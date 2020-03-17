SCHD: The Best-Positioned Dividend ETF Against The Coronavirus

The previous, phenomenal bull run is over for SCHD; now, it's time to buy shares in preparation for the next one.

The ETF, currently, offers a marvelous starting yield of 4.21%, and the annual distribution has grown every year since the fund's inception in late 2011.

SCHD is a dividend-focused ETF with a portfolio of defensive, high-quality stocks that should fare better than the average stock against the coronavirus.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is, in my humble opinion, the perfect fund for dividend growth and income investors to play defense against the rapidly spreading coronavirus. It is based off of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which includes high-yielding stocks that have a record of consistently paying and raising dividends. Beyond that, it selects companies by screening for fundamental strength relative to industry peers, based on financial ratios.

The ETF offers a 30-day SEC yield of 4.21% (or 4.03% based on TTM distributions) and has seen its annual distributions rise every year of its existence (since 2011). The weighted average price-to-earnings ratio for SCHD's holdings currently sits a hair under 14x, and price-to-cash flow is a stunning 9.32x. As of 12/31/19, the fund's return on equity sat at 33.22% and the holding's five-year earnings growth rate was 6.41%, according to the Fact Sheet.

From SCHD's inception in October 2011 to the end of 2019, it managed to achieve an impressive annual total return of slightly over 14%.

The fund has earned a coveted 5-star rating from Morningstar, and its expense ratio is an ultra-low 0.06%.

During this past month's coronavirus-induced stock market selloff, SCHD has performed slightly better than the S&P 500 (SPY) while generating significantly higher dividend income.

Data by YCharts

Why SCHD? Why Now?

But why is this ETF, in particular, the best way to invest in dividend-paying stocks in the face of the coronavirus? Because of (1) the portfolio quality and defensiveness and (2) the sectoral weighting of the holdings. These two points share quite a bit of overlap, but we'll look at each in turn.

Image Source

High Quality, Defensive Portfolio

Perusing the list of companies in the ETF's portfolio, a few things quickly jump out. First, the top ten holdings are over 40% of the total asset value of the fund, making it quite important to get comfortable with them. Below, we find the top 15 stock holdings as of Monday, March 16th:

Source: Schwab Funds

Among the top holdings are consumer staples company and Dividend King Procter & Gamble (PG), which has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years; fellow Dividend King Coca-Cola Co. (KO), which has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years; Dividend Aristocrat PepsiCo (PEP), which has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years; and cigarette-maker Altria (MO), which has raised its dividend 11 consecutive years.

Each of these consumer staples companies should be minimally affected by the coronavirus, as any dampening of performance due to a slowing economy should be offset by Americans' newfound penchant for stockpiling of everyday goods. As the coronavirus spreads and the number of those affected grows higher, Americans are likely to ramp up their hoarding and stockpiling even further. This may lead to a slump in consumer goods buying later in the year as people work through their stashes of diet coke, toilet paper, and toothpaste, but it's doubtful to me that these companies suffer greatly in 2020.

What's more, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks like Pfizer (PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), and CVS (CVS) should hold up well as healthcare needs, if anything, will rise this year.

And, of course, people are likely to cease paying for a lot of things before they stop paying their cell phone bill and lose the ability to use their smartphones. Thus, Verizon (VZ), with its 4.8%-yielding dividend that it has grown for the past 15 years, is likely to be minimally harmed by the coronavirus. And, in the future, it has the growth of 5G technology to look forward to.

Sectoral Weighting of the Portfolio

Zooming out from the individual stock holdings, we find sector weightings of the portfolio (at least as of the end of 2019) heavily skewed toward industries that are likely to be minimally hurt by the pandemic.

Source: Schwab Funds

Consumer staples, as mentioned above, are likely to do well in the face of a panic that is driving people to buy more of their products. Technology stocks should fare well, too, as people will now be spending even more time using technology and software as they work or relax at home. The industrial names, including Emerson Electric (EMR), 3M Co. (MMM), Eaton (ETN), and Lockheed Martin (LMT), are dividend growth stalwarts that have raised their dividends through multiple business cycles.

Dividend Growth

Scrolling down the distribution history in SCHD's webpage evokes a wonderful feeling for dividend growth investors. Here is a taste:

Source: Schwab Funds

The fund has never paid a return of capital. All distributions are 100% qualified dividends.

Over the past five years, dividend growth has averaged 10.5%, and that rate has been rising in recent years. Last year's YoY dividend growth reached a stunning 19.8%. For a portfolio of largely defensive stocks, this is marvelous growth.

Assuming an 8% dividend growth rate going forward, buying in at today's 4.21% starting yield would result in a yield-on-cost after ten years of 9.09%. SCHD is a buy here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.