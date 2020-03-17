Beware The Prophets Of Doom

Catalysed by the arrival of a virus that has swept across the globe, jumping from continent to continent and from nation to nation, this virulent correction has morphed us into a bear market after shattering the back of the 11-year bull run. It seems that each day brings even more depressing news with the market making ever newer historic lows. The intensity of this bear market is virtually unprecedented in the history of capitalism as never before has the stock market (SPY) declined so much so quickly.

Make no mistake about it, we are currently living in a salient period of history that will likely be studied fervently in the decades to come. Against this backdrop, one that you would not be remiss in describing as near-apocalyptic, the prophets of doom proclaiming themselves as Cassandra and sharing their sermons of the end have come out in force. Emboldened by a once-in-a-century event, they profess not just the end of globalisation, but the end of capitalism and its political foundations, our 'normal'. This spectre of the end will likely stalk the headlines in the weeks and months ahead.

Indeed the worse might be yet to come. Large scale quarantines will have to last for months to be effective as is the case in Wuhan, China. This will mean the total destruction of demand for the hospitality and tourism sectors, the constrainment of economic activity, and the cratering of consumer confidence. The likelihood of the already weak global economy falling into recession is high, and so to would be the inevitable job losses and financial hardship caused to millions of households around the world.

Every day brings even worse news of the world as you used to know it falling apart, and most investors will have like found themselves and certain points over the last few weeks totally stunned by the surreality of the whole situation. For now, the bright days that we all grew customed to feel firmly in the ever distant past.

But this is not the end of the world.

The Myth Of A Normal

The true myth is that there was every truly a 'normal'. The world has thrived on adapting to change. The last decade from the lens of capital holds little resemblance to the one before it. Hence, 'normal' is never constant, it is always in a relative state of flux. So it is ambiguous to use the word to ascribe negative permanency to Covid-19.

The virus has served as a catalyst for a new normal. Similiar brutish events throughout history have also served as stepstones for change and human advancement. The world has faced worse and has recovered in turn. From the brutality of a regime in the 20th century that sought to destroy certain peoples and laid siege to whole cities or dogmatic deologies that have enslaved millions in ignorance. The end of such things brought about subsequent golden ages for human progress.

The world as we know it is not ending. It is simply changing. This change for many American in the short term will mean being quarantined in their home for some months with access to 24/7 electricity, modern internet speeds, safe drinking water on tap, and access to all the world cuisines within a few taps of their smartphone. Compare that to the abysmal conditions of European peasants during the Black Death. This saw 30% to 60% of the continent's population wiped out. Or the families during the first great war, who after facing years of rationed food and poor living conditions were hit by the Spanish Flu.

That is not to say that the current situation is not serious. The strain from leveraged corporate balance sheets that need servicing could lead to total economic collapse if decisive Government action is not taken. And the future weeks and months ahead will be characterised by the type of uncertainty that breaks all but the most hardened of investors. Things could get really bad, they likely will not. This is not misplaced optimism in the face of facts and figures, but from observing the past.

As for globalisation, those who have shouted and continue to shout about its demise from the rooftops are wrong. Nothing short of regressing technological advancement (the internet, freight ships, aeroplanes) will stop the continued interconnection of the world's trade. So while investors should not ignore the prophets of doom, they should be mindful of their sermons of doom and gloom. The world is not ending, it is simply shifting to a newer, somewhat better normal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.