I've Made 16 Purchases And 1 Sale During The March Volatility Thus Far

Since February 20th, I’ve made 27 trades (25 purchases and 2 sales). Both of the sales involved me locking in profits so that I could re-allocate the proceeds towards better, lower valued, higher quality opportunities.

This has proved to be an enormous amount of trading activity for me. To put the this trading volume into perspective, I looked back at my trading log. Not counting monthly dividend re-investments, from 7/30/2019-2/19/2020, I made a total of 29 trades. This period of time includes my year-end rebalancing, which is generally my most active time of the year. Well, as it turns out, I’ve made almost as many trades during the last 25 days as I had in the prior 7 months. But, this is what I held onto a cash position for.

As I said in an article earlier in the week, when I saw the market falling 20%, 25%, 30%, I asked myself, if you’re not willing to put capital to work at these discounted levels, why were you holding it in the first place? It’s easy to get greedy and hold out for lower prices. However, like I’ve said many times during the last couple of weeks, ultimately I expect that the COVID-19 issue is going to prove to be transient. Assuming this is the case, any economic issues that it creates, should be short term in nature.

Do I expect to see a recession globally? Yes. Do I expect to see a recession in the United States? Yes. But, that doesn’t mean that it will be long lasting.

The definition of a recession varies, depending on who you ask. I’m happy to stick to the old fashioned definition, which involves two consecutive quarters of economic declines (typically measures by negative GPD growth).

With much of the world’s developed countries shutting down, focused on social distancing while we wait for the scientific community to come up with a treatment, or better yet, a vaccine for COVID-19, it seems clear to me that the economic figures in the coming quarters are going to be disappointing.

But, I also hold out hope that COVID-19 will prove to be seasonal (it appears that hotter, more humid countries are experiencing much less spread of the disease at the moment). Assuming this is the case, it should buy scientists valuable time in the search for a vaccine. Most estimates point towards 12-16 months in that regard. But, more importantly, from a market perspective anyway, a seasonal slowdown in transmission could likely reverse the social distancing course of action that so many individuals, businesses, organizations, and even governments have enacted. In short, it could inspire confidence that the market sorely needs.

Recession or no recession, knowing that a treatment/vaccine is on the way, I can only assume that the downturn that we’ve seen in share prices will be short-lived. I don’t mean to downplay the significance of the human suffering that this disease will cause. I understand that people will die from this disease and I am praying for them every day. However, I also recognize how short of an attention span and memory the collective conscious of mankind seems to have these days, which leads me to believe that in a year or so, we will likely be back to normal.

Normal is good for the markets. So, while this entire outlook is based, in large part, on speculation, I’ve been happy to put my capital at risk with it serving as the foundation of my medium-term thesis because I continue to believe in the strength of the American economic system and the wonderful companies that have been born from it.

I still believe that partnering with these companies as a shareholder is my best bet to improve my financial situation and climb the social ladder. With this in mind, I’ve been happy to buy into the weakness (as shown by the 25 purchases that I’ve made in the last 25 days). So, without further ado, let’s get into the picks.

To avoid being redundant, in this piece, I will only talk about the trades that I’ve made thus far during the month of March. All of the trades that I made in February were discussed here, in case you missed it.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

During that February portfolio review, I talked about initiating my VIAC position. I bought shares at $$30.44 originally. Then, I proceeded to average down as the market sold off, buying more at $28.72, $28.37, $27.34, and at $25.55. Well, Viacom’s weakness didn’t end when March began. Thus far during this month, I’ve added twice more, at $22.90 and most recently, on 3/9/20, at $19.71. VIAC has continued to fall and currently trades for just $16.40. I am heavily underweight on this position thus far, but that’s okay; I knew that this was a contrarian deep value play and these typically take time to bounce back. VIAC shares are currently trading for just 3.2x earnings. In other words, the company is essentially being priced as if it’s going out of business. Management grew the top and bottom lines during 2019 and is expected to do so again in 2020 when they provided full-year guidance during the recent Q4 report. At this point, I’ve got room for probably two more purchases before I cap out my VIAC weighting (I don’t want this position to be more than 1% of my portfolio due to the fairly unreliable nature of its dividend growth). Right now, VIAC yields 5.85%. The dividend is well covered by earnings and appears to be safe. VIAC does carry a lot of debt, but cash flows are expected to increase nicely in 2020 and then again in 2021, so I am holding out hope that management is able to hit guidance and turn this sinking ship around. I’ve spent all of the cash that I held in the account that VIAC is held in. Because of the relatively small size of the purchases that I expect to make as I cap out this position, I didn’t want to divide the shares between two separate accounts (this is more of a bookkeeping thing on my end than anything else). So, I’ve decided to hold off on adding to VIAC again until more dividends roll into the account where shares lie. Once that’s the case, I’d be happy to add here in the $16 range. But, I have to admit that VIAC hasn’t been near the front of my mind now that the sell-off has accelerated and much higher quality companies have traded down to the point where they’re offering discounts as well.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

