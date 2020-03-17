Slack: Is Their Honesty A Bad Policy

The company has seen substantial interest in its set of work from home solutions-but it is reluctant to guide investors that it can create an environment in which it will close large enterprise deals.

Quick answer: I think in the long run, companies and their management's that attempt to present a realistic picture of their business are paid back in terms of share price valuation as institutions, if not individuals, are very cognizant of the vicissitudes and speed-bumps in running a high-growth business.

Cutting to the chase, Slack (WORK) reported strong results but it gave realistic guidance based on concerns that the uncertainty unleashed by the Covid-19 virus-and perhaps the Russia-Saudi oil price war-would upend otherwise buoyant demand trends. It appears to this writer as though the results of providing realistic guidance and commenting on risks and uncertainties have been a share price implosion for Slack.

There has been an article on SA that says that Slack reaffirmed it is not part of the virtualization marketplace. Other than pointing out that virtualization means something quite specific and different than the author's apparent definition in the IT world, the basis of the article is upside down, as any careful reading of the latest conference call transcript would indicate.

And it is this kind of misapprehension that creates an excellent opportunity for investors who are able to look through this crisis, and its economic impact, and see the "broad sun filled uplands" as Winston Churchill once put it in reference to the existential crisis faced by his government and nation in 1940.

The fact is there is and will be an enormous economic perturbation of some currently unknown extent until the Covid-19 emergency wanes. One has merely to walk the streets of Manhattan - it is basically a ghost city - to see just how upside down activity must be in all forms of endeavor. And the fact is that one can walk the streets of Manhattan and see few pedestrians and even less vehicular traffic is but the outward manifestation of a this crisis. Even the largest law firms in New York have closed now, along with restaurants, schools, sporting events and just about every other place in which people gather-about as strong an affirmation as one might ever see as to the nature of the crisis, and how even the largest enterprises are dealing with the problems.

These perturbations are going to impact almost all economic activity including acquiring enterprise software - probably pretty far down anyone's priority list at the moment. Slack management talked forthrightly about why its guidance was constrained: it simply has no way of providing a forecast with so many unknowable's animating potential results. For those who may have missed exactly what the CEO and the CFO said on the subject, I have provided quotations.

Slack will probably wind up having somewhat less "virus impact" than other software vendor that sell typical applications. Despite the company's pivot to the enterprise, it still gets a proportion of its revenue from what it calls "self-service" acquisition. And that part of its business is strong as potential customers look for "work from home" solutions. But the impact will be noticeable, and at this point indeterminate. Punishing the shares particularly, as has been done in the last 2 weeks because of the company's virus exposure makes little sense and creates opportunities for investors with risk capital.

I get asked from time to time, about why the shares of a company like Slack can fall so far so fast. It is my guess that Slack's share price implosion really has little to do with the specifics of any kind of DCF analysis, which in the event, really hasn't changed much, if at all. A two quarter impact on cash flow, followed by a 4 quarter recovery, just will not do much to a DCF calculation. But there are several answers to the primary question here.

One is the dominance of algorithmic trading in terms of its share of average daily volume. And algorithmic trading basically exacerbates moves in either direction. But more important, I believe, is how hedge funds wind up investing. 94% of Slack shares are, or were held by institutions at the end of February. This ownership concentration essentially was because institutions who did not hold shares of Slack-and many other names besides-would be criticized by the funds of funds who provide most hedge fund capital these days. That doesn't mean that the hedge funds didn't have a positive outlook for Slack; but they probably wound up owning more than might otherwise be the case in order to demonstrate to their funding source that they were au fait with modern technology and were focusing their growth portfolios on the modest advanced, well recognized names.

When a panic like this comes, two things that are somewhat interrelated usually happen. First of all, many of the investors of fund of funds want their money back and in cash and issue redemption notices far more rapidly than might be anticipated. But in addition, the institutions themselves, in what will ultimately prove to be a futile effort, go out of their way to eliminate losers and thus demonstrate that they are prudent stewards of the capital committed by the fund of funds. Moreover, the capital calls can be so large and so urgent, that they sap the liquidity of institutions and in the worst case, cause them to go into liquidation, more or less regardless of any rational analysis of their portfolios.

