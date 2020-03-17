With Unprecedented Stock Volatility, Investors And Traders, Especially On Margin, Should Consider These Proven Tactics

Hedging requires more active participation in your portfolio. If you are like most everyone who reads Seeking Alpha you care about stocks and you are likely looking at your portfolio melt before your eyes. Here's a way to do something proactive.

I'm not revealing anything new here. It's just that now more than ever in history you have the tools and tactics of the professionals at your fingertips. Use these tools!

I was inspired to write this review of proven tactics when I saw the futures limit up last night

With the VIX nailed to historic highs we know that just like last week and the week before today’s jump might very well be tomorrow’s dive. All the while short sellers are degrading our precious investments. The hedging strategies I'm proposing can be as simple or as complex as you can manage. I start with the first leg that's the least risky and show you how to build step-by-step a hedging structure that might not only cost you little or nothing to execute but might even generate revenue. Use that historically-high VIX to your advantage as a sort of Jiu-Jitsu options move. Anything new can be scary and options are a powerful tool that if not monitored can cause losses. However, in this stock market, sitting back and watching your hard-earned investments can be equally unnerving. With a high VIX, selling options will generate high premiums to cushion your principal from the vicissitudes of market volatility.

The sun will come out tomorrow, in fact you are betting your bottom dollar that it will

Let me also say that you have to have faith that your investments will come back. This is not a man-made financial bubble, this was not caused by irresponsible investment, like the dot.com bubble, or the financial crisis of 2008. Also, it appears that Washington is not sitting back as they did in 2008, there's no moral hazard here. I expect bipartisan support for bailout legislation either today or tomorrow. In fact if there was any fundamental reason for yesterday’s worst performance in the market it would be the disappointment by market participants that the bill wasn’t signed yesterday. If you just deconstructed the last sentence and inferred that I believe something other than Wuhan Fever fears roiling this market you are correct. I think that as “legitimate” investors have left the market a very large portion of the current market are high-frequency traders. They are running up the market only to slam it down. Eventually, this will stop, either on its own or through pressure on the regulatory agencies to police the bourse more stringently.

We have been buffeted by a historic level of volatility

I have been around for a long time, and this is about as violent a trading environment as I have seen in more decades than I care to account for. Perhaps we have passed the worst of it, yet we still will be treated to up and down days from 5% to 7%, even 10%. The easiest step is to sell calls against your portfolio. In order to be successful, you will need to be a more active manager of your portfolios. Just be aware that if your equity exceeds the strike price at the time of expiry your stock will be sold. If you are in a taxable account, you may not want to sell, keep that in mind. If your stock does rise above your strike price you can roll the short call to a higher strike price. All you need to do is to click on your short option in your portfolio and select roll and the options screen will walk you through it. Every online broker has online courses on options. I implore you to avail yourself of that training and also call your broker and ask them to walk you through it. Many brokers have trained service people to walk you through. If you don’t have that ability you should consider using a different broker.

If you are trading stocks with margin you’ve most likely got a margin call

I'm not going to shake my finger at you and say “I told you so,” that's the last thing anyone wants to hear. That being said, consider your first margin call a lesson learned. Many years ago, when I had my first margin call, someone even more wise than I said, “a margin call is your wake up call to go to cash trading and stay there.” If you met the call with fresh cash and are determined to stay in the margin game, OK. At least deploy some old tried and true tactics to smooth out the ride, and maybe keep the margin clerk at bay. Also at this point, you may be right, if you can stay in for the next four weeks, we will hopefully start coming out on the other end of this fiasco. I wish you wouldn’t use margin for leverage at a time like this, but if you are determined your problem is staying in with these sharp down days and repeated margin calls on the horizon. You need to find a way to buffer the extreme swings that we are being confronted with right now. This morning the futures are up strongly so this is the time try to mitigate the effects of these wild swings.