With regard to higher quality names, let’s move on to BAM. This a highly diversified alternative asset management company with a focus on quality and value that I really love. As many of you know, I’ve been adding to BAM via monthly selective re-investment with a mind to build out this position to a full weighing ever since re-starting my re-investment in January. On March 3rd, I made my monthly BAM purchase at $62.08. When I did that, I knew the shares were expensive. As previously discussed, when making selective re-investment purchases, I tend to prioritize asset allocation over value investing. Doing so allows me to slowly, but surely, build up large stakes in very high quality names like BAM that rarely trade at a discount. I was content to build out my position in this fashion; however, when the sell-off accelerated on 3/12/2020, I was able to buy shares of BAM at $49.00. This purchase moved my BAM weighting up to full. I may continue to target BAM when making monthly re-investment decisions because this is a very high quality dividend grower that I certainly wouldn’t mind going overweight with. However, now that BAM is full, I have some added flexibility to allocate those funds elsewhere, should I see the need.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Microsoft (MSFT)

Speaking of dividend re-investments, I continued to buy shares of MSFT during March as well. This is probably the highest quality dividend growth name that I track (in my opinion). The company has a stellar balance sheet, strong growth, secular tailwinds, and a long history of generous shareholder returns. I think that Satya Nadella is second only to Jeff Bezos when it comes to genius and leadership at the CEO position. It’s really easy to partner with him as a shareholder. Like BAM, I knew that when I bought shares of MSFT for $166.57 on 3/3/2020 that I was paying a high premium. Yet, I have also been content to slowly, but surely, build out my MSFT position with this dollar-cost-averaging strategy on a monthly basis because if I had to guess, I’d say that in 10+ years, I’m going to be really thankful that I accumulated these shares, regardless of the price I paid. Right now, MSFT is trading for just $158.83. This comes after a massive 14.22% rally on Friday the 13th. On 3/12/2020, MSFT shares dipped down below the $140 level. I was very tempted to add to my position when they were trading at $138, but I decided to hold off because right now, I’m focused on dedicating fresh funds towards higher yielding positions. I think that MSFT shares are fairly valued in this $140 area. With that being said, I’d prefer to lock in a fairly wide margin of safety because of the high value (MSFT is trading for 29x ttm earnings) and lower yield (MSFT’s dividend yield is just 1.28% at the moment), so I’d be targeting shares in the $125 range for my next price target (outside of the dividend re-investment accumulation plan).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Visa (V)

And finally, we arrive at our last selective re-investment purchase: Visa. Like BAM and MSFT, this is an admittedly expensive company to buy these days. I added at $187.99, which represented a 34.5x TTM P/E multiple at that price. Today, V trades for $175.83, which represents a 30.6x TTM multiple. V is another very high quality name that typically trades at a high premium, and therefore, makes it hard to purchase for a bargain value. The company produces such reliable double digit top and bottom-line growth that I can’t blame the market for placing a premium on shares. Like MSFT, V is a name that I’m happy to add to with the selective re-investment plan because in a decade or so, I expect shares to be much higher than they are today. Honestly, there isn’t much else to say about this one: it’s expensive, but I want to own more, and therefore, I’m content to slowly build out the position with small, monthly purchases funded by my passive income stream.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

International Business Machines (IBM)

Buying IBM on the way down has been pretty simple to me. I did my work on the stock back in early February when news of the CEO change happened. I bought shares at $147.60 ON 2/4/2020. Since then, I haven’t seen any significant news related to the company. Shares have sold off because of the macro headlines, and the way I see it, if I liked the stock at $147, then I should like it lower too. I added to IBM on 3/9/2020 at $118.42. Then, on 3/12/2020, I added again, at $102.81. At $118, shares were trading for roughly TTM 9.2x earnings and at $102, they were trading for roughly 8x TTM earnings. At $118, I locked in a ~5.5% yield and at $102, I locked in a ~6.3% yield. I have room for one more purchase before my IBM position is full. I tend to like to average down into positions when building them out at negative 10% internals. With that in mind, I will look to add to IBM around $90 next.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Broadcom (AVGO)