Slack's implosion, at least in my mind, had nothing whatsoever to do with the fact that its revenue growth is expected to moderate, or that it is losing share, and everything to do with a combination of panicky holders and the way institutions and quant funds choose to "invest." I suggest, therefore, that since the supply/demand paradigm has been temporarily, and artificially put out of balance, readers with a risk-on mentality take advantage of the current Slack share price to initiate or to enlarge commitments.

Slack reported its results last Thursday evening. The initial reaction to those results was a 20% sell-off. As I will be at pains to explain, the sell-off was part of the panic psychology that has engulfed much of the investment community. It had no basis in substance, other than most stocks are getting punished for the uncertainties and the economic concerns associated with the outbreak of the virus.

Friday morning, the shares came all the way back from the post-earnings implosion, but soon were trading down about 25%+ from Thursday's close after actually reaching positive territory earlier in the morning-in just the last two days since the earnings release, the shares have fallen almost 19% and they are down 37% in just the last two weeks since the start of March.

This is not an article about when, and how much the shares might snap back, but why longer term investors should evaluate the results and the guidance provided by Slack positively, and take advantage of the panic derived price and the serious errors in analytical practice that have lead to such a denouement. The volatility has been spectacular as most observers have recognized. On Friday, Slack shares wound up down 8.2%, after making a mid-day low more than $3 or 23% below the closing price with volume several times average.

They closed down another 13% on Monday as part of an over-all risk-off panic and a flight to perceived safety. Slack has no real liquidity issues, and operating cash flow was positive last quarter. The company has a current cash balance of $810 million and no debt.

I own Slack shares. I recommend them to clients and include them in managed accounts. I do so because I like the trends that were visible in the company's business. I do so because the share price implosion has lowered relative not just absolute valuation.

At this point, not everyone cares much about Slack or any other particular stock. I understand that viewpoint, and yes, if I had the ability to do so, I would call the market and trade ETF's. But sadly, I don't. I think investors can optimally use this panic to buy names that they would never before consider because of valuation, and Slack falls into such a category. The shares, again as of Monday's close, have fallen to an EV/S ratio of about 10X. This has been and will be a hyper growth company, that like all businesses is managing through one of the more serious crisis of the 21st century. Just exactly how management deals with the issues brought on by Covid-19 is not completely knowable. But my guess is that this company will come roaring back, with material upsides to current expectations when the peak of the virus impact passes.

This article will review what Slack actually reported, and will try to analyze the cross currents that might impact performance in future periods. It will present a reaffirmation of the buy case I made in February, and suggests just why this name ought to be part of a portfolio looking to take advantage of the valuation pullbacks seen in the wake of the panic. There are basically bits of negative sentiment that have been expressed on SA and elsewhere regarding these shares. In essence, some commentators believe that Microsoft (MSFT) Teams, and other far smaller competitors in this space will squeeze Slack's competitive position. The other major thesis is that the shares are too expensive and thus should be best avoided. That thesis, is based in whole or in part on the notion of falling growth at Slack.

Obviously, I do not know what growth rate Slack might have forecast or achieved in the absence of the terror and panic that has been inspired by this virus. It would self-evidently be somewhat greater than 31-34% growth rate now forecast for calculated billings, but how much more is unknowable. But my point here is that it is rather illogical for anyone to fault Slack for acknowledging that the world is riskier and more unknowable now, and then making a case that such a phenomenon is unique to this company. Before all is said and done, just about all vendors whose focus is selling to the enterprise-and Slack is one of those vendors-are going to see noticeable impacts on their business as an impact from the virus.

Based on the company's revised guidance-and its very revised share price, the EV/S ratio for Slack is now 10X. The company, as mentioned has forecast growth this year of 31-34% in billings and 34%-37% in terms of revenues. The difference in the growth rate between those two metrics relates to concerns about large deal closure due to the impact of the virus on the spending patterns of larger enterprise. I have chosen to use the bottom of this range as defining Slack's growth cohort. Doing that shows Slack shares to be about average in terms of EV/S data.

As mentioned, I wrote an article on SA about Slack not very long ago (34 days according to the article tracker), recommended the shares at a price of $26.54, and ate some of my own cooking, establishing a position in my Ticker Target Model Growth Portfolio at a price of $22.85.