What I'm suggesting is actually a good tactic for long-term investors as well

This is about hedging and it's not anything new, in fact, I have made this suggestion many times before. If you have positions in 100 lots, just write calls against that holding. This entails selling call options against that position. Each option contract signifies 100 shares. I would allow for 7% to 10% above the current price as your strike price. Again, the VIX is sky high so the premium that you get when you sell a call might well cushion you for a significant amount of downside. The next level might be necessary, to provide more cushion and even some additional alpha. Consider what's called “A one by 2 call spread.” In this case, you still have one short call based on your current holding, and additionally you buy a Call and sell an additional Call Short. The long call and short call is called a spread. The idea here is that the long call, if the stock rises will add to your return, and if the market goes against you the two short calls will cushion the loss. Again, it's very likely that a “One By Two Call-Spread” is covered in a webinar at your discount broker. The main benefit is that extra short call that will generate premium. Additionally, if your stock rises that additional Call that you bought (the “Long” Call) will help offset rolling the short portion up if the stock appreciates.

I need to stress that you need to bear in mind that you have to be more actively involved to manage your hedges.

If the market falls 8%, 9%, 10% or more percent one day and climbs the same level the next day, you need to buy back that short call in order to collect the premium and reset for the next pop. Normally you might expect that the short call would expire and then the premium would be yours without extra work. In this case with how wide the market is swinging you need to be more proactive. You might choose to roll down that call. If this is going to be too much for you, please be honest with yourself. You can’t play with options and forget about it. Also again, please educate yourself, options are not a toy.

You can have another leg to this hedging tactic

It's called a “risk reversal” if you have the short call on the equity, and then use the money generated to fund a long PUT underneath your stock. It would make sense for the Put to be as close to the current price as possible but also try to have the premium you received for the short call to pay for the Put. Going long a Put simply means that you buy a Put.

What does that all add up to?

To be clear the idea is to arrest the volatility in your stock for a limited time so that you inhibit further margin calls, or if you are an investor to protect your investment. That means you should limit the expiration time for the Put portion to limit the cost. What you have done is hopefully with little outlay is to temporarily limit the downside when the market takes another dive. I have not spent time on the expiration date, the value of an option is the length of time for the right that the option can be used to buy or sell equity. It's therefore important to determine the cost or the revenue that an option creates. Bear in mind that when you sell an option short you are creating something of value that you are being paid for. What you are selling is the risk. That may sound scary but if done creatively can generate real revenue. When you buy a Put against your equity or your overall portfolio you are hiving off a portion of the risk of a falling market.

I'm sharing this content to encourage you to see options differently

Options are a very powerful tool. It can be used in a very risky way, or as I hope I’ve demonstrated here, it can be used conservatively, literally to conserve your investment. Please, before you attempt to use options, educate yourself. The first move is the easiest, make sure you have at least 100 shares of equity in your portfolio. Go to the options section and you will see Sell Open, this means you are selling a Call. This will result in cash going into your account. As time goes on the time value of that call deteriorates and that premium becomes yours. You can buy back the remainder at any time and then execute another call with a later expiration date. Many investors do this action as a matter of course, creating a synthetic dividend. Again this is old, tried and true tactics. I'm not inventing anything. It's just more useful right now as a way to protect and conserve. I would suggest starting with a three-week expiration for that long call. It’s long enough to create some revenue and short enough that there’s a good chance for it to expire of its own accord. If you add the Put option for further protection, I would consider a shorter expiration to limit the cost. Look for weekly options, many popular stocks have weekly options.

If you want to commit new capital consider a “Buy-Write”

Let me finish this note with the idea that if you believe that we are bottoming, just buying 100 shares of any stock right now feels fraught. Why not execute a “Buy-Write”, very simply buy 100 shares and then immediately sell a Call on that stock Short. Again, sell that Call with a strike price of about 7% to 10% above the current level, with a three-week expiry. You don’t always need to do this but it might be a good habit to do so. Right now it seems an extremely prudent habit to cultivate these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.