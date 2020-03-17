Why It's Time To Go Long On Urban Outfitters

New growth avenues like FP Movement, APlus and Home Décor could accelerate sales growth through higher initial markups and an increase in average order value.

Investment thesis

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) stock is trading cheap, thanks to the sharp correction in the recent past. URBN stock has corrected nearly 44% so far this year, which presents an excellent buying opportunity for the long-term. URBN stock is likely to benefit from increased full-price selling. Moreover, the focus on merchandising and an expected rise in the penetration of its own-brands should help drive margins in the coming quarters and drive recovery in earnings.

Urban Outfitters paid the price for being in an industry that saw a significant transition. Declining mall traffic amid the rapid rise of e-commerce players and margin compression are among the primary reasons why stocks of apparel retailers have underperformed over the past couple of years.

As for Urban Outfitters, earnings shrinkage due to the higher markdowns to drive sales and clear inventories took a toll on its stock price. Besides, the broader market sell-off amid plunging oil prices and the spread of coronavirus further triggered the selling pressure on URBN stock.

Shrinkage in mall traffic and disruption on the supply side due to the impact of coronavirus on production in China could continue to hurt the sales and margins of apparel retailers in 2020. Also, store sales in the areas badly hit by the coronavirus (like Milan and Seattle) could stay low in the near-term. However, this should not worry Urban Outfitters much as most of its stores in other locations are not impacted by it. Also, digital sales remain stable.

Notably, the company's brands continue to resonate well with the consumers and have not lost their appeal. Sales have been mostly resilient (particularly for Anthropologie and Free People brands) despite moderation in the growth rate.

Revenues for Anthropologie and Free People brands have grown at a CAGR of 3% and 9%, respectively, in the last five years. Meanwhile, the sales of the Urban Outfitters brand have grown at a CAGR of 2% during the same period.

While Urban Outfitters brand has disappointed in the recent past, Anthropologie and Free People brands continue to perform exceptionally well with more full-price selling and fewer promotions. The company is likely to capitalize on the strong brand loyalty for Anthropology with in-vogue products. I believe it allows the company to increase the IMU (initial markup) and AOV (average order value) in both these brands through the increased penetration of its own-brands and new collections.

Within Anthropologie, URBN is allocating resources to develop its own-labels into full lifestyle brands. Maeve and Pilcro are some of the examples of this. Meanwhile, the success in Home Décor and APlus category opens new growth avenues. The expansion of private labels and the addition of APlus could drive higher traffic and increase the AOV.

Free People, which is relatively a smaller brand (in terms of revenues), has been generating positive comparable sales or comps over the past several years. The brand's revenues have grown at a CAGR of 9% over the past five years, with sales mostly driven by full-price selling, which is margin friendly. Moreover, the brand's expansion in the activewear segment presents an excellent opportunity for growth in the coming quarters.

Free People's activewear brand, Movement, saw robust growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Sales of the Movement products nearly doubled with 120% growth in new customers, which is an encouraging sign. Management remains upbeat on Movement products and expects it to gain market share in the women's fitness and wellness space. The company plans to open three stand-alone FP Movement stores, which is likely to contribute meaningfully to the company's top line in the coming years.

Urban Outfitters' square footage expansion and planned investments in digital fulfillment are likely to accelerate sales growth in fiscal 2021. The company plans to open 39 new stores in fiscal 2021, including 12 Anthropologie stores and 13 stores for the Free People brand. Management plans to open 30 stores in North America, mostly in the metro areas and non-redundant secondary markets, which is likely to drive sales and boost overall digital sales growth.

Urban Outfitters plans to invest heavily in fulfillment, which is likely to lower the delivery time and increase digital sales. The company's planned capex of about $250 million for fiscal 2021 is mostly around the expansion of its distribution facilities. New distribution facilities are likely to support increased sales volumes as the company expands its store base and the digital business.

On the supply side, Urban Outfitters has successfully reduced the sourcing of its internally designed products from China in the last two years, which makes it less susceptible to supply-chain disruption. Management during the fourth-quarter conference call said that the company reduced its sourcing penetration from China from more than 40% to lower than 15% in the past couple of years.

Time to go long

Urban Outfitters' adjusted earnings came in $0.50 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, down about 40% year-over-year. The sharp reduction in the bottom line reflected a 469 basis points decline in the adjusted operating margin. Higher markdowns and deleverage in delivery expenses took a toll on URBN's margins, in turn, its EPS.

Going forward, I expect margins to improve. Full-price selling and focus on merchandising is likely to result in higher AOV, in turn, higher margins. The expected rise in sales and margin improvements could cushion earnings. Further, URBN is up against easier year-over-year comparisons, which should work in favor of the company.

According to FINVIZ, URBN stock trades at a forward P/E multiple of 7.1, which looks cheap. Low valuation and an expected recovery in earnings, make URBN stock an attractive long-term buy. Analysts have a target price of $25.38 on URBN stock, which implies an upside of 62% based on its closing price of $15.68 on March 13.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.