The narrative about Slack, both on SA and amongst the brokerage community has seen highly volatile mood swings corresponding to violent share price moves. Many readers will remember the story that all IBM (IBM) employees, 350,000 actually, were using Slack-which while accurate was not new news. Another story related about how Uber (NYSE:UBER) was "all-in" as a Slack customer, with a 38,000 seat deployment. Several brokerages have included Slack shares as part of their "work from home" recommended portfolios with no noticeable impact on halting the downward trajectory of the shares.

Before discussing any specifics about Slack, I think it is reasonable to look at this commentary by the company's CEO about the outlook that was presented on the most recent conference call.

"I want to start by acknowledging that we're presenting this information in an environment of pronounced uncertainty. We already see shifts in customer behavior from an increased interest in remote work and how Slack can be helpful in that transformation to the potential for hesitation around purchase decisions. At this time, we don't have a clear idea of the net impact of the macro environment on our business, which is another way of saying that there's more uncertainty than normal in our forecasting. You'll see this reflected in our guidance.

Having said that, we have no uncertainty that we are in the right market with the right product at the right time and we're confident about the opportunities to drive further innovation and growth."

I don't think there is any better way to say this. Indeed, my own view is that to a greater or lesser extent, any business that isn't acknowledging these kinds of risks is probably not presenting a balanced picture to investors. If that kind of forthright statement doesn't resonate with investors as an apt synthesis of where Slack finds itself, there will be no point in reading what follows. I will just be fleshing out the CEO's comments and filling in the blanks. I think as well that it is worthwhile to look at the following answers that were given by the CEO and the CFO with regards to a question relating to the use of Slack as part of a "work-from-home" strategy. Make sure to read the 2nd part of the answer by the CEO.

"So maybe Stewart, first, what are you seeing from customers as they accelerate their work from home adoption with respect to their usage patterns on Slack from existing customers and then any kind of impact on conversion rates? And then, I guess just a follow-up in terms of, if we look at the guidance in terms of the conservatism you've applied as a result of the COVID situation. Is there any way to think about, what's the filter you've used and extending sales cycles by how much and any further clarity there would be great? Stewart Butterfield Sure. I'll let Allen speak to the guidance. I think the headline there's just a massive outpouring of interest on the customer side and it's really all over the place. So I mean, there's existing customers who are accelerating some of their plans. A lot of this is changing. The world look a little different 24 hours ago, and it looked different 24 hours before that and 24 hours before that. So it's a lot of this is unfolding in real-time. There's a lot of energy inside the company and people are really activated, there's a great opportunity to help. We've been running a lot of webinars. Our customer success teams are activated. So because there's such a large number of customers and because they're just being understanding so many industries, it's a little bit hard to generalize. It's kind of an all of the above in terms of customer response. We've gotten proactive outreach to all of our large enterprise customers. And we are getting the huge number of inbound we are seeing at the top of the funnel, new team creation, sites pretty dramatically. And that's very strongly correlated with the countries that are in the headlines. So, we have a pretty good idea of what's causing that. That takes a while to filter, we've always had a free product. We've always had unlimited trials. It takes a while for people to get up and running and successful to take a while after that, before they'd be continuing. So very difficult to forecast. We haven't been using the word conservatism inside, but using the word improvements, and I'm going to hand it over to Allen Shim to tell you a little more. Allen Shim Yes, Alex. We're definitely seeing a surge in interest overall. But that's primarily in the self serve area and as Stewart mentioned, we've always had a free plan, so you're definitely seeing a lot more usage. But in terms of where that was going to show up in the results, I think that's going to take some time to play out. I think you called it right. Enterprise is definitely where we are trying to be a bit more [indiscernible] as Stewart was describing. We have some pretty large deals, a lot of new customers we're also working with and the lack of travel and the challenges and coordination for these complex deals. The pipeline is healthy and the people -- and we have the sales capacity, but it's really hard to predict the close rates when the deals will close in the quarter. And so I think we're just trying to reflect a bit more uncertainty that we're seeing in the macro environment. Stewart Butterfield And just to give one last bit of color there, last week, so not in the Q4, but we closed a deal with one of the world's biggest asset managers, I got an email from the CTO, the day he signs in. Hey look, I signed, just FYI, this was the last one, last PO I'm signing before the kind of doors closed. So I mean the good news there is that Slack is considered important enough of investment that people are still making it and we won that customer, which is great, but it's a little hard to have visibility into how the second part of that story is going to impact us going forward.

