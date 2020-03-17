Scorpio Bulkers: Betting On A Pick-Up In Dry Bulk Shipping

There is a harbor to be reached after the storm has abated. - Avijeet Das

Whilst the globe still struggles to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus, and there’s no telling yet when we may be truly out of the woods, I have reason to believe that a few green shoots may well be emerging in China. In that regard, I’d like to position for any early-stage recovery as the risk-reward dynamics look favorable at this juncture. Currently, dry bulk shipping looks to me, like the ideal sector to play this theme of recovery, as China accounts for c.40% of global seaborne trade, and c.35% of global seaborne dry bulk imports.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) is my pick from the dry bulk shipping space. The company owns 52 mid-size dry bulk vessels with an average age of just about 4 years, significantly lower than most of its key peers.

Source: Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Before I proceed any further with my rationale, I’d also like to layout the context we find ourselves in. On account of the impact of the virus - from late December to February- a lot of key economic indicators in the country slumped. Firstly, port activity-as measured by container traffic- across China’s top 8 ports had dropped by c.20% y-o-y, in the months of January and February 2020. Exports were down -17.2% y-o-y, for this two-month period (+7.9% y-o-y growth in December 2019), whilst imports in the same period saw a -4% y-o-y de-growth (+16.5% y-o-y growth in December 2019). Power generation in China had stalled and steel mills had cut capacity, resulting in lower demand for various imported bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore. All this was reflected in the purchasing manager sentiment index dropping to 35.7 in February - from 50 in January- a level never seen before. Away from China and in this neck of the woods, I’ve lost track of the number of C-suite execs, going on about how their supply chain has been disrupted by events in China. Can things get any worse from here? It’s far from impossible, but as I’ve mentioned recently on the Lead-Lag report, stocks tend to trend higher when bearish news is at its peak.

Source: Lead-Lag Report

Having laid out the bearish landscape that has been broadly prevalent so far, let me then highlight a few points that suggest that the tide may now be turning.

Stabilization in coronavirus cases in China

Over the last couple of weeks, voices coming out from the Chinese National Health Commission have suggested that the peak of the epidemic had passed in China and that the increase of new cases was falling. Data from John Hopkins CSSE shows that fresh cases in China have been stabilizing around the 80k mark since the end of February. Besides, since the epidemic began, about 63k of those impacted have recovered, implying a recovery rate of close to 80%. There is also evidence that authorities have started reducing containment measures with a loosening of travel restrictions and reopening of some businesses. All this bodes well for broad manufacturing (I would expect to see an improved PMI number in March) and the associated shipping prospects of dry bulk commodities, as China makes up for the backlog.

Source: Johns Hopkins

Shipping data over the last few weeks has been encouraging

Around the first half of February, when coronavirus cases were gaining traction in China, the Baltic Dry Index-the primary bell-weather for measuring dry bulk shipping stocks and general shipping- had dropped to levels (415) last seen in March 2016. Since then, the index has recovered by more than 50%, hitting 631 most recently, suggesting that the bottom may have played out.

Source: Bloomberg

Besides data from Clarksons Reseacch also shows that port congestion and port calls in China have improved to pre Lunar New Year levels.

Source: Clarksons Research

Phase-1 trade deal benefits not fully appreciated

Amidst the crippling brouhaha over coronavirus, I do believe that the market has forgotten about the phase one trade deal that came into effect on February 14th, whereby, tariffs were halved from 15% to 7.5% on $120 billion of Chinese imports. There are some suggestions that once China clears up the coronavirus/Lunar New Year induced backlog, shipping activity levels may tail-off, but I do believe the halving of the tariff should continue to buttress sentiment in shipping.

Lower crude oil prices to help ease strain from new regulatory costs

Since the start of the year, dry bulk shipping players such as SALT have had to deal with increased regulatory costs under the IMO 2020 which seek to reduce marine sector emissions. This has weighed heavily on stock prices. Basically, the new ruling requires ships that don’t have exhaust-scrubbers to either install them or shift from the less expensive high-sulfur fuel oil to more expensive fuels such as VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) or HFO (Heavy Fuel Oil). The SALT management recently flagged that this increase in fuel costs on account of regulatory changes was c.100% y-o-y. SALT is currently in the process of installing scrubbers on its fleet of 52 ships and expects to be compliant by Q4 20 (80% compliance by Q2 20). The total expected cost for installing scrubbers will be c.$2.5m per vessel or c.$130m in aggregate. The recent drop in crude prices in 2020, should serve as a welcome fuel cost fillip that should reflect well in Q1/Q2 results.

Recent divestments to boost liquidity

Last week, SALT announced that they had sold two vessels for $53.5m in aggregate. Both these vessels were not fitted with scrubbers so there is no sunk cost per se. This is a welcome development as it helps boosts SALT’s liquidity profile by c.$18m after the repayment of some debt.

Technicals

Since mid-January the stock has been on a bearish trip, drifting lower within a broad bear channel on the daily chart. The IMO 2020 regulation and the coronavirus issue have been the key points dragging the stock. That said, last month, the President of SALT- Robert Bugbee, purchased call options in the stock for 730,000 common shares at that very strike price of $3 for a total consideration of $0.9m. Such strong affirmation by a significant insider bodes well for the stock. On the monthly chart we can see that historically, at the current price zone, buying support has usually come through. The last time the stock saw these levels was in 2016 when the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) too was at similar levels (see BDI chart above). Both the BDI and SALT have tended to stabilize around this zone and then bounce from here.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

As I pointed out in the Lead-Lag report last week, China, despite being the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, has still managed to outperform the emerging and developed markets on a YTD basis. This suggests that investors think that China may well be better positioned to lead a potential broad economic recovery in the coming months.

Source: Lead-Lag Report

Source: Lead-Lag Report

SALT from the bulk dry shipping space is my pick to play this recovery on account of near-term improved shipping momentum, lower fuel costs, young fleet and the shedding of the regulatory overhang by year end. Recent divestments should help boost the liquidity profile too. A forward dividend yield of +3% is another bonus. On the charts, the stock has come down to levels where the risk-reward pay-off looks attractive. I would Buy at current levels.

Having covered the investment rationale, I highlight some of the risks below:-

SALT is a highly levered play, both financially and operationally. The balance sheet is highly levered with net debt to EBITDA of almost 5x. My investment case is for a pick up in bulk cargo volumes which should boost the company’s operational leverage but if conditions in global trade don’t improve the debt overhang and unused capacity could prove to be an issue

If Russia and Saudi were to come to some agreement that could boost oil prices significantly in the near term, this could impact SALT’s ability to cope with higher fuel costs under the new IMO2020 regime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.