The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 3/9-3/13

Most of the portfolios are now down over most time frames.

I've stripped out the dividend aristocrat section and made that into its own column. Over the coming weeks, I'll fold the recommendations back into this column.

Let's start with a look at the overall backdrop:

Last week, international markets fell sharply as the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc across the globe

Bond markets also fell last week.

The US equity markets had one of their worst drops in decades

Next, let's look at the weekly performance of the key ETFs I track for this column: All the ETFs were down sharply. It was an incredibly ugly week.

Here are the charts, starting with the bond market ETFs: All the ETFs were down; the only difference was degree. The same goes for the equity market ETFs: all were hit hard. Think of it this way: the SPY was the "best" performer and it was down almost 10%. The worst performer was the IDV; it was down 17.76%. As I noted in my Friday market recap, last week was a technical bloodbath.

Next, let's break down the performance of the core portfolios, starting with the US ETF combination.

When looking at the portfolios below, green means an increase, while red means a decrease. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

Last week's performance was terrible since equities and bonds sold off sharply. But notice that during the other time frames, the strength of the Treasury market's rallies helped to mitigate losses. The 50/50 portfolio is only down 6.41% over the last month and 2.01% over the last quarter. Considering the depth of the sell-offs, those are nice numbers. Obviously, the 25/75 portfolio has better results while the 75/25 portfolios are worse.

Next up is the international portfolio:

International markets got killed in last week's sell-off. The only "good" news above is that the international bond index was only off modestly, which is what it's supposed to do - provide downside mitigation during periods of intense financial stress. While the 50/50 portfolio is down, notice its losses for the longer time frames are OK, all things considered.

Next up is the 25x4 portfolio that combines US and international ETFs: Data from FINVIZ.com

Once again, the combination of bonds and stocks in an equal-weighted distribution helped to mitigate losses. Over most time frames, the TLT has risen over the last year while international bonds have been off modestly. The performance of these two ETFs has mitigated the portfolio's losses.

Let's look at the performance chart for these portfolios: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

Ah, how times have changed. Last week, US portfolios were still up modestly. Now, they're all lower due to the SPY wipe-out. Only the 25/75 US portfolio is showing any gains.

Next, let's take a look at the performance for the income portfolio I introduced last week.

I don't think I could have picked a less advantageous time to introduce anything new than last week since every single section of the market dropped sharply. Still, since this portfolio was designed to be a bit more conservative, the overall losses are less than those of other, more aggressive portfolios.

And now, here's a second income-focused portfolio that has a higher yield - and hence, more risk. Before introducing its components, let's once again take a look at the environmental back-drop. r* - the interest rate which is neither stimulative nor restrictive - is very low and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. Consider the following chart: The US 10-year is in blue and during most of the last five years, it has traded between 1.5% and 3%. Aaa rated bonds (in red) have fluctuated around 4% while Baa bonds (in green) have trended between 4%-5% - not a lot of return for the increased risk. We see the same issue with bond maturities: 15+ years has yielded - at the most - about 5.25% over the last five years. That's not a lot of return for 15+ years of risk.

In order to get a decent return from a fixed-income perspective, we'll need to take on a larger than is standard amount of risk, which means there's going to be a fair amount of volatility. This isn't unprecedented in the fixed-income world. If you buy a bond with a 20+ year maturity or one of lower credit quality, then you're taking on more risk.

With those points in mind, here are the four ETFs for the higher income portfolio:

(PFF): did I mention that I like preferred shares? This one is back.

(JNK): this is the second-largest junk bond ETF in the market. It has a slightly lower expense ratio and modestly better yield than its larger competitor.

(IHY): there aren't that many international junk bond ETFs. The IHY offers good exposure to this sector at a 40% expense ratio.

(VCLT): the Vanguard long-term corporate bond market ETFs is one of the largest on the market. It has a .05% expense ratio while yielding 3.28% as of Friday's close.

An equal-weighted portfolio yields 4.67% as of Friday's close. However, this will be a much more volatile portfolio since junk bonds trade more like equities, long-term corporates have a higher duration (increased volatility), and preferreds are stocks. Still, if you can handle that, this yield should be attractive.

Here is how the new, higher-yielding but more volatile income portfolio performed last week: As I mentioned above, this is - quite literally - the worst time to start a new portfolio. However, as the market settles down performance will improve.

That's it for this week. I've some new developments in store for next week.

Have a good week.