To me, at this point, it would be unusual for any company not to have seen similar anecdotes about how enterprises are going to deal with this crisis. And to me, as well, this ought to be what companies say, when they have experienced these kind of anecdotes. Presumably the reason that Slack shares had dropped 27% in two weeks before earnings was a fear of this phenomenon. To punish the shares again, because management is taking a prudent approach to guidance, coming off an excellent quarter, seems upside down logic to me.

It seems without dispute that a recession, technically defined will come to the US, and that economic activity will contract at a steep rate. Of course Slack chose to articulate a more conservative outlook-there is no other prudent course to be followed. The reaction to prudent guidance, logically ought not to be negative, but a realization that for the next quarter or two, future operational results for Slack and most other vendors are not knowable. Forecasting 30% growth is actually a very optimistic and not a pessimistic evaluation of how this year might unfold.

We are in uncharted territory and are attempting to apply rules of analysis that cannot really work when too many variables remain unknown. It is my contention that Slack's growth, adjusted for the impact brought to the economy by the virus, is really not slowing to levels below what most investors consider to be strong. And the customer acquisition story last quarter, and particularly the story about acquiring enterprise class users, is at a level that it is really difficult to maintain that this company has an inferior solution.

Slack's quarter - a deeper dive!

At this point, many readers are not reading about companies, but want to read about investment solutions to deter the impact of the economic perturbations of the virus on their portfolios. This is anything but that-and readers who are not looking at companies will get no value from what follows. There are two themes I would repeat: In a global recession such as the one being spread by the impact of the virus, safe haven trades are really well recognized and valued accordingly. Almost everyone who trades and invests in companies in the IT space is aware of the potential of Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Teladoc Health (TDOC) to enjoy extra adoption in this crisis. There are other companies, such as Health Catalyst (HCAT) that have announced solutions for their clients that are focused on the problems brought on by the impact of this virus on the operations of their specific universe of clients.

And the other theme is that the recession engendered by the impacts of the virus on economic activity is not likely to last long, or have some kind of permanent existential impact on the economy. In other words, when the recovery comes, and it will, what had been working before, or had achieved strong results in the quarter before the impact of the virus, will still work and is still likely to achieve strong results. It is my contention, that looking at Slack's financial results for the most recently reported quarter depict those of a company enjoying hyper growth in an expanding market. I will comment below about competition from Teams, although to a certain extent, the user acquisition numbers speak eloquently for themselves. Again, when the recovery comes, both from the impact of the virus on the economy, and the impact of fear and panic on valuations. Slack is likely to resume strong growth and to provide investors a strong level of alpha. While there are those who might complain about its valuations they will be doing so in the same context they were doing so before the impact of the Covid-19 inspired pandemic.

Slack actually reported a significantly stronger quarter than the company had forecast, and in a different environment and with different guidance would almost certainly have engendered a far different share price result. Q4 revenues rose 49% to $183 million, compared to prior guidance forecasting a 42% increase to $173 million. The company's large customer count, i.e. customers with over $1 million in ARR rose to 70, an increase of about 40% sequentially-80% for the full year. There may have been some seasonality to that particular number with some large deals signing at the end of the year. A company like Slack needs to strongly pivot to enterprise users to maintain its growth; the pivot is based on both marketing and functionality and it has been quite successful. Overall, the RPO balance rose by 18% sequentially in this latest quarter, and by 77% year on year, representing another artifact of the company's pivot to larger users who tend to sign multi-year agreements as they standardize on the Slack solution.

The company's retention rate remains in the high 90% range with little in the way of churn. There has been no discernible impact from Teams in respect to that metric.

The company increased its "significant" customer count (users with more than $100k of annual billings by 9% sequentially and by 56% year on year). Billings rose by 47%, year on year, and by 37% sequentially. Obviously there is a seasonal component to billings, particularly from the increasing component of larger enterprise customers who are billed annually in advance, most frequently on 1/1.

