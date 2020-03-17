Crispr: Beyond Gene-Editing

The largest profits in the investment field go to those who are capable of correctly zigging when the financial community is zagging. - Phillip Fisher

Contrary to conventional wisdom, I strongly believe that now is an excellent time for you to pick up fundamentally-sound stocks. And when you invest in a bio stock, it's helpful to gauge the direction of a company. That includes both technical and fundamental fronts. In other words, you should develop a feeling (i.e., gut instinct) of which therapeutic area the management is aiming. After all, where a young company is positioning is crucial to its success. By taking a company into a lucrative arena like CAR-T, the management can unlock tremendous value for its shareholders.

In this research, I'll feature a fundamental update on Crispr (CRSP) while focusing on its corporate direction. Moreover, I'll share with you my forward expectation of this Phillip Fisher's growth equity.

Figure 1: Crispr chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Zug Switzerland and Cambridge Massachusetts, Crispr is engaged in the development and commercialization of gene-based therapies. As a leading gene-editing innovator, Crispr seeks to fill the strong unmet needs in blood, immuno-oncology, and regenerative medicine. Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Crispr)

Pipeline Analysis

In bio-stock investing, you must know how to do a quick-and-dirty assessment of the pipeline. As you know, a company's pipeline lists various drugs and assets in development. When viewing the pipeline, you should focus on two factors.

The first one is its lead drug, which I coined the crown jewel. The other is to see if the company has a partner. Having a partner is important to a young company's success. In other words, the partner can share their expertise and resources. Therefore, a partnership will reduce the risks and thereby lowers the hurdles to successful innovation.

Notably, the crown jewel for Crispr is CTX-001. As a gene therapy, CTX-001 is designed to manage two blood disorders: beta-thalassemia ("BT") and sickle cell disease ("SCD"). Due to its stellar technology, Crispr is able to secure a promising partnership with Vertex (VRTX). And riding an excellent lead drug and a reputable partner, I believe that Crispr has a solid foundation for growth.

The Core Business

Shifting gears, you should analyze the core business before you can gauge the company's direction. Now, at the heart of Crispr is its powerful gene-editing platform dubbed CRISPR/Cas9. Leveraging that technology, Crispr is brewing a highly promising portfolio of gene-editing drugs. As CTX-001is as the most advanced molecule, you should assess its progress.

Back in November 2019, I shared with you a clinical update for CTX-001. Specifically, the drug delivered robust interim data for its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, studying patients with blood disorders. The two subjects on the drug (one suffering from BT and the other afflicted by SCD) enjoyed robust therapeutic benefits. I wrote:

The patients with BT showed a 99.8% increase in fetal hemoglobin (HbF) nine-months after CTX-011 treatment. Hence, the robust HbF increase indicates that the HbF gene transferred was successful. Of note, patients afflicted by BT have red blood cells ("RBCs") that are defective. Consequently, defective RBCs cannot carry enough oxygen. Instead of patching up symptoms due to a lack of oxygen, it's ingenious to boost the oxygen-carrying capacity of these RBCs by raising the HbF level. As the patient's HbF is increased to 10.1g/dL, it's spaghetti to sauce that the disease symptoms are alleviated.

Similarly, the patients with SCD witnessed a 46.6% HbF elevation. For more details on this patient, I encourage you to read my prior research.

The Lucrative CAR-T Market

As I mentioned, knowing where a company is heading is very important. As follows, I'm not surprised that the leadership is increasing their focus on the CAR-T franchise. Since a critical element of developing CAR-T is gene transfer, it makes sense that Crispr is tinkering with CRISPR/Cas9 for CAR-Ts. In doing so, Crispr is branching out like a tree as Phillip Fisher recommended.

As you know, CAR-T is a novel approach toward managing deadly cancers. It gained prominence in 2017 with the FDA approval of Yescarta from Gilead (GILD) and Kymriah from Novartis (NVS). I like CAR-T because it delivers hope in hopeless situations.

Patients afflicted with deadly blood cancers are enjoying a new life due to CAR-Ts. They truly work. You don't have to tell me, but you should talk to patients who were managed with CAR-T. In priming the intelligence of the general of the body's natural defense system (i.e. the T-cells), CAR-T rallies the troops to decimate cancerous cells.

Looking at Crispr's pipeline, it's apparent that the company is building a strong presence in the CAR-T space. Notably, there are three CAR-Ts in their portfolio. And, the most advanced molecules are CTX-110 and CTX-120. As he provided investors with his insight, the President and CEO (Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D.) remarked:

... We advanced our first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, CTX110, targeting CD19+ malignancies and, building on this progress, today announced that we have begun enrolling patients in a clinical trial for our second allogeneic CAR-T therapy, CTX120, targeting BCMA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. 2020 has the potential to be a pivotal year in our company’s growth. We expect to conduct clinical trials in five indications, and we anticipate new data from our immuno-oncology and hemoglobinopathies programs ...”

As you can see, Crispr is moving beyond gene-editing into the lucrative CAR-T markets. By increasing the pipeline diversification, you can bet there are greater value and lower investment risk. It's just like putting your eggs into several related baskets. That improves your chances of getting the eggs hatched while limiting the risk of being eaten by a predator.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

Accordingly, Crispr procured $77.0M in revenues compared to $0.1M for the same period a year prior. The substantial increase came from the Vertex collaboration. Asides from the revenues, Crispr correspondingly invested $48.7M and $28.8M in research and development (R&D). I view the 67.9% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there was $30.5M ($0.51 per share) net loss versus $47.6M ($0.92 per share) decline for last year. On a per share basis, the bottom line improved by 44.5% annually. That's remarkable, as it signifies that Crispr is operating leaner.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Crispr)

On the balance sheet, there was $943.8M in cash and equivalents