainly entertainment and automotive. If important advertising customers are disproportionately hit by the coronavirus, it is possible that the effect on revenue and profitability could be more significant than what occurred in 2008.

Several things to note about this. Two radio companies, Townsquare and Saga Communications (SGA), have had earnings calls since the outbreak. Both CEOs had a similar sentiment that advertising demand from live events has fallen drastically, but other areas have held up well comparatively. Saga's CEO Ed Christian said "I have a list here just in the last day... it is interesting that automotive is saying, look, we still have to sell cars. Carpet stores are saying, look, we still have to sell carpet". Although we are still in the early innings of coronavirus and this is mostly sentiment, it is nonetheless a positive sign.

If a more drastic decline does happen, there are still levers to pull. According to their 10-k, they still have $47.1 million of a $50 million revolving credit facility available to be used if necessary. They could also move more quickly to sell their towers, which could provide over $100 million to cover any losses. Alternatively, they could sell any number of their hundreds of stations to reduce leverage.

Using all of the same assumptions and methods above, but with a revenue and cost of revenue decline of 50% in the first year, there is a -$191.2 million free cash flow loss in that first year. If they sell their towers and WABC in that first year for a combined $137 million, they can cover all but $7.1 million with their credit revolver. If we assume they have to issue equity at $1 per share and increase the total share count to 27.4 million, we still arrive at a fair value of $10.01 per share using the same calculations as above.

The other alternative is that results are even worse, costs can't be scaled down, or assets can't be sold quickly enough and the company goes bankrupt. In this unlikely scenario, investors would likely lose all of their share value.

To incorporate these three scenarios into a final fair value estimate, we can assign probabilities to each of them. I believe something like the first scenario I laid out is more likely than not, but as the probability table shows below, you can be a fair bit more pessimistic and still see this stock as undervalued.

Scenario 1: $18.83 fair value Scenario 2: $10.01 fair value Scenario 3: $0 bankruptcy Weighted fair value Upside from current price ($5.95) 70% 15% 15% $14.68 146.7% 50% 25% 25% $11.92 100.3% 30% 35% 35% $9.15 53.8% 20% 40% 40% 7.77 30.5% 10% 45% 45% 6.38 7.23%

Conclusion: Strong Buy

The market was already underpricing CMLS before the coronavirus outbreak. Now, as with many other companies that have debt and exposure to a market downturn, the share price has gotten spiked into the ground. Yet, the numbers demonstrate that Cumulus can withstand sizable coronavirus headwinds and deliver you a risk-adjusted upside of around 100%, making it a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.