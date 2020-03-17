American Tower: The Newest Addition To My Portfolio

Introduction

It sure feels like the sky is falling with a pandemic, cratering oil prices, travel bans, and fears of a looming recession. With that said, perhaps we should look up to the skies to help us decide what to do with our investments. I have been carefully surveying my watch list and have initiated some new positions in stocks, which I feel positioned to withstand this downturn. One such stock is American Tower (AMT), a REIT which primarily holds cellular communications real estate, a necessary sector that many depend on every day. In this article, I will lay out my thesis as to why AMT is positioned to ride through this tumultuous time, why it deserves a place in my long-term holdings within my Roth IRA, and maybe yours too.

It's not "that Cheap" and the Yield is not "that High"

While there are better values out there right now based on P/E and other metrics, those aren't my focal points when placing a valuation on AMT. Currently, trading at near 29X FFO at the time of this writing, this REIT is by no means cheap and is only about 12% off its 52-week high, and its current dividend yield is 1.9%, which is lower than many other REITs. So, if the stock is not cheap right now and the yield is not above average, why am I buying AMT, and why should you?

Durable Sector and Dependable Growth

If it's not apparent already, I am not purchasing AMT based on its current valuation or current dividend yield. I am buying AMT on its potential that remains for years to come. This is not a momentum trade or short-term investment but an indefinite holding meant to provide income 30+ years from now when I retire. Despite what seems to be all hell breaking loose in the world, the demand for the cellular and communications sector will remain. Of those who are staying inside or avoiding public places in fear of the pandemic, I'd wager they are still using their mobile phones and tablets and need data service for their devices. They're continuously texting and calling their families and friends, streaming music, and watching videos. The durability that this sector possesses in remarkable.

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

In its infancy, mobile data was not good for much; though with more advanced networks and applications, it has become an integral part of our everyday lives, and more data than ever is required to satisfy our growing expectations. How many of you reading this right now are using the Seeking Alpha app or trade on Robinhood or another mobile platform?

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

While the United States has a more developed data infrastructure - there is still exceptional growth forecasted. Taking that into consideration, other countries with less-developed mobile infrastructures have even more significant growth opportunities ahead of them. This growth will not take place overnight, and nobody knows how things are going to shake out with the current scenario. However, dollars to donuts at the end of this, people will still be consuming data and utilizing smartphones more than they were before. AMT has towers all over the world, as shown below, with international sites outnumbering U.S. sites 3 to 1.

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

Growing Dividends

So, we've laid out the case of why the AMT's business is attractive, now let's take a look at the company's dividend. Spoiler alert - it's impressive.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As shown above, the dividend has grown at a blistering pace of nearly 22% the past five years, and on March 13th, AMT bumped it up almost 7%. If you recall from earlier, the forward yield when factoring in the recent dividend increase is just 1.9%; but what if we apply a 22% growth rate over the next five years on today's cost basis? That seemingly paltry $4.24 earned in year one becomes about $30. That makes the yield on cost about 14% assuming today's purchase price and a 22% CAGR in the dividend. The return above excludes any capital gains, but I have no plans on selling this stock, so I am not concerned with those. However, I would confidently state that if dividends continue their current growth trajectory at 22% CAGR, this stock will draw more interest and experience share price appreciation.

Dividend Safety

Seasoned investors won't jump in on high dividend yields or high numbers without examining what's backing them - so let's take a look under the hood of AMT to see what's powering this dividend growth.

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

Given the categories above, the up and to the right trend is what we want to see. Raising the dividend is undoubtedly a priority of this company as they reference its growth multiple times in the above slide.

Of course, with these favorable financial metrics, it should come as no surprise that AMT has an investment-grade balance sheet.

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

Source

Growing revenues and financial flexibility both lead to a dividend with a wide margin of safety, as the current payout ratio is under 50% with a TTM cash dividend payout ratio just below 43%.

Source

Creating this strong balance sheet is a strong portfolio of leases which are often non-cancellable and have built-in annual escalators. Observing the lease schedule, tenants coming up for renewal are steady with a bump up in 2021 from the typical 5% to 15%, and with 70% of leases not coming due for renewal until 2024 or beyond.

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

We see a very similar scenario for AMT's global ground lease portfolio, with around 5% of leases per year from now until 2023 coming up for renewal with 77% of the portfolio not coming up for lease renewals until 2024 or beyond.

Source: AMT Investor Presentation

The smooth and steady lease renewals create smoother cash flows and greater predictability, both of which allow management to effectively plan and successfully execute strategies to provide returns to shareholders.

Risks

Risks to the above thesis would be international development not being as robust as predicted, as well as 5G reducing the need for macro towers. Starting with the first risk, as it is perhaps the most likely, we may have a global recession on our hands in which the growing need for data slows or stalls. While this risk seems most likely, international growth will resume eventually. Right now, the U.S. is about ten years ahead of many developing countries, and it is rational to expect them to continue their development of mobile data infrastructure.

The other risk is related to the rollout of 5G in which more small cells are perhaps more likely to be utilized. However, towers will still likely be the most effective method in terms of cost for carriers, as many small cells are required to allow the network to function as intended. Additionally, many of AMT's sites are outside of dense urban areas, where small cells are not as capable due to their lower power and use of short-range signals.

Conclusion - Buying a Wonderful Company at a Fair Price

The famous Buffett quote, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" rings true with AMT - you're paying a price that may not be a bargain, maybe even expensive by today's standards. Still, you're getting a company that you can hold safely for years, if not decades, to come. With resilient tailwinds in place, a strong record of financial management, and an even more robust record of dividend growth, AMT is a wonderful company that can be bought at a fair price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.