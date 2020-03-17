Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: A Bullish Approach To A Bear Market

With its strong financial position and competitive properties portfolio, Tanger has proven itself to withstand current market situations, making now the perfect time to invest in its shares, given the discounted price.

The market has been shaky recently, given the different adverse events noted all over the world. Last Thursday, March 12, 2020, the stocks on Wall Street plunged deeply into bear territory, marking it the worst day of trading since the stock market crashed on October 19, 1987, or also known as "Black Monday". With the coronavirus fear, difficulties in international trade and transport, and the continuous pressure on the retail industry, it is not surprising that the longest bull market, which started in March 2009, has formally ended. But then, again, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) has been in the business since 1981 and has survived various business situations, even the last recession, proving that its management can handle such a volatile market.

The Reality Of Brick-And-Mortar Retail

With the rise of online shopping and e-commerce, the retail industry has been receiving so much pressure from the market; the inevitable effects of the coronavirus pandemic also made it more difficult. This then passes on to the mall owners, who heavily rely on these brick-and-mortar retail brands for survival. Fortunately, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers still ended 2019 with a consolidated outlet occupancy rate of 97% and average tenant sales of $395 per square foot - showing minimal or no movement from 2018 results.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: 2019 Annual Report

Tanger Factory Outlet also announced that no single tenant accounted for 10 percent or more of its combined base and percentage rental revenues, including all of its store models, from 2017 to 2019. It made sure that it does not rely on any single property or tenant for its profitability. This strategy helps Tanger Factory Outlet to remain competitive, following the failure of its business partners, including Forever 21, Dressbarn, and Kitchen Range. Tanger also expects several tenants to shut down stores in 2020 because it has established a vacancy of over 300,000 square feet; however, note that this accounts for just around 4 percent of Tanger's net operating income.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: 2019 Annual Report

It can be deduced that closing multiple retail stores doesn't automatically mean that brick-and-mortar brands no longer have room; it just concentrated the region where that form of business model remains successful. And Tanger knows how important the location is, which is why it follows a general set of criteria in terms of determining prospects for new outlet centers; these are typically situated near tourist attractions or along major interstate highways to give potential customers visibility and accessibility. At the same time, to ensure the viability of proceeding with a new project, Tanger first guarantees signed leases with tenants for at least 60 percent of the space in each outlet center before the site is purchased and construction begins.

Furthermore, the tangible benefit associated with the ownership of properties irrespective of the current occupancy model revolves around the finite availability of the asset itself. It is widely accepted that, in times of hyperinflation, a measure employed surrounds the pledging of land as security against the currency itself, and so comfort is gained through the ability of Tanger in the event of an actual "retail apocalypse" to re-engineer its principal business line to fall in line with future market requirements.

Tanger Factory Outlet's Share Price & Dividends Payout

But then again, there remains a negative perception of mall REITs like Tanger Factory Outlet. This is evidenced by the significant drop of its shares to a price it hasn't hit since 2005; Tanger Factory Outlet shares closed at $8.68 last March 12, 2020.

Source: S&P Capital IQ - NYSE:SKT share pricing

The decrease in Tanger's share price puts the dividend yield at 16.5% with dividends paid for the year ended December 31, 2019, of $1.415 per share (a 62% growth from last year's $1.3925 per share). This puts Tanger into a competitive position as a dividend stock - given that it has a dividend streak of over 25 years. And despite the concerns over the industry Tanger belongs to, its FFO and AFFO figures prove that it can continuously operate and pay dividends without any complications. Notwithstanding the dividend payout, the aforementioned share price decrease has culminated in Tanger trading at just 1.83x tangible book value as of 12th March 2020, which for a business where the vast majority of assets under management are hard tangible property proves to be rather remarkable.

FFO and AFFO available to common shareholders were $2.27 and $2.31 per share, respectively, compared to the prior year's $2.48 per share. The current year period includes a dilutive effect of $0.11 per share due to the selling of properties, net of interest savings, discussed above. And although FFO and AFFO for the year weakened compared to the previous year due to the pessimistic approach on the retail market, note that dividends have been growing year on year (please see below).

Source: Fast Graphs: Tanger $SKT Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT)

But the confidence on Tanger Factory Outlet's dividend-paying ability going forward extends beyond its quality outlet portfolio, eminent management (which managed to retain and even raise occupancy rate to 97% during a period of trouble) and FFO & AFFO strength, but also to its strong balance sheet and profitability position.

The Financial Position Of Tanger Factory Outlet

Tanger's rental revenues for the year ended December 2019 decreased from $480.7 million to $463.9 million, mainly the sales from existing properties, due to lower average occupancy and lease modifications; this is partially due to a number of bankruptcy filings and other closures of tenants during 2018 and 2019. The declines were partly canceled off by a higher percentage of rental income and temporary tenant sales. However, net income still increased to $92.7 million ($45.6 million) with the sale of four non-core consolidated outlet centers for total net proceeds of roughly $128.2 million. The properties are located in Nags Head, North Carolina; Ocean City, Maryland; Park City, Utah; and Williamsburg, Iowa, and represented 6.8% of the Tanger's consolidated portfolio square footage. The proceeds on the sale of these assets were then used to pay down balances outstanding on its unsecured credit line. Note that the sale of these assets doesn't heavily impact topline revenue.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Center: 2019 Annual Report

Irrespective of the overall indebtedness of Tanger, which is to be expected, considering the term loans themselves are assumed to have taken a charge over the tangible property that they are secured against, the balance sheet of Tanger is more than adequate. $1.887 billion of rental properties under management secures $1.57 billion in total debt, with staggered maturities spanning November 2021 to July 2027, with no senior notes maturing in the next three years. Furthermore, Tanger currently has access to a $600 million credit facility to facilitate any potential shortfalls to their liquidity mechanisms, which, at the calendar year-end 2019, had not been taken up. The facility matures in October 2021 (albeit with an option for a further 12-month extension) bearing a very reasonable variable cost of capital of LIBOR + 0.875%. To reaffirm its position further, Tanger has also entered into derivatives hedging against market risk with regards to these variable interest loans.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Center: 2019 Annual Report

As mentioned above, FFO and AFFO have decreased, but Tanger's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year is higher at $16.7 million (versus 2018's $9.1 million); the major contributing factors are the sale of the assets and the repayment of the unsecured credit lines. But then, again, those contradict each other, and net cash from operating activities, although has slightly declined year-over-year results, is still at positive - a factor to consider in assessing REITs.

Final Remarks

At the end of the day, the drop in the market performance of companies, not just Tanger, is inevitable, given the adversities within the macroeconomic environment that the world is currently subjected to. Right now, the best approach for investors is to use the weakening market sentiment as an opportunity to be bullish on stocks against, which the market might have been unfairly stigmatized; this is where Tanger Factory Outlet plays a part.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.