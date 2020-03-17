Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Futures Curve Offers Signs Of Hope - Down The Road

Today's term structure of volatility is holding out some semblance of reason to believe in calm. but it's well down the road.

Investors and commentators alike are picking up on the fact that buying the dip may not be such a reliable strategy.

US equities suffer one of the worst one-day drawdowns of all time, while volatility roars higher.

Market Intro

Investors the world over are likely smarting on Tuesday morning, after a session of historic losses for the major indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ).

Spot VIX is printing at levels last seen during moments of peak panic during the Financial Crisis.

Losses were felt from blue chip to small cap names: Russ2K (IWM) was down over 14% on Monday.

The USD is picking up steam vs. the Euro in overnight action - having traded below $1.10 for a time in the overnight session.

Thoughts on Volatility

Heisenberg can have a very dry sense of humor, and so it is difficult to know whether the author is serious or not. For a moment, let us assume that he is.

Projecting cash flows, earnings, etc., is indeed next to impossible at present. For instance, maybe bailouts are on the way. Certain companies, such as Walmart (WMT), may actually have pretty strong sales based on the pictures of empty shelves that we all grown accustomed to seeing. From that standpoint, the degree of operational risk facing businesses, and therefore business forecasts, is off the charts.

While the current environment is no doubt unsettling, I believe the psychology of actually shutting down the markets would be potentially devastating. One core benefit of stock investing, as opposed to real estate for example, is high liquidity. Failure to buy or sell shares at the discretion of the investor would be a major blow to the value embedded in having organized, functioning exchanges.

Circuit breakers here and there are one thing, but in general: Keep 'em open!

So I have no particular desire to pile onto policymakers, advisors, etc. That is to say that I will neither defend nor attack Larry Kudlow's commentary, but let's just agree that the whole "Buy the Dip" strategy has failed rather spectacularly here. Coming to terms with that can be cleansing, especially for those who have invested rather successfully on that premise over the last decade or so.

We are in "new" territory. Calling it what it is can be helpful in terms of plotting out next steps. That doesn't have to necessarily mean that one should buy, sell, or hold. But a rather reliable pattern has just been shattered, and so acknowledgement of that reality may lead to enhanced decision making.

I took this snapshot of realized rolling weekly and bi-weekly volatility for the SPY, heading back to January of 1991. Note how vol gradually picked up steam in eras such as the late nineties and around 2008. In direct contrast, today's vol has appeared like a bolt out of the blue. This carries its own set of potential ramifications.

To my mind, it signals that today's volatility environment is less anchored than past periods. Vol could continue to erupt still further, or it could just as easily crater if investors decide that the news flow offers them scope for increased certainty.

Term Structure

Today's term structure of volatility has few peers, and recalls dark days for most long-only investors. The VIX index wasn't around during the Black Monday session of October 1987, but I've heard that simulations would have put the free fall at a vol reading of around 160. By that measure, spot VIX today is positively cheap.

At any rate, long-dated vol is pretty low when compared with the financial crisis. That may signal that market participants are treating the current state of affairs as more tractable in terms of finding the right formula to get back to something resembling normalcy in short order, where "short" is measured in months rather than weeks.

Above is a picture of S&P futures over the past twenty-four hours. As I screenshot this, the futs had dipped below 2400, but had also spent some time in the mid-2500s as well.

It's going to be very difficult to get close-close volatility to calm down if and as intraday volatility rages like this.

The back end of VIX futures ("VX") term structure tends to be relatively flat and has over the last decade has frequently exhibited a pattern of "contango", which is to say that time decay on futures contract has generally inured to the benefit of volatility shorts vs. volatility longs.

Today's set up couldn't be more different: steep backwardation is the order of the day. For those who trade volatility instruments (SVXY, VXX, UVXY), this means that the tailwinds that have generally befriended short-vol positions now act as a major headwind.

For "regular" equity investors, this shape may well signify that markets expect something like a gradual return to more normal market conditions, with volatility in the back months priced closer to the long-term average VIX reading of around 19 or so.

Wrap Up

