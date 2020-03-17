Computacenter: Stay Away In 2020

We expect to see more negative stock volatility in particular in H1'20 and would potentially consider buying towards the end of the year.

Shares of Computacenter shed about 7% after the company reported 2019 full-year results, however, well ahead of the overall market, with FTSE 100 declining by 11% on the same day.

Computacenter (OTC:CUUCF), the UK-based system house integrator with a primary focus on the large account market both in private and public sectors, has just reported 2019 full-year results showing a strong top and bottom-line growth, as has been alluded in its trading update early this year. However, the market wasn't too impressed, with the stock sliding down by -6.85% as the 2020 outlook was rather soft. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak presents additional uncertainties, as major clients might delay IT investments. However, despite a softer outlook, Computacenter outperformed the overall market, with FTSE 100 declining by -11% on the same day.

Chart 1 Price chart

Source: BloombergMarkets

Computacenter, with its large reselling business chunk (technology sourcing with c.75% of total sales) and its recent focus on value-added services business (professional and managed services with c. 25% of total sales), can be considered a rather "boring" player in the technology space. Given that the majority of revenues are generated with reselling (i.e. hardware and software), the visibility of 3 to 5 months ahead can be viewed as very limited. However, it's similar to its closest peers in the German market such as Cancom (OTC:CCCMF) with c. 80% and Bechtle (OTC:BHTLF) with c. 85% reselling stake. In fact, Germany is the largest market for Computacenter, accounting for c. 40% of the total revenue, followed by its domestic UK market with c. 31%, France with c. 11% and recent expansion in the US market with FusionStorm (discussed later) with c. 15%.

In terms of growth, Germany stood out with 7.2% organic CAGR (2014-19) backed by strong demand in the public sector as well as Windows 10 migration and Office 365 installations in 2018-19 - the growth would have been even higher, if the labor shortage wouldn't be an issue (i.e. labor bottlenecks). France was the second-largest growth region with 4.5% CAGR, with 2019 delivering the highest growth of 15.7%, despite sales force reorganization and reshuffling of the customer portfolio, to target large enterprises. On the other hand, the UK was an underperformer with 2.6% CAGR as customers continued investing in IT infrastructure burdened by less favorable contract renewals in the managed services.

Owned to its reseller-focused business model, margin profile looks rather tight at 2.8% (adj. operating earnings) moving on average only +/-20bps. Also, the service business, which split into two parts (i.e. professional services with c. 30% and managed services with c. 70% of services revenue) doesn't provide any extra operating leverage as those businesses are labor-intensive.

However, there are a couple of things that we like about Computacenter, which make us consider buying it after softer 2020:

Stable recurring revenue share - Despite reselling part of the business (i.e. technology sourcing segment) dominates the current portfolio mix, the company is slowly shifting towards value-added service solutions, mainly the long-term managed services contracts. In fact, managed services' share has been rather stable over the years at around 23% with a recent setback declining to 17% amid US business temporarily diluting it amid FusionStorm acquisition with higher reselling revenue portion. However, we believe this will revert to the historical mean of 23% in the mid-term and even slightly rising going forward. This doesn't sound like a lot. However, it's way higher than that of Bechtle's of around 10% and 15% to 20% compared to Cancom.

- Despite reselling part of the business (i.e. technology sourcing segment) dominates the current portfolio mix, the company is slowly shifting towards value-added service solutions, mainly the long-term managed services contracts. In fact, managed services' share has been rather stable over the years at around 23% with a recent setback declining to 17% amid US business temporarily diluting it amid FusionStorm acquisition with higher reselling revenue portion. However, we believe this will revert to the historical mean of 23% in the mid-term and even slightly rising going forward. This doesn't sound like a lot. However, it's way higher than that of Bechtle's of around 10% and 15% to 20% compared to Cancom. Regional expansion boosts medium-term growth dynamics - with the recent acquisition of FusionStorm, the company addressed the highly underpenetrated US market. The company's strategy is to fully integrate FusionStorm into the already existing managed services business extracting not only cost synergies but also growth expansion. Although H1'19 wasn't strong for the US business, the company reported substantial improvement in H2'19 with the encouraging outlook going forward.

- with the recent acquisition of FusionStorm, the company addressed the highly underpenetrated US market. The company's strategy is to fully integrate FusionStorm into the already existing managed services business extracting not only cost synergies but also growth expansion. Although H1'19 wasn't strong for the US business, the company reported substantial improvement in H2'19 with the encouraging outlook going forward. Moderate margin expansion - as discussed, current margins are rather meek owned to the reseller-heavy business model, sales force restructuring in France, and unfavorable product mix in recent years. In fact, the key growth drivers were the so-called workplace solutions (i.e. Windows 10 migration) with very tight margins (undisclosed). In addition, the recent large acquisition of FusionStorm has further burdened its margins. Going forward, we see a shift towards "margin friendly" products such as Data Center as the market for public and private cloud grows, Networking and Security solutions. On top of coming cost synergies from FusionStorm, which Computacenter estimates at c. 50bps run rate.

