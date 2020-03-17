Dividend Aristocrat Roundup: Focus On Coke (3/9-3/19)

I break out the dividend aristocrat analysis from the Passive-Aggressive Investor into its own newsletter.

This column was part of the Passive Aggressive Investor. However, I've decided to make it a stand-alone investing column.

As I've noted before, I treat the dividend aristocrats like high-grade corporate bonds than stocks. Most of these issues have rock-solid financials, although earnings growth is usually far slower than growth stocks. Most issues trade in ranges, allowing us to clearly see buy and sell points. The point of this column is to take advantage of these trends, buying these companies when they're near lows and riding the gains until prices hit a logical selling point. When prices sell off, we repeat the cycle.

Let's start with the top and bottom yielding issues for the week, along with the top and bottom performers

Top Dividend Payers

Helmerick and Payne (HP): 16.22%

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): 15.98%

Meredith Corp. (MDP): 10.59%

Exxon (XOM): 9.13%

Universal Corp: 7.17%

Bottom Dividend Payers

West Pharmaceutical (WST): .44%

Tootsie Roll (TR):

Ecolabs (ECL): 1.04%

Cintas (CTAS): 1.05%

Sherman Williams: 1.07%

Top Performers

Tootsie Roll (TR)

Consolidated Edison (ED)

Abbott Labs (ABT): -.11%

Becton, Dickinson, and Co. (BDX): -1.10%

Lancaster Colony (LANC): -1.56%

Bottom Performers

Helmerick and Payne (HP): -36.56%

Sysco Corp. (SYY): -39.69%

Universal Health Realty (UHT): -24.69%

Exxon (XOM): -20.07%

ABM Industries (ABM): -19.53%

Next, let's take a look at the other aristocrats I've spotlighted: Not exactly the best time to start a column, was it?

All are down. There are two options here:

Keep the positions but add to them, which means you'll be dollar-cost-averaging down the overall basis of your position.

Sell the issues and take the loss.

If you haven't purchased them, don't make any new moves. The market is still far too volatile to take a new position.

There is no right or wrong answer to the above statement; it's a matter of personal risk tolerance which only you (the reader) can answer. However, it's also good to consider the fundamental backdrop. The global powers have slammed the collective brake on economic activity to slow the virus outbreak. A first-quarter recession is all but assured at this point while weak second-quarter growth is a strong possibility. But we're also getting some positive economic news:

Global central bans are lowering rates; some are ramping up liquidity boosting measures to help markets function smoothly.

China is trying to ramp up its economic activity;

EU countries have pledged to add fiscal stimulus to not only minimize the damage to their economies but also restart them.

The US Congress has passed two bills to ramp-up virus-mitigating spending; the Pelosi-Mnuchin negotiating duo appears poised to produce additional results.

All signs are authorities have grasped or are grasping the severity of the situation and are acting accordingly. Assuming this trend continues, it's more likely than not that the damage will be minimized.

Let's take a look at what the SA community has written about the aristocrats I've spotlighted.

Brad Thomas does his usual thorough analysis on Tanger, arguing the stock is currently trading at a discount.

There's been a lot of good commentary on the oil and gas industry and Exxon (XOM) in particular. Keith Williams offers some very good observations about the challenges the company faces.

That's it for this week.

Depending on what happens over the next few weeks, I might take (HP) and (XOM) off the list. While these are still good companies for income investors, the oil market has taken a number of very big hits during the last 2-3 weeks. I'm still thinking about how to handle this situation.

As I noted a few weeks ago, this is actually a great time to put together a shopping list of aristocrats to buy. Why? Practically all the companies are down, in some cases by wide margins. This is the time to buy companies on the cheap (relatively speaking).

However, let's be smart about this. The 11-year bull market is over. The economy will surely be in a recession in the first quarter and will experience weaker growth in the second. The expansion is also 11 years old; we're obviously closer to the end of it than the beginning. We should be looking at defensive companies in this environment: consumer staples, health care, and utilities are the obvious choices.

Let's start with two really old and stable companies: Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP). Let's start by comparing some key metrics: From Finviz.com; click for a larger image

On a PE and forward PE basis, Coke is a little cheaper, but you could also argue we're in the margin of error so that the difference isn't really that meaningful. Coke has had slightly better EPS performance but that appears to be more a matter of managing earnings relative to shares outstanding - notice that sales have decreased over the last five years.

Next, let's compare the companies financials: From Finviz.com

Here, Coke outperforms due to its better gross, operating and net margin. As a result, let's dig a little deeper. (This does not mean I won't return back to take a look at Pepsi at a later date. While it is classified as a beverage company, it actually has a far broader product offering.)

Let's next take a look at KO's financials, starting with its balance sheet (all years are 2015-2019). Total assets and liabilities during the last five years have been very stable: assets have fluctuated between $90-$86.3 billion while liabilities have trended between $64-$66 billion. Long-term debt was been very stable, trending between $28.3-$28.6 billion. The only "issue" (and I use that term very liberally) is that cash has decreased from $19.9-$11 billion. But given Coke's financial strength, that's really not an issue.

Coke's gross income has declined during the last five years, falling from $43.7 billion in 2015 to $37.27 billion in 2019. However, its net income has remained fairly consistent; it has been reported between $1.18 billion in 2017 to last year's five-year high of $8.92 billion.

Finally, here's the key information that most aristocrat investors are interested in: cash flow and dividend payments: Data from Marketwatch.com; author's calculations.

The top panel shows the difference between all internally generated cash and all company investments (the first two sections of a cash flow statement). 2018 was an odd year, as the company had a net influx from operations; this is why I've made that year's number green. In all years, the company had more than enough cash flow to pay for investments, giving it maximum flexibility to manage its finances. The company had more than enough internally generated money to pay for dividends in each of the last five years.

The second panel shows the company's free cash flow (net income + depreciation) and compares that to dividend payments. Once again, the company had more than adequate funds to pay dividends. While the company had an insufficient net income to pay its dividend in 2017-2018, this is only one measure of dividend safety.

Finally, let's take a look at Coke's chart: Like, well, every other stock out there, the latest sell-off clobbered KO. The stock has fallen 19% since its absolute peak of 59.61 at the end of February. The price is currently below the 200-day EMA. The shorter EMAs are falling; the 10-day EMA has crossed below the 200-day EMA; it's only a matter of time before the 20 and 50-day EMA do so as well.

For now, let's put KO on a watch list. I'd expect further volatility to keep most share prices in flux for least another week if not two or three.

See you next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.