The DBE ratio was 132% compared to 134% last quarter and compared to 138% in Q1 of 2019. As the company closes larger deals, as indicated by the rapid growth in accounts with more than $1 million in annual billings, a corollary result is that the DBE metric will fall. That said, I think a 132% DBE attainment is quite positive for a company at this growth level, particularly with the shared channels product, just becoming a revenue source.

The company's non-GAAP gross margins rose to 88% up about 120 basis points year on year, despite the pivot to larger users. Non-GAAP gross margins were consistent sequentially. The company's non GAAP operating expense ratio last quarter was 108% compared to 123% in the year earlier quarter and to 99% the prior quarter. The sequential increase in the operating expense ratio is almost completely a function of the timing of the recognition of stock based comp expenses which tend to soar in the quarters after an IPO as that activity itself triggers a surge in option vesting that inflates the SBC number. Actually, both sales and marketing expense and research and development expense were flat sequentially looked at on a GAAP basis which best depicts real expenses in a particular quarter.

Free cash flow reached a break-even level far sooner than anticipated. Indeed, other than the $11 million expense for the build-out of the company's new headquarters, the free cash flow margin would have reached 6%. This was partially because the net loss included so much stock based comp expense, and partially because the increase in deferred revenues was about 40% higher this year than last year, a stronger increase in the quarter, than earlier in the year. This is almost totally a function of the success Slack has had in signing multi-year enterprise agreements, many of which tend to include cash prepayments for an extended term.

I am not about to try to look at company guidance for either revenues or expenses other than to say, I am not particularly sure how much it really matters. If a company is trying to sell large deals to enterprises, and enterprises are going to be closed, then sales activity is going to be constrained, and probably by a huge amount. And I doubt seriously if this company, or any company is going to be hiring over the coming weeks, and hiring is the principal component of projected cost increase for a software company.

The company suggested that its guidance was based on a relatively slower Q1 than the rest of the year, but that it expected a noticeable snap-back in Q2. I would be quite reluctant to buy into that forecast at this point with all of the uncertainties that abound. I can be optimistic and hope for a snap-back billings quarter, but suggest to investors that their evaluation of these shares should be based on accepting that enterprise IT spending may take some weeks or months to return to what had been a normal cadence.

About all that can be said, is that there were attractive unit economics in Q4, and no reason to believe that those unit economics will not reassert themselves when normal operations resume.

Finally, it is important to note that while Slack talked about a surge in interest, it should be noted that the company has always had a "freemium" model and much of the interest surges is coming from what the company describes as "self-service" customers. This will not be adequate to create the kind of revenue growth that the company might otherwise expect-it is not reasonable to imagine this company will sign lots of large enterprise deals in its current quarter

What is Slack doing to improve its competitive position

There are some users of Slack, including some who have commented in articles on SA that they have chosen to opt for a different supplier of communications services because of unhappiness with the performance of the various features one can deploy when using the Slack service. I tend to downplay my own product experiences in evaluating companies. I am not an enterprise and can be quite the klutz in learning to use new software. The fact is that this company wants to sell to enterprises and it within the enterprise that competitive decisions will be rendered.

I tend to think customer acquisition statistics and churn ratios better illuminate user interest in or displeasure with an app. I happen to like the Smartsheet (SMAR) solution - it works for me. But I would not recommend those shares absent some very strong customer acquisition statistics.

In any event, the Slack CEO talked about a few specifics in terms of improving the experience of using the service during the conference call. One of those is search, which is always a pain point in an enterprise. Whether or not the expectations of the CEO for an improvement of "two or three or even four orders of magnitude, more access to information that's going on across the company" will actually be realized or may be hype in whole or in part, is something I cannot know. But it is a major focus item for the company, and one that will probably allow it to build a competitive moat that is not readily apparent to some commentators.

There appear to be a host of different features that Slack is planning on introducing over the coming year. One of these is a "highlight" feature to direct users to important e-mails. Another major planned enhancement is Slack's plan to release a redone UI. Again, not being a power Slack user, something like a new UI is not high on my wish list-but obviously companies who have customers with 350k seat deployments such as IBM do find it desirable and Slack will likely enjoy competitive benefits from its forthcoming new look.

When I last wrote about Slack, one of its most important initiatives was "shared channels." The service is up and running and 90% of the large users have already started to use the service. Slack's offering was always sticky; shared channels usage just makes it more so.

At the end of the day, most serious investors who might consider Slack as an investment will have to consider the competition with Teams. And there is no single source of truth, so to speak, that speaks to that kind of competition. Rather than me trying to make the case, I prefer to let the CEO speak for himself and his company. If you believe what he has said, then the buy case for the shares becomes more obvious and compelling. And if you do not believe that the CEO has the best understanding of the market given his background and experience, there is nothing I might say to change your mind.

"Stewart Butterfield -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Yes. So great question. And I think what used to sell, no one ever said, boy, we got a choice between Slack and Teams and Teams is the superior product, and therefore, we're going to go in that direction. I think the interest and the kind of the consideration that it's getting from customers is, it's already on our machines. It's already distributed. It's free. We should feel it out. Which should give it a sense and see if it's going to be adequate to support users and maybe to, be mistaken or not, a belief that technical employees are more important or more valuable, and this is not going to be as important platform for employees outside of technical roles. So over the last couple of years, you've seen these evaluations. And it's not RFP based, it's not feature checklists. It's essentially, we're super happy with Slack. We think it's great. We have tens of thousands of more employees. We're going to evaluate the free alternative that's already installed all over the place and see if it can work. And I think people have ended up, as I highlighted on the call very, very frustrated with that process, both the kind of the people responsible for administering and servicing the end users and end users themselves. I mean, it's a fundamentally different user experience, but it's not so much that there's three areas where I think we have an enormous advantage, and we're aiming to widen the gap. The first is just scalability. So we've hammered on this before, 5,000 user limit, but probably more importantly, a limit of 200 channels, if you want to add 201st, you had to hard delete the whole history of a channel. You just can't use it as a channel-based messaging platform. You just can't use it in the same, you can't use Teams, excuse me, in the same way that people use Slack. There is no equivalent to Grid. There is no support for hundreds of thousands of people. There is no support for millions of channels or the massive archive. Second one is platform. I don't know where we're at right now, but five or six times the number of third-party apps. But also just an order of magnitude, more interest from developers, more active developers, a much richer framework and much richer surface area, set of capabilities that we're making available to developers. And then the third one is shared channels. I mean, just I do not believe it's possible for anyone to replicate what we've done there on the technical side in the next several years. And we're very early in the roadmap. I mentioned the multiorg channels that are coming. So with all of that, because it's not we already have an HRIS, or we already have this ERP component, or we already have a CRM, and we're evaluating another one. We're switching from the status quo from a set of behaviors that were largely invisible to people because we're fish swimming in the email ocean. And it can be harder for people to realize the differences, if you don't know that you already want that category, right? Look, if you already had a CRM, and I tell you, mine has future x, y and z. You can say, "Oh, that, those, I can see why those would be valuable, and I would want to switch with them. For a lot of customers who are a little bit more distant from this, we're told that these are the same kind of product and one's free so we're going to check it out. And I've completely forgotten what the second part of the question was, I apologize."

Summing Up

I have written a relatively long article - but of course much of it consists of direct quotes from the company's conference call transcript which is uniquely valuable at this point in understanding where this company is and why investors should consider the shares. And given the backdrop of Monday's market implosion, some commentary seemed called for about the impact on this company of the economy and a strategy of "looking through" a one time event.

The company is a pioneer and a leader in a very high-growth digital communications space that is replacing e-mail within workgroups and in larger enterprises. Last quarter showed results of well above prior expectations and was particularly strong in the acquisition of enterprise users. The company's solutions have been built to scale and that appears to be a principle factor in the so-far successful pivot to larger enterprise sales efforts.

While the company has a solution that can be used to facilitate a work-from-home paradigm, and while interest in that functionality has taken a noticeable step upward, the company's growth is going to come from the enterprise going forward, and most enterprises are wholly or partially shutdown and not thinking about making major commitments in terms of IT investment.

At this point, my belief is that the company has the strongest moat and the most advantageous competitive position it has ever enjoyed based on the multiplicity of web commentaries, and based on the technology direction outlined on this call. I think relative valuation, after a 34% share price implosion, is as good as has been the case since these shares went public back in June.

The overall panic will eventually ebb and investors will left with the question of how to pick up the pieces and invest for growth. I believe that investing in Slack shares is an optimal way to grab future positive alpha in the IT space.

