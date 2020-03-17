3 Reasons To Buy Global Medical REIT

GMRE has no significant debt maturing in the next two years, and it has ample liquidity reserves to easily cover the outstanding loans.

Majority of the healthcare facilities are leased under long-term, triple-net leases, which provide a great hedge during the market turmoil.

The fully let real estate portfolio is diversified across 25 states and more than 80 tenants.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is an owner of state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities which are leased to leading clinical operators with dominant market share. GMRE’s business model is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by leasing each of its healthcare facilities to a single market-leading operator under a long-term triple-net lease.

Since my Buy recommendation in February 16, 2019, GMRE has been one of my Top REIT picks. Prior to COVID-19, the returns were stellar and reached almost 100% including the dividends.

In the most recent GMRE article, I argued that GMRE is still a buy. The key drivers for continued share price appreciation were a favorable spread between cost of financing and average cap rates in the acquisition pipeline, and a room for additional leverage to lift the AFFO figure.

While these are still valid points for a long-term value creation, the current market turmoil is increasingly forcing investors to examine how resilient their equity holdings are, and for how long the balance sheets will be able to withstand decreasing demand.

Here are my 3 key reasons why one should add GMRE to his or her portfolio:

#1 – Defensive portfolio

GMRE’s portfolio consists of over 100 healthcare properties, which are occupied by 84 tenants. This portfolio is spread over more than 25 states, and is fully leased. The picture below provides a great visual summary of the underlying diversification.

Source: GMRE investor relation

During turbulent markets, the diversification is a key to avoid considerable drawdowns. It should be really appreciated that while GMRE is a small-cap REIT with a little bit over $800 million in gross real estate assets, the management has truly positioned the portfolio well to prevent concentration risks.

Source: GMRE investor relation

Moreover, the list of Top 10 GMRE’s tenants indicates an additional layer of safety. The decomposition of Top 10 tenants has improved (i.e. less concentrated) during the past 3 years. The percentage of the largest 3 tenants in terms of their share of total GMRE’s annualized base rent has gone down from 39% in 2017 to 25% in 2020.

The tenant base is mostly comprised of leading healthcare operators providing mission-critical services. The overall portfolio rent coverage is 4.9x, which provides a great buffer zone for GMRE’s tenants to cover the stipulated rents.

For instance, the single largest tenant Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is the nation’s largest owner and operator of post-acute healthcare services. EHC has a strong interest coverage ratio of 4.5x, and it has managed to achieve a 3-year revenue CAGR of 8%.

Source: GMRE investor relation

Perhaps most importantly, GMRE has effectively no leases expiring during 2020. This provides a massive relief for GMRE to avoid negotiating new contracts during a period of high uncertainty. Even 2021 and 2022 have a low portion of lapsing leases, which again comes in handy for GMRE.

#2 – Net lease operating platform

GMRE has a strong net lease operating platform with the majority of the healthcare facilities leased under long-term, triple-net leases.

A net lease requires GMRE's tenants to pay, in addition to the rent, all of the property expenses which may normally be paid by the property owner/landlord in other types of leases (e.g., real estate taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other items). Below is an excerpt from the most recent SEC 10-k filling.

Most of our triple-net lease agreements require the tenant-operator to pay an allocable share of operating expenses, including common area maintenance costs, real estate taxes and insurance. This requirement reduces our exposure to increases in these costs and operating expenses resulting from inflation.

GMRE has not specified the percentage of net-lease in its portfolio, but given that GMRE has officially communicated that triple-net is its core strategy, one could safely assume that the lion’s share of the portfolio is comprised of long-term, triple net leases.

In general, net leases tend to be more resilient during economic fluctuations and offer protection beyond than just reduced inflation risk. For instance, due to COVID-19, one could expect increased operating expenses from the healthcare operators.

An example of this could be the need to adjust the structure of healthcare facilities to accommodate greater inflows of patients. There could also be a requirement to repurpose certain in-house areas to separate the affected patients from further spread of diseases.

Now, thanks to the triple-net strategy, GMRE is protected from incurring these kinds of costs.

#3 – Ample liquidity and favorable debt maturity profile

Finally yet importantly, it is critical to understand the underlying financial risk of GMRE. Let’s say that despite the aforementioned elements, GMRE loses some large tenants and the cash flows (i.e. rents) become affected negatively. In such a scenario, it is important to have as few near-term debt maturities as possible, and to have an access to significant liquidity reserves.

The weighted average interest rate and term of GMRE’s debt was 3.90% and 3.76 years, respectively, at December 31, 2019. GMRE had total liquidity of approximately $151.4 million, including cash and capacity on its credit facility.

The total amount of GMRE’s debt is ~$400 million which corresponds to a bit less than half of the gross real estate assets. The largest chunk of the outstanding debt is set to mature in the 2023-2024 period. Only about $22 million and $17 million are expected to fall due in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Considering the access to the $151 million funding, the next two years are safely covered.

The bottom line

GMRE's share price has suffered by a ~10% greater decline when compared to the overall stock market. The extra punishment is attributable to the small-cap premium and the fact that almost all of GMRE's properties are located in the secondary markets.

However, GMRE has established a very defensive portfolio despite its below $1 billion portfolio. Full occupancy, long triple-net leases with no significant near-term maturities, and extensive diversification (both geographically and in terms of the tenant base) warrant safety. The outstanding debt maturities are favorably structured so that there are no considerable amounts falling due in the coming two years.

GMRE is nicely positioned to weather any future market volatility. This is a great opportunity to enter into a defensive position which provides a great value creation for a long-term investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.