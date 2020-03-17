Buy This Dip In Gold Stocks Or You'll Be Kicking Yourself

This week could very well be the ultimate opportunity for gold bugs to put their money where their mouths are. I will. We are all very familiar with the saying, “Buy when there’s blood in the streets.” Boy is there blood in the streets of the gold bug community right now. And boy oh boy, have the fundamentals for buying gold and gold stocks gotten real spectacular over the last two weeks. This opportunity, right here and right now, is what dry powder in investment portfolios is for. This is when you put that dry powder to work.

This trading week could very well be the very best opportunity to buy gold stocks, ever. I almost never make such blanket statements, but this time I actually believe it strongly enough to make such a statement.

I own gold stocks, and I have been punched in the gut like everyone else who owns them, and not for the first time. But like Rocky Balboa knew when fighting Apollo Creed, the way to win the fight is to just keep standing until the final bell. To go the distance. Rocky ultimately became champion. I believe that the final bell is just about to ring. It could be weeks or possibly months away, but I don't believe any longer than that. Those who have hung on for all these years, myself included, have gone the distance so far, and I believe that soon we will get that heavyweight champion gold belt. The last round is always the hardest after such a beating.

Keep Away from Leveraged Mining Funds

First things first. I warned explicitly in my last piece “Time to Lever Up On Gold” not to touch any leveraged gold mining funds like (JNUG) and (NUGT). That still applies. Anyone who owned these ETFs was trying to go for a knockout punch, got exposed to the opponent, took it square on the chin and was completely knocked out. They did not make it to the final bell.

JNUG specifically has completely imploded over 95% in two weeks. The fund went absolutely haywire and even stopped tracking its underlying fund the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). JNUG was down sharply even when the junior mining fund was up 10% early Friday morning March 13. This is similar to what happened to that inverse VIX fund called XIV back in February 2018 when the VIX exploded higher suddenly and caught that fund by surprise. That fund no longer exists. Who knows if either of these triple leveraged gold mining funds will survive at all.

My recommended fund for gold leverage in that article, Proshares Ultra Gold (UGL), while down (which I also warned explicitly was possible in a 2008 gold repeat scenario, and that appears to be what is happening), is still holding up OK and tracking gold on double leverage as it is designed to do. Time for a second tranche on that one. But the real incredible bargains now are the gold stocks themselves. The Market Vectors Gold Mining ETF (GDX) is on a spectacular sale now that I do not believe will last long at all. Here is why, despite the dizzying collapse, I am more confident now than ever that gold stocks will not only recover, but recover to record highs and beyond.

Basic Fundamentals Are Amazing

Going back to the most basic of fundamentals for the gold mining industry, gold miners essentially buy energy (among other things) and sell gold. Energy prices are way down with the oil price basically collapsing to the low $30’s and it appears it will be stuck there for the time being in the midst of an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and global demand stuck at lows because of the coronavirus. If gold miners have any sense of long term preparedness, they will lock in these oil prices with futures and maximize these margins for years on out.

Oil is down over 50% since January 8 while gold prices are only down 2.4% since then! That’s it! The fundamentals for gold mining profit margins have basically exploded higher since January 8, and the HUI Gold Bugs index is down a whopping 32%! The gold-to-oil ratio is at dramatic all time highs above 50 way past any previous highs even at gold bear market bottom at the end of 2015, meaning the fundamental outlook for gold miner profit margins has never been better in history, and gold mining stocks are right near all time lows! If this isn’t an incredible firesale the likes of which is only very rarely seen in markets ever, then I really don’t know what is.

If we look at the ratio of the gold price to the HUI index as well, we find that the chart confirms this absolutely. The ratio is currently right near all time highs of 10.9 set back in 2015 the end of gold’s last 4-year bear market. It has never climbed so far so fast before, about 33% in just a few days!

