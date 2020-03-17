Equity Multiples And Interest Rates: Is Pandemic Premium Sufficient?

Equity multiples have been above historical averages for several years, but the recent drawdown has significantly reduced that premium. This article puts the multiple in a historical context.

Since the value of a stock today is its future earnings or shareholder dividends discounted back to the present, then price-to-earnings ratios should be in part a function of changes in the interest rate. Looking at an a) ultra long history of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index's closing price to its trailing 12-month earnings ratio relative to b) the prevailing yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note produces interesting observations. Examining a linear relationship of the P/E ratio and the 10-year Treasury yield would signal where equity multiples should be in relation to interest rates based on historical trends.

There are many different ways to look at earnings multiples. One can use trailing or estimated forward earnings over various time periods. The popular Shiller Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio (CAPE) is based on inflation-adjusted earnings multiples over the past ten years. For purposes of this article, I am using the S&P 500 index price divided by trailing 12-month earnings per share before extraordinary items. We simply do not know where forward earnings are headed given the tremendous uncertainty around the impact of the virus and widespread business shutdowns. By calculating an equity risk premium - earnings yields less bond yields - we can determine if that premium is sufficient for the current market uncertainty.

The graph below plots the month-end average monthly P/E ratios versus the average monthly 10-year Treasury yield over a period dating back to 1954. This dataset gives us nearly 800 data points to estimate the relationship between equity multiples and interest rates.

At Monday's close, we sat at a trailing P/E ratio of 15.7x and a 10-year Treasury yield of 0.73%. From the graph above, one can see that we are currently sitting below the historical trend line with an interest rate regime we have never seen before. Earnings multiples have zoomed from expensive to below historical averages during the current stock market drawdown. For those scoring at home, the slope of that dotted line is y=-73.237x + 20.9. The current level of the 10-year Treasury yield would equate to an S&P 500 index multiple of 20.36x trailing earnings using the historical relationship, which would suggest that the S&P 500 is currently about 23% undervalued. Of course, we are using trailing earnings in this analysis, and the forthcoming economic shock from the virus-related contraction in business activity will reduce earnings, at least in the near term.

When I wrote a version of this article in March 2012, the 10-year Treasury yield stood right around 2%, but the S&P 500 P/E ratio was just 14.2x. The relationship suggested that the S&P 500 was nearly 48% undervalued. Over the next 2 years from the publication of that article, the S&P 500 would climb by 42%.

This linear extrapolation of the relationship between interest rates and equity multiples is based on a 66-year dataset that contained very different market environments. The point furthest above the linear trendline occurred in December 1999 when the equity multiple stood at 29.3x and the 10-year Treasury yield of 6.27% would have suggested a multiple closer to 16.9x. That was of course near the height of the tech bubble. From the end of 1999 to the end of 3Q 2002, the S&P 500 would produce a -42% total return.

The point on this gauge that would have signaled the cheapest market conditions occurred in December 1974, when the prevailing 10-year Treasury yield of 7.43% would have suggested a 15.8x multiple, but the market traded at only 7.7x. In that stagflationary environment wrought by the OPEC oil embargo in 1973, both interest rates and equity multiples were too low. Over the next decade, the S&P 500 would produce annual returns of nearly 15%, and the 10-year Treasury yield would crest at 15.8% in September 1981 before it was driven lower by the Volcker-led disinflation.

In the current market environment, we are far from either of these extremes. This linear extrapolation, however, does little to put the varying equity risk premium from the changing economic environments from this long dataset into context.

In the first graph below, I have graphed monthly S&P 500 earnings yields (trailing twelve-month earnings/index level) versus 10-year Treasury yields. Note that they move largely in tandem as we would expect both multiples to be related to the prevailing interest rate environment. On the second graph, I have included just the difference between the two measures - an equity risk premium.

Falling stock prices are lowering stock multiples and improving earnings yields (based on trailing earnings). Long interest rates are at historically low levels as the Fed has quickly moved back towards a zero Fed Funds rate in the front end and the yield curve remains much flatter than when the Fed was previously at the lower rate bound. You can see the recent divergence between earnings yields and interest rates on the far right of the first graph. On the second graph, these moves manifest themselves in the uptick in the equity risk premium.

This divergence has pushed the equity risk premium up towards historic heights. The current premium is in the 98th percentile of all observations in this long dataset. We are currently experiencing the beginning of an economic shock, albeit one that may be largely transient, without precedent in modern history. Equity risk premia should be rising, and investors will need to frame what risk premia is sufficient for the current period of uncertainty. Other periods with high premiums (the early recovery from the Financial crisis, the post-oil embargo stock market of the mid-1970s, and the mid-1950s) proved to be good buying opportunities for stocks.

This type of long-run model does not suggest where stocks are going today or tomorrow. Volatility is likely to remain high in the short term. Ultimately, volatility will recede. The economy will normalize. While S&P 500 earnings are likely to fall in the near term - part of the necessary risk premium being currently ascribed to multiples - eventually, stock multiples will look relatively attractive relative to current ultra-low interest rates. Both the equity and bond markets have repriced significantly. I hope this article puts the current move in better long-term perspective for Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.