Sticking to the cheap, high yielding tech stocks, on 3/9/2020, I added to my AVGO position at $255.79. At that price, shares were trading for roughly 12x TTM earnings and offered me a dividend yield of roughly 5%. Since I purchased, AVGO announced Q1 earnings, which initially sent the stock lower. However, when I read through the conference call, I was content with what I heard. Management acknowledged that uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and pulled previously given full-year guidance. However, they gave Q2 guidance, which called for growth that was essentially flat and highlighted their plans to not only generate enough cash flows during the year to pay their $5.5b dividend, but to also pay down roughly $4b in debt. Management said that they plan to stay liquid in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 uncertainties and said full-year cash flows could be lower, but they would continue to prioritize the dividend, which is expected to be widely covered either way. When shares dipped on Friday due to the earnings report, I was hoping to have the chance to buy some more below the $200 mark. However, they didn’t sink that low and then rallied, alongside the rest of the market during the PM. Right now, AVGO trades for $234.22. Being that I’m already overweight AVGO shares, I am sticking with that $199 PT for my next purchase. If I have the chance to add that low and lock in a 6.5% yield, then that’s great. However, if shares continue to rally, then I’ll be totally fine with that as well.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

On 3/9/2020, I initiated exposure of DAL at $43.56. I’d been watching these shares ever since hearing that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) recently added to their position in the $45-$47 range. It’s always nice when you can get in a bit cheaper than Buffett, isn’t it? I saw support in the $42/43 range and decided to buy shares, acknowledging that they were somewhat speculative due to their cyclical/economically sensitive nature. DAL was yielding roughly 3.7% at the time and has been a great dividend grower in recent years. However, I don’t think that any airline dividend can be considered safe in a time of economic crisis, so these shares fell into the “special circumstances” category of my portfolio. Well, on 3/10/2020, when they rallied 4%+, I decided to go ahead and lock in very short-term profits at $45.43 (since I knew this may end up being a short-term trade, shares were bought in a retirement account, so no negative tax consequences). The 4.3% profits that I made represented more than 1 year’s worth of dividend payments. I wasn’t expecting to sell DAL so soon, but when I saw the bump in the volatile market, I decided to take it. That decision worked out pretty well as shares continued to fall as the sell-off progressed on 3/11 and 3/12, settling down in the mid-$30s. DAL shares currently trade for $38.36, so investors interested in an airline still have the chance to get in lower than Buffett. At less than 5.5x earnings, this stock definitely looks cheap. But as for me, I put so much cash to use on 3/12 when the sell-off dipped down to the -30% mark that I don’t have room for another speculative buy like DAL.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Facebook (FB)

Oftentimes, when talking about managing dividend growth portfolios, I highlight the importance of yield diversity. On 3/9, when I was making a handful of purchases, I noticed that I was focusing primarily on high yielding names. I like the idea of buying higher yielders earlier on in a potential bear market/recessionary environment because recessions typically last for more than a year on average and I want to be able to put those high yields to work via re-investments in the coming quarters. However, I also want to make sure that I’m giving myself proper exposure to high growth names as well, which don’t typically carry high yields. I’d been watching FB ever since it fell below $200. I told subscribers that if I fell to $180, I would start to get really interested. But, at $180, I balked. Well, when shares fell below $170, I decided to pounce. I initiated exposure to FB at $169.17 on 3/9/2020. As I mentioned in the recent Dividend Kings podcast, FB is expected to grow earnings by more than 40% in 2020. This meant that at $169, FB shares were trading with a forward P/E ratio of less than 19x earnings. FB’s PEG ratio is extremely attractive to me a these beaten down levels. My next PT for FB is at $150. I’d be happy to add there, and then again, at $135. At that point, my position to this non-dividend payer would be capped.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Cisco (CSCO)

Speaking of names that I mentioned during the DK podcast on Friday, we arrive at CSCO. I’ve been bullish on this stock for quite some time, though when the company’s most recent dividend increase disappointed (I was expecting a mid to high single digit, not a low single digit raise), I wrote that the company was in the penalty box, and I would only be buying shares if they fell below $40 because at that level, the mix of value and yield would overcome my dividend growth related disappointment. When I wrote that article, CSCO shares were trading for $47 and I didn’t expect to have the opportunity to add lower in the short term. Well, flash forward a month and here we are. On 3/12/2020, I added to my already overweight CSCO position at $33.85. At this level, shares were trading for roughly 10x earnings and offered a 4.25% yield. Give me a cash cow like CSCO, trading for 10x earnings, with a 4.25% yield and I’ll buy shares any day. I feel fortunate to have gotten in this low. I can’t help but believe these shares will be much, much higher in 5-10 years.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

STORE Capital (STOR)

I’ve owned STOR for a while now. This is another name that I was fortunate to buy at a lower price than Mr. Buffett (I initiated exposure a few years ago before Berkshire came in and bought roughly 10% of the company which caused a nice bump in the share price). However, STOR sold off hard, alongside the rest of the triple-net REITs this week. Since STOR is the cheapest of the bunch, I decided to add to my stake. I’d been targeting the $30 range, which represented the 14x FFO threshold, and when shares dipped below that mark, I decided to add at $28.6 (this purchase was made on 3/11/2020). Part of STOR’s weakness came from news that Art Van was going bankrupt. This company represented roughly 2.5% of STOR’s real estate portfolio. This was concerning to me, but not enough to scare me away from the 4.9% yield that I was locking in. During the DK podcast, Brad Thomas mentioned that he spoke to STOR’s CEO recently and he had bullish things to say with regard to re-leasing of those locations, which helped to put my mind at further ease. I was close to adding to STOR again on 3/12/2020 when shares were down another 10%+; however, I decided to hold off because I think that retail/experiential focused REITs will continue to face short-term headwinds and I didn’t want to rush too quickly into the stock. I will continue to monitor STOR, as well as its peers, National Retail Properties (NNN), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey (WPC), all of which I am already long and all of which I would be happy to add to during further weakness.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

As I’ve said many times before here on SA, it doesn’t get much easier than buying JNJ. This is the blue chip of all blue chips, in my opinion. JNJ is one of only two companies in the world to sport a AAA rated balance sheet (MSFT is the other). JNJ has shown strong support in the 15x range during its recent litigation related sell-offs, and I told myself that if shares dipped down below that mark, I would add to my position, pushing it over weight. Well, on 3/12/2020, shares finally broke down below that $130 threshold and gave me the opportunity I had been looking for. I bought shares for $127.16, which represented a 14.6x TTM P/E ratio and a 2.98% yield. Furthermore, JNJ is expected to increase its dividend in April when it announces its next payment. While I generally don’t like to count my chickens before they hatch, in JNJ’s case, I’m happy to do so. I expect to see another mid to high single-digit dividend increase here, which will represent this company’s 58th consecutive annual dividend increase. In short, when I was making this purchase, I knew that in the very short term, my yield on cost on the new shares would rise above the 3% threshold, so I wasn’t going to nit-pick about not quite meeting that standard.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

AbbVie (ABBV)

On 3/12/2020, I added to another healthcare stock: ABBV. I initiated exposure to ABBV back during the summer when it sold off precipitously in response to the Allergan M&A move. Back then, I bought shares for $67.05. Well, that turned out to be one of my best investments of 2019, with ABBV shares rising to recent 52-week highs of $97.86. I haven’t added since that original purchase, but when shares dipped down below $80/share on Thursday, I decided to bolster my position. I added at $79.16. ABBV was trading for roughly 8.8x earnings at that price and shares were yielding 5.96%. I was pleased to lock in a nearly 6% yield here. I don’t think that ABBV carries the same level of S.W.A.N.-like quality as JNJ, due primarily to its strong reliance on Humira for sales. But, I do continue to like the Allergan move, and at this valuation/yield level, I was happy to add a few shares.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

BlackRock (BLK)

And last, but not least, we arrive at BLK. This a name I’ve owned for years. It continues to perform well as a dividend growth stock, recently raising its payments by nearly 10%. And, after falling from recent highs north of $576 all the way down to $385, I couldn’t resist the urge to add to my already full position. I went overweight BLK at $385.89. At that price point, shares traded for roughly 13.5x earnings, which is well below the ~15x level that shares had found support a during times of weakness dating back to 2013. The 13.5x level is roughly where shares bounced off of during their big sell-off in 2012, so I was happy to use that level to add. Furthermore, at $385, I was able to lock in a 3.76% yield. Due to lower interest rates, I expect BLK’s operational performance to slow down in 2020. With that in mind, I expect dividend growth to slow down as well. In short, I expect to see mid-single-digit dividend increases from BLK in the coming years. But, give me a 3.75% yield growing at 4-7% and I’ll always be a happy camper.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Portfolio’s Overall Performance

I have to say that 3,900 words into this article, my hands are starting to get sore. I’ll wrap things up shortly here, highlighting my portfolio’s overall performance during this market downturn.

I came into March holding roughly 8.5% cash. Well, after all of these trades, my cash weighting is down to roughly 5.5%.

Frankly put, my net worth has decreased quite a bit over the last month or so as well. However, I am happy to report that my portfolio continues to show its defensive nature, beating the market, fairly well, during the period of weakness.

Year-to-date, the value of my holdings has decreased by just 12.56% compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), which is down roughly 16% during the same period.

Since the most recent leg of the major sell-off began on 2/20/2020, the value of my holdings has decreased by 17.38%, which is better than the SPY’s negative 19.9% performance.

In short, I am very pleased to see my portfolio hold up so well. As I’ve noted in previous articles, I expect my portfolio to outperform like this during bear markets because of the overall high quality of its holdings and the reliable income that it generates.

I've stated that my goal is to build a portfolio that generates higher total returns that the S&P 500, a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500, and higher dividend growth than the S&P 500 on an annual basis.

Well, it’s really nice to see this playing out in real-time and I hope that this short-term outperformance helps to set me up for another year of market-beating returns!

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Kings.

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, BAM, MSFT, JNJ, AVGO, IBM, VIAC, BLK, CSCO, STOR, O, NNN, WPC, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.