I have been long gold all through the last bear market and have never sold any of my core positions. Boy was it painful, and still is. Now I’m feeling it again, and I’m not ashamed to admit that. However, my confidence in major impending price inflation and even the possible end of the fiat monetary system as we know it has never been stronger.

Price Inflation Is About to Skyrocket

The price inflation argument can be made very simply. Global production of goods and services has been basically shut down because of the coronavirus, and central banks are firing up the printing presses like never before in history. Trillions are being printed worldwide to feed the banking system so it doesn’t stall out completely, as admitted by the Federal Reserve openly now. Back in 2008 it took a partial audit of the Fed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Ron Paul to expose the$16 trillion in global bank loans that went on back then. Now it’s right out in the open, on the New York Fed’s website for all to see. Who knows what else they're doing behind closed doors right now.

The price inflation case can be made stronger still. The 2008 bailouts were focused on banks. This is the kind of hot money that gets locked up in the capital markets as it circulates from bank to bank as they stick the money in bonds and equities to reinflate asset prices. However, this time there is a very good chance that at least some of the upcoming bailouts will fall much closer to the consumer sector including moves to bail out bankrupt domestic US oil companies, airlines, and cruise lines directly, tax relief that will keep more money in consumer pockets than otherwise, suspension of student debt payments, and other possible extreme measures referred to as “helicopter money”.

While bank money eventually filters down to consumers and shows up in the CPI, that takes time, even years as we've seen. These sorts of bailouts of consumer-facing companies and direct handouts though won’t take long at all to push up the CPI, especially in the context of falling supplies and runs on supermarkets as we are now seeing. My guess is that the next 3 CPI reads are going to be particularly strong, perhaps even to the point of shocking, given that the supply of goods and services is much lower than otherwise, and the amount of money in the system is about to skyrocket if it hasn’t already.

I Will Not Kick Myself Again

Still, ever since the gold bull market took off again in November 2015, I have been kicking myself for not buying more back then. Of course, such a regret is a double-edged sword, because it means I have a major drawdown if and when prices go back down there and I get another opportunity. It is entirely my choice – and your individual choice as a prospective or current gold investor – regarding how to view this price collapse. By kicking myself for these past 4 years I have actually been subconsciously hoping for a day like this, even though it is certainly painful to see it, and now that day is here. This time, I’m not going to miss out on the opportunity.

The Risk

There is only one major risk here as I see it, and that is the panic is not done yet and has farther to go. This is possible. I am not a market timer, though I see absolutely no fundamental reason for gold miners to have fallen this far. Back in 2008 gold prices fell 34% top to bottom over the course of 7 months, smashing both (GDX) and (GDXJ) mercilessly. See below.

The fall may not be over yet, so just like my warning to scale in to Ultra Gold fund in tranches, that applies here, too. Use your dry powder wisely. In case the dip is already over, the first tranche should be bought as soon as possible. Then add more tranches on panic down days if there are any.

Keep in mind, that there are good reasons to assume that this selloff will not be nearly as long or as deep as it was back then. Back then, the collapse in gold stocks started with gold at all time highs of $1,033 in early 2008. This time, it’s happening in the middle of what is now a 9-year retracement, gold still significantly below all time highs, a much stronger technical picture. I doubt the current dip will last as long or be nearly as deep as it was back then. Stocks can get irrational for sure, but there is a limit before value just becomes way too obvious for anyone with any liquidity at all to pass up on.

On the flip side, for the way back up, remember that gold continued to rally over 180% from bottoming out in 2009 to its all time highs in September 2011, and that was after a fall from previous all time highs in early 2008. Imagine then how high gold and gold stocks could go now, having been stuck in a massive 9 year basing pattern, and still in the thick of it.

I believe that all it will take to completely change sentiment and blast gold beyond all time highs is the next few CPI reads that make the Fed very nervous and headlines of stagflation start to blare loudly in the financial media. Given what is happening in the world today, that does not look to be far off at all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, GDXJ, GLD, UGL, NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.