as discussed, current margins are rather meek owned to the reseller-heavy business model, sales force restructuring in France, and unfavorable product mix in recent years. In fact, the key growth drivers were the so-called workplace solutions (i.e. Windows 10 migration) with very tight margins (undisclosed). In addition, the recent large acquisition of FusionStorm has further burdened its margins. Going forward, we see a shift towards "margin friendly" products such as Data Center as the market for public and private cloud grows, Networking and Security solutions. On top of coming cost synergies from FusionStorm, which Computacenter estimates at c. 50bps run rate. Strong cash flow generation - Despite the tight margin, Computacenter could sustainably expand its Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), which grew at 22% CAGR and outpacing 10.2% and 12.2% top and bottom line (EBIT) in 2014-19 period. Such a strong cash flow profile is explained by efficient working capital management, which on average constitutes 3% of sales and is way below its closest peers (i.e. Bechtle invests on average an astonishing 14.5% of sales in working capital and Cancom on average 4.1%). In addition, Computacenter has low capital investments (i.e. Capex) of around 0.6% of total sales, which, however, increased to 1.1% in 2017-18, as the company expanded its integration center in Germany with no further expansion plans expected in the near future. Such low investment levels translate into a strong cash flow conversion rate of c. 112% (defined as FCF to NOPAT), which are expected to see further improvement in the medium term.

Despite the tight margin, Computacenter could sustainably expand its Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), which grew at 22% CAGR and outpacing 10.2% and 12.2% top and bottom line (EBIT) in 2014-19 period. Such a strong cash flow profile is explained by efficient working capital management, which on average constitutes 3% of sales and is way below its closest peers (i.e. Bechtle invests on average an astonishing 14.5% of sales in working capital and Cancom on average 4.1%). In addition, Computacenter has low capital investments (i.e. Capex) of around 0.6% of total sales, which, however, increased to 1.1% in 2017-18, as the company expanded its integration center in Germany with no further expansion plans expected in the near future. Such low investment levels translate into a strong cash flow conversion rate of c. 112% (defined as FCF to NOPAT), which are expected to see further improvement in the medium term. Return of Value (RoV) plan - backed by robust FCF generation, the company implements the so-called Return of Value program used to replenish its cash reserves. In essence, Computacenter offers share buyback through tender offers returning around GBP 200m to the shareholders in the last two years (i.e. 2015 and 2018). We believe Computacenter will continue returning money to shareholders via the share buyback plans going forward. In addition, the company has a rather attractive dividend policy, with a dividend cover of 2x to 2.5x with an average 2.7% dividend yield.

Excursion: FusionStorm acquisition boosts overseas expansion

Computacenter is known for driving a rather conservative M&A strategy with some bolt-on acquisitions once every few years. However, in order to foster expansion in the US market, the company announced the acquisition of a US-based FusionStorm - system integrator and service provider in the US market in October 2018. With this acquisition, Computacenter supplements its US product portfolio, where it already has small managed service operations with c. GBP20m in sales or less than 1% (of total sales), with technology sourcing and professional services. As of 2017, FusionStorm generated $595.5m in sales, of which c. 97% reselling business which also explains a meager $3.5m in earnings before tax (i.e. EBT) translating into 0.6% margin - way below 2.7% average Computacenter's EBT margin.

The purchase price stood at $70m with earn-out components of up to $20m over 15 months period, depending on profitability levels. In addition, Computacenter agreed to contribute a further $45m into FusionStorm to refinance financial liabilities, effectively paying $115m (excluding earn-outs). Based on 2017 figures, the company paid 0.2x sales (EV/sales) and astonishing 32.9x EBT (EV/EBT) - which is clearly way too high for a reselling business which usually trades at 10x to 15x EBT at most. With this acquisition, Computacenter established the fourth largest key region, lifting its US market share to 15%.

Chart 2 FusionStorm closes the gap in the US market

Source: Computacenter

2019 was the year of integration - 2020 reboot - 2021 growth acceleration

Let's now dive into the details of Computacenter's full-year earnings in more depth. Following two consecutive years of strong organic growth, 2019 was competing with tough comparables and integration of FusionStorm, which the company acquired in September 2018. Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Revenues grew by 16.1% y/y to GBP5.1 billion largely explained by the full consolidation of the FusionStorm and some other bolt-on acquisitions. However, the growth was much weaker on an organic basis at 2.6% and well behind last year's 7.6% (14.7% all-in), which was the record year for Computacenter. Organic growth was mainly driven by strong French business, which saw its growth skyrocket to 15.7% following -4.1% decline last year, as sales force restructuring and full reorganization of clients portfolio in the preceding years resulted in major customer wins. Germany was also quite strong with 5.2% FX-adjusted growth, albeit strong comparables from last (i.e. 9.2% y/y) and "material spend reduction from a key customer", with volumes returning to normal levels. On the other side, UK performance was less appealing with revenues declining by 1.8% amid strong comparables last year (i.e. 10.1% y/y) which was driven by two one-off contracts - adjusting for those, the revenue growth stands at 2.7%. The recently acquired FusionStorm saw a slowdown in volumes in H1'19, while subsequently recovered in H2'19.

For 2020, Computacenter remains positive stating "... services pipeline is the strongest we have seen for some time in both professional and managed services", with service revenue represented c. 25% of the total revenue in 2019. While growth should be mainly driven by security, networking, and cloud solutions, "it may well be difficult to achieve the same growth rates we have seen in recent years", as per management. On top of that, the impact of COVID-19 could be pronounced with customers putting on hold IT projects, we reckon which would subsequently burden the company's growth trajectory in 2020. According to the management, increased interest for remote working options is boosting the demand for laptops (products with very low margin profile), which would support topline growth, however, there might be some bottlenecks concerns: "to-date, supply constraints from our Technology Providers have been minimal, although there are some concerns going forward." The company has also stated, "we do... have some concerns that in the medium-term, customers may postpone significant IT infrastructure projects while the current uncertainty remains".

Combining the above-mentioned statements, we expect only mild sales growth of 1.3% with a subsequent growth acceleration in 2021, assuming COVID-19 will largely phase out in H1'20. Our estimates are well below those of the market, which expects topline growth of 7%, implying downward revision in the coming weeks and potentially burdening stock price even further.

In terms of operating margin, Computacenter recorded a moderate improvement to 3%, up 30bps, driven by better product mix across all regions. For instance, in France, as the company lost a large margin dilutive managed service contract (as part of its client portfolio reorganization). In Germany, one of the largest hyperscalers reduced its cloud infrastructure investments, which resulted in a positive margin boost, and the revenue gap was offset by new client wins with a better margin profile. For 2020, we see a slight margin decline to 2.9% as we believe product mix won't be as favorable as last year, for instance, COVID-19 drives hardware sales, which usually have lower margins.

Backed by full consolidation of FusionStorm and moderate organic growth improvement, free cash flow saw a substantial uplift to GBP172m from just GBP10m last year corresponding to a 10.3% free cash flow yield and 162% cash conversion. This is explained by a combination of favorable factors such as lower CAPEX and working capital requirements, as well as no cash outlays for M&A compared to last year. Given the slowdown in the growth metrics, we see free cash flow contraction and yield declining to 9.1% while a strong cash conversion ratio persists in 2020.

We highlight Computacenter has a very attractive dividend policy with 2x to 2.5x dividend cover (on an adjusted/diluted basis), which corresponds to a 40-50% payout ratio. For 2019, the management proposed 26.9 pence per share, which including the interim dividend (paid in October 2019) brings the total dividend to 37 pence or 23% increase from last year. This corresponds to a very attractive dividend yield of 2.5% in 2019, which we expect to rise to 2.9% by 2021, assuming the payout ratio remains unchanged.

In addition, Computacenter has a special share buyback program (i.e. return of value), which it seems to execute every three years (i.e. in 2015, 2018). This suggests the next round should occur in 2021. Here is an excerpt of what the company says about the program:

"If further funds are not required for investment within the business, either for fixed assets, working capital support or acquisitions, and the distributable reserves are available in the Parent Company, we will aim to return the additional cash to investors through one-off returns of value, as we did in February 2018".

Table 1 Key KPI overview

Source: Image created by the author with data from Computacenter

Fundamental valuation suggests only limited upside

Let's now take a look at Computacenter's valuation multiples. Backed by the recent stock pullback amid COVID-19 spread and its impact on the global economic environment, 2020 multiples contracted to 9.4x and 15.2x from 10.8x and 16.4x for EV/EBIT and PE, respectively. However, its peers recorded a much more pronounced contraction with EV/EBIT and PE declining to 8.1x and 10.6x from 10.8x and 16.4x, respectively. This indicates Computacenter has a better resilience to the economic downturn, despite it openly stating that 2020 would be softer and COVID-19 risks are hard to quantify. Overall, peer valuation doesn't imply any meaningful upside with derived prices ranging between 1,250 GBpence and 1,370 GBpence, respectively.

We have also dived into a fundamental valuation using DCF (perpetual growth of 2%, WACC 9%, operating margin 3.1%) which shows a similar result, with fair value at 1,684 GBpence. This implies a moderate upside of c. 21% to the current valuation levels (1,397 GBpence as of March 13, 2020). We expect to see more (negative) stock volatility, given the overall market sell-off and COVID-19 ramifications.

Table 2 Too early to buy

Source: Image created by the author with data from Computacenter, marketscreener.com as of March 13, 2020

Conclusion

Overall Computacenter is a solid software name with a strong cash flow profile and attractive dividend/share buyback policy. Backed by softening growth metrics in 2020 and COVID-19 potentially forcing many clients to delay its IT investments, we would suggest staying away from the name for now. Towards the end of the year, we would expect to see an improving market sentiment and potentially consider buying it, as we expect 2021 to see growth acceleration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.