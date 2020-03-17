Buy S&P Global While You Still Can

Recent market turmoil has taken a toll on just about every company’s shares in the US, in varying degrees. This, by definition, includes companies whose shares needn’t be thrown out with the proverbial bathwater, as the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting slowdown in economic activity due to quarantines and the like should see these companies incur a minor impact, or none at all.

One such company is S&P Global (SPGI), an entity famous for its ratings business, but that has transformed itself into so much more in recent years. This company’s model is resilient, highly profitable, and continuously growing. Despite this, shares have been pummeled of late, including another double-digit decline on Monday.

Diversification and discipline breed strong growth

S&P used to be just a global ratings company, but today, it only gets less than half its revenue from its core business. The company has worked in recent years to acquire and build its way to diversification, and the results have been terrific.

Source: Investor presentation

Ratings now make up about 46% of total revenue, with Market Intelligence at about 30%, and the remaining two segments comprising about a quarter of revenue. S&P has continued to make acquisitions and investments over time to support growth, including Kensho, Panjiva, Ursa, XCHG, MEASURABL, and more recently, ESG Ratings, and 451 Research.

The point is that S&P hasn’t rested on its laurels. It could have simply been a ratings business forever and taken in the relatively stable cash that business provides. However, it has chosen to acquire and grow aggressively, and that is a big reason why I like this stock.

Estimates are for ~6% annual revenue growth in the coming years, which is congruent with the company’s performance in recent years. That’s a nice tailwind for both the top line and margins, which we’ll look at now.

Indeed, if one of the reasons I like S&P Global is revenue growth, one of the reasons I love the stock is its margin profile. Businesses that have competitive advantages and few competitors tend to have strong margins, but S&P’s margin profile is almost unbelievably good.

Source: Investor presentation

Operating profit was about 40% of revenue in 2015, but mix shift in its revenue stream via acquisitions and growth investments, as well as disciplined cost management, have combined to see its margins soar to more than 50% of revenue last year. There are very few businesses in the world of any kind that have operating margin profiles like this, and the thing is, S&P continues to get better despite its enormously high base.

It has a three-year, $100 million cost reduction program that runs from 2018 to 2020, and is on track to meet its goal more quickly than expected. Apart from that, SG&A costs have been leveraged down over time as the company’s costs to operate haven’t grown as quickly as revenue, sending margins higher. The playbook works and there is no reason to think it will stop working. Obviously, there is some upper bound where margins won’t be able to grow anymore, but we have seen no signs S&P is there just yet.

Longer term, S&P continues to be well-positioned for growth, which should support the revenue and margin growth profiles we just looked at.

Source: Investor presentation

These are the key tenets of the global economy S&P sees supporting its long-term growth, and there are many reasons to think this company has years of strong performance in front of it. The ratings business should continue to thrive as interest rates around the world are at or near record lows, causing corporations to borrow at ultra-low rates to fund growth, share repurchases, etc. In addition, S&P has positioned itself as a market leader in analytics, which its recent acquisitions have supported. It also owns the lucrative S&P Dow Jones Indices business, which provides stable cash over time. In short, there are a lot of levers S&P can pull to continue its growth journey in the coming years.

Capital returns are a bonus

In addition to what I consider a strong growth profile, S&P returns at least 75% of its cash flow to shareholders annually.

Source: Investor presentation

In the past five years, that has amounted to $8.2 billion, with most of that money going towards share repurchases. That has provided a tailwind for EPS growth as the float has moved lower, and given the company has reiterated its goal to return 75% of cash flow to shareholders, there is no reason to think that won’t continue.

The dividend is also outstanding as S&P is nearing 50 years of consecutive dividend increases. The dividend has grown at an average annual rate of nearly 14% in the past five years, and while the current yield is small, shareholders know the payout will be raised for years to come, and likely by sizable amounts.

I think S&P is more about growth than capital returns, but the latter shouldn’t be overlooked as adding value to shareholders over time via growing dividends and a shrinking share count.

The bottom line

Shares trade for about 24 times this year’s earnings estimates. Even so, that is cheap by recent standards when the stock was trading near 30 times earnings. S&P will never look “cheap” on a traditional basis because it is growing quickly, it has an unbelievably good margin profile, and it is deeply entrenched with its customers. In other words, you won’t see a valuation of 15 times earnings or something like that, as S&P will trade with a premium to the broader market.

Today, that premium is lower than it has been in recent quarters, and by a significant margin. I think S&P is a strong bargain today at 24 times earnings as I see the valuation normalizing back around 30 times earnings once the market turmoil has ended.

S&P’s business isn’t vulnerable to the coronavirus because it isn’t consumer discretionary, and it isn’t travel-related. In fact, the lower interest rates around the world that have resulted from the outbreak may actually help the company’s ratings business. And the analytics the company provides may also see a boost from customers that are trying to make sense of the unprecedented market conditions we’re seeing.

In other words, Mr. Market’s panic attack has provided investors with a unique opportunity to own a world-class franchise at a pedestrian price, and I think it is a strong buy.

Of course, there are risks. If the coronavirus outbreak drags on and becomes much more destructive, it could harm S&P's business. Even with the diversification it has done in recent years, it is quite beholden to the ratings business. If a protracted period of economic distress comes our way, its diversification won't save it.

In addition, a competitor could come along and produce better analytics products, for instance, and take market share. S&P has been acquiring those competitors for some time, so I'm not convinced this is a significant threat, but the threat of a stronger competitor exists for just about any business.

I think S&P is well-positioned to take on these risks, but with the bonkers environment we find ourselves in today, the stock could go much lower before it goes higher. For long-term holders, however, I think this is a very strong entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPGI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.