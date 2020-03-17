Texas Roadhouse: More Pain Likely

I wouldn't be surprised to see shares dip into the $20 range or lower before we get some kind of guarantee that the worst is behind us.

Now in the high $30s off a 52-week high of $72, TXRH is likely to continue to drop until there is some clarity around what the full economic impact is.

There is also wider economic risk and prospective diners may be less likely to eat out if their jobs and future incomes are at risk to economic pain of Covid-19.

Texas Roadhouse is one of the leading operators in the restaurant business, but it will see a sharp retraction in foot traffic in sales due to Covid-19.

Thesis

Like other restaurants and discretionary spend companies, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has gotten absolutely crushed in the last couple of weeks as the pandemic threat of the coronavirus has swept the country.

I had initially bought shares of Texas Roadhouse last fall in the mid-$50s with no intention of selling anytime soon, but I unloaded in the high $60s recently under the belief that all restaurant and discretionary stocks would likely get crushed by the looming fear of disintegrating sales. I have never been big on market timing, but I felt the general market was underestimating the wave of fear that could hit restaurant stocks.

While I expect Texas Roadhouse to survive as a company and remain a solid investment long term, it remains unclear how much more pain shareholders will absorb in the short term. We're still in the early stages of Covid-19 domestically, and absent any federal insurance guarantee to restaurants and their employees due to lost business, restaurant stocks could see more pain before things stabilize. I wouldn't be surprised to see TXRH dip into the $20s or worse before this is over.

Despite the >50% selloff in less than a month, I am not a buyer of shares in the mid-$30s and expect things to get worse for TXRH before they get better.

Great Management Won't Solve Covid-19

Texas Roadhouse is one of the best operators in its industry. The company has a history strong same-store sales growth and has continued to expand its presence with new restaurant openings of both its flagship Texas Roadhouse brand and its Bubba's 33 sports bar concept.

After some financial road bumps into early 2019 due to higher labor costs, things had started to look great for the company. The company finished off 2019 strong, reporting numbers Feb. 20 with same-store sales up 4.4% for the quarter and 4.7% for the year. Q4 revenue was up 19.6% and full year revenue growth came in at 12.2%. Things were looking great and the stock had reached a new 52-week high of $72 after falling as low as $48 in October.

I acquired my shares last fall over multiple orders with a cost basis in the mid-$50s believing I had paid a reasonable price for a great company and had no intention of unloading shares any time soon.

My feelings changed last month. If the virus created a scare, I guessed, restaurants were going to take a big hit, and none of them would be immune. The fear would be palpable and all restaurant stocks were going to get crushed. I sold my stake on February 25 at $68:

In the weeks since we've seen shares lose about half their value.

This isn't science. We're all just making our best guesses with the info available. But despite the recent selloff, I don't think the pain is over.

What I found appealing about Texas Roadhouse's track record when I bought shares last year was its ability to generate sales growth in even the worst of times. During the 2008/2009 financial crisis, the company still grew revenue each year. The world was falling off a cliff in 2009, but TXRH found a way to get people in the door and keep buying steaks.

However, I don't think even Texas Roadhouse can grow revenue this year under Covid-19 conditions. The Centers for Disease Control has advised that public gatherings be no larger than 50 people. President Trump amped that up by stating groups should be no larger than 10.

Assuming Texas Roadhouse can keep its restaurants open during the crisis, the seating capacity advisory is a major problem for TXRH. A prototypical Texas Roadhouse restaurant contains 58-68 tables and seats up to 300 people, per the recent 10-K filing. That means best-case scenario, the company can only operate at 17% capacity at any given time, assuming consumers are willing to take a seat inside.

Source

This stated, the company does offer carryout and the company could see a surge in carryout orders during the Covid-19 crisis. However, CEO Kent Taylor has boasted proudly in the past that he is not a fan of third-party delivery like GrubHub, so it doesn't appear that the company could help bolster to-go sales during the Covid-19 with a food delivery option to complement the carryout option.

As of this writing, cities are enacting mandatory restaurant closures. In Houston, restaurants can stay open only for carryout, delivery, and drive-thru for the next 15 days. In Rhode Island, a similar measure was enacted statewide for the next two weeks and other states and major cities are enacting similar guidelines. The bet is that if people don't congregate, the spread of the virus can be contained before it spirals out of control.

It remains to be seen how effective closure of public gatherings will impede the spread of Covid-19. It's difficult for me to believe that a two-week lockdown will be enough to be certain that the spread of the virus is contained. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has argued for being overly aggressive to ensure that millions of Americans don't acquire the virus. A recent worst-case model suggested more than 2 million Americans could die if the virus spiraled out of control. And even if a vaccine is identified, it wouldn't be available until 2021 at the earliest.

Financial Impact

The goalposts keep moving quickly and it is incredibly difficult to predict what the fallout will be for a company like Texas Roadhouse. Famous chef Tom Colicchio has called this the restaurant industry's World War II moment and predicts more pain ahead.

If we assume the shutdown of restaurants is temporary, but traffic stalls, and revenue and earnings take a 25% hit this year, that would get us to $2.1 billion in sales and $1.85 EPS for 2020. The company had planned to open 30 new restaurants this year and it remains to be seen how those plans will be affected by Covid-19.

Assuming a vaccine hits the streets in 2021 and the scare is behind us by mid-2021, Texas Roadhouse could presumably achieve revenue and earnings growth again. If we assume 2021 revenue and EPS figures will mirror 2019 figures, that means at $37, the company is trading at 15x 2021 earnings. If that's the case, shares may not be a bad bet here. The company has traditionally traded at steep forward multiple premiums compared to the industry average. The recent historical multiple has been 25x forward earnings and the recent price drop has seen the company drop to 2020 forward P/E of just under 14 vs. the industry average of 10.

I'm not a dividend investor, but it's worth noting that TXRH also pays a dividend that now hovers well above 3%. A severe financial hit could threaten the dividend. The company spent over $100 million paying out dividends last year and the cash balance per the most recent annual filing is hovering just above $100 million.

Conclusion

Despite the recent selloff, I'm hesitant to re-initiate a position in the mid-$30s. We still don't understand the full impact that Covid-19 will have on the economy in general and restaurants specifically. The operational shutdown of restaurants for virus containment could stretch on for months not just the next two weeks.

While I believe a long-term bet on Texas Roadhouse at $37 will pay off long term, I'll continue to wait and believe that renewed fears about the economic fallout could pressure shares down further. If the government steps up and offers restaurants insurance to eliminate the risk of lost sales, the investment thesis could change, but it remains to be seen what, if any, role the feds will play in protecting the restaurant industry.

