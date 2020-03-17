AcelRx Acquiring Tetraphase, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Results, to Acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx (ACRX) reported its fourth quarter and full-year results while also announcing its plan to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH). The company ended the year with $66.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. For the fourth quarter, AcelRx reported its net revenue at $0.5 million while its full-year revenue stood at $2.3 million. Its combined research and development expenses and selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were reported at $13.8 million, up from $10.4 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

AcelRx announced that it suffered a net loss of $14.4 million during the fourth quarter while its net loss per basic and diluted share stood at $0.18. The corresponding figures for the fourth quarter of the previous year were $12.6 million and $0.18 respectively. The company's net loss for the entire year was reported at $53.2 million, up from a net loss of $47.1 million. On a per share basis, the full-year net loss for the company was $0.67. Vince Angotti, Chief Executive Officer of AcelRx said:

After only two quarters in 2019 with an expanded sales team, exceeding last year's formulary and REMS objectives is a solid indicator of the growing acceptance of DSUVIA® as a treatment option for the management of acute pain."

AcelRx also provided recent highlights such as confirming timing for April 2020 DSUVIA Milestone C meeting with the Department of Defense. The company expects to receive procurement recommendation after this meeting. It also announced a new collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital for examining the perioperative use of DSUVIA in the analgesic regimen for spine surgery.

As for providing guidance for 2020, the company reiterated that it expects its R&D and SG&A expense in 2020 to be in the range of $10 million to $13 million, depending on the quarter. Its annual debt service is expected to approximate $6 million. The company also expects to obtain 465 REMS-certified facilities and 465 formulary approvals in 2020.

However, the most prominent update was in regard to its potential acquisition of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. The company expects the acquisition to boost its portfolio with the addition of high growth products. This all-stock deal will be carried out at an exchange ratio of 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each share of Tetraphase, valuing Tetraphase at $14.4 million. The acquisition will also include a co-promotion agreement for combining the marketing and commercial expertise of both the companies. The acquisition also shows the company's commitment to fortify its position in hospital focused pharmaceuticals segment.

The acquisition price also includes a contingent value right or CVR which denotes additional consideration if XERAVA (eravacycline for injection) achieves certain net sales beginning in 2021. The companies expect the deal to be finalized in the second quarter of 2020. The co-promotion agreement between the firms will mainly deal with the commercialization of XERAVA for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) and DSUVIA for the management of acute pain in medically supervised settings.

The terms of acquisition will make AcelRx shareholders own nearly 85.4 percent of the resulting company while the remaining will be owned by Tetraphase shareholders. Larry Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tetraphase said:

This transaction marks an exciting time for both companies, and we are thrilled to collaborate with AcelRx, a partner whose strategic goals complement our own."

AcelRx shares have performed rather dismal in the past 12 months, losing more than 50 percent of its value. However, on the back of new developments such as the market launch of Dsuvia and upcoming acquisition, the stock is expected to show positive movements.

Aimmune Reports Positive Results in Follow on Peanut Allergy Study

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) reported new data from its open-label follow on study ARC004. The study forms a part of the 52-week PALISADE trial and it demonstrated durable treatment effect of Palforzia. Eligible members completed the trial and showed tolerance of minimum 300 mg and 443 mg cumulative of peanut protein. The treatment duration in ARC004 was 28 weeks for 103 subjects and 56 weeks for 26 subjects.

The trial also demonstrated that an increased number of patients in both the batches were able to tolerate peanut protein more than 300mg during the ARC004 exit food challenge vis-a-vis the PALISADE exit food challenge. The ability to tolerate cumulative doses of peanut protein either sustained or improved after an additional period of 28 or 56 weeks. 80 percent of the patients included in 56 weeks trial could tolerate 2,000 mg and 3,443 mg cumulative of peanut protein. For 28 weeks group, 49 percent of the patients showed progressive desensitization over a period of time.

The analysis of patient baseline features and associated treatment response showed all subgroups experienced clinically meaningful treatment effects during the PALISADE trial. A survey and three additional studies were conducted to assess quality of life of patients treated with Palforzia. Daniel Adelman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aimmune Therapeutics said:

Additional studies announced today further reinforce the daily burden of living with peanut allergy and suggest that treatment with PALFORZIA may improve its emotional and social impact on adolescents and caregivers alike."

The two real-world surveys of immunologists practicing oral immunotherapy and immunologists confirmed the consistent practice pattern. These surveys also showed successful implementation of food allergy OIT in clinical practice.

Aimmune is a biopharmaceutical company that works toward developing treatments for serious food allergies. The company's Palforzia is the first FDA approved peanut allergy treatment in the United States.

Stemline Therapeutics Reports Q4 Results, Misses Estimates

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) reported its fourth quarter and full-year results. The company's net revenue from Elzonris stood at $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The drug was introduced in the US market in January 2019. The company reported $164.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as on the end of the quarter.

For the fourth quarter of the year, Stemline's net loss stood at $17.7 million while it reported net cash expenditures of $10.1 million. The company's research and development expenses for the quarter were reported at $10.5 million, down $1.6 million from the expenditure it incurred in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The decline in research and development expenditure was mainly caused by steep costs in 4Q18 associated with ELZONRIS BLA filing and manufacturing of ELZONRIS prior to FDA approval.

For its full financial year, the company's net revenue from ELZONRIS stood at $43.2 million. Robert Francomano, Chief Commercial Officer of Stemline, stated:

Overall, we are very pleased with the solid demand we generated for ELZONRIS in the first year of launch and look to expand our reach in the market as we continue to build a strong commercial foundation."

He also added that the company is looking to boost its marketing efforts for the flagship product of the company.

Stemline also provided corporate updates as it reported filing its Marketing Authorization Application for ELZONRIS for potential approval in the European Union. The company also reported the start of enrolment for Phase 1/2 trial of the drug in maintenance setting for patients suffering from BPDCN. Stemline expects to report data from its Stage 3a trial pertaining Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia during the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of the next year.

