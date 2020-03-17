O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Is Not An Ideal Long-Term Pick

The duration of the coronavirus epidemic, the weak balance sheet, and the competitive threat from Amazon all go against it.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) raised eyebrows by being one of the few S&P 500 (SPY) stocks that traded in the green on 03/09/2020, and might look like a decent pick in the bear market we are now in - however, despite several promising traits, I do not view this as a long-term investment.

The day in question - 03/09/2020 - was the day that Saudi Arabia announced that it was hiking its oil production and lowering its oil prices. This move was made in response to the breakdown of OPEC negotiations the week prior, as OPEC ally Russia did not agree with proposed production cuts. The Saudi move was made to undercut the Russians on the market, and presumably to force the Russians back to the negotiating table.

This move rocked the oil markets and consequently the broader markets, as the Saudi move has occurred in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The epidemic has brought the global economy to a near-standstill, and thus caused demand for crude oil to dwindle. The Saudi move exacerbated this situation, and the markets plunged accordingly.

In the midst of the market turmoil, only ten S&P 500 stocks were trading in the green on 03/09/2020 - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), Autozone, Inc. (AZO), Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG), Clorox Co. (CLX), Dollar General Corp. (DG), Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), H&R Block, Inc. (HRB), Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), Walmart, Inc. (WMT), and the subject of this article - O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., which saw a gain of 7.26%.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. gained 7.26% on 03/09/2020, one of only ten S&P 500 stocks that gained on this day. Image provided by Whitepages.

One can see a rationale behind the bullishness towards O'Reilly, as in the midst of this epidemic people are less likely to go shopping for a new automobile. Instead, they will retain their old car and require repairs more often, which is a definite plus for auto parts retailers like O'Reilly. The fact that we are now in bear market territory since Thursday only strengthens this rationale. After all, the prospect that O'Reilly could be more profitable in a slump than it has been over the past five years is tantalizing, considering the 18.92% operating margin (trailing twelve months), free cash flow of $1.08 billion, and the revenue and net income figures reported by the firm.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 7.97 billion 931.22 million 2016 8.59 billion 1.04 billion 2017 8.98 billion 1.13 billion 2018 9.54 billion 1.32 billion 2019 10.15 billion 1.39 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on O'Reilly's investor relations page.

Combine this with the fact that earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 14.65%, and it is small wonder that O'Reilly has piqued the interest of prospective investors. Its current valuation, in light of the above, makes it an attractive option.

At close of market on 03/16/2020, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. traded at a share price of $299.65. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 03/16/2020, O'Reilly traded at a price of $299.65 per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The stock is trading at a discount to its own five-year average P/E of 24.33, a slight premium to the motor vehicles and parts dealers sub-sector average of 16.35, and a discount to the S&P 500 average of 18.67. It is here that we need to determine what fair value for O'Reilly is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.32 (16.75 / 15 = 1.12) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $267.55 (299.65 / 1.12 = 267.55). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.69 (16.75 / 24.33 = 0.69) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $434.28 (299.65 / 0.69 = 434.28). Finally, I will average out these estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $350.92 (267.55 + 434.28 / 2 = 350.92). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading at a 17% discount to fair value.

However, there are risks here that would deter me from parking money here. First, the investment thesis - that old cars will be retained and a greater demand for repairs will result - is vulnerable to how much impact the coronavirus outbreak has on the economy and on daily life in general. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that:

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Thus, a lot of people will work remotely from home or self-isolate if exposed. Consequently, this will lead to less car use, which in turn will lead to less wear-and-tear on cars and less demand for repairs. The fact that China is the second-largest exporter of auto parts to the U.S. (after Mexico) and its economy is still stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak, makes bullishness towards O'Reilly less tenable.

O'Reilly also suffers from the fact that its financial position is far from ideal. Its long-term debt of $5.55 billion outweighs its net worth of $400 million, and its total current liabilities of $4.47 billion edges out its total current assets of $3.83 billion, cash-on-hand worth $40.41 million, and total accounts receivable of $294.41 million. Going into a possible recession with a balance sheet like that is another reason for investors to keep a distance from this one.

One more reason to be bearish of O'Reilly is Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Now that the online retail giant is selling the same products that O'Reilly does - and with free two-day shipping for customers with Prime Membership - it will encroach on O'Reilly's market share. And while O'Reilly would have to put in a special order for more obscure parts, and give store shelf priority to more popular parts, Amazon does not have to concern itself with shelving limitations, and its distribution and sourcing network is almost unassailable.

In summary, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. does seem an attractive proposition given its profitability up to this point, and the fact that it is trading cheaply. However, the investment thesis in the context of the coronavirus outbreak only works up to a point and cannot play out over the long term, and its less-than-ideal balance sheet does not inspire confidence - nor does its prospects against Amazon, which throws into question its projected EPS growth. For these reasons, the stock seems like one that should be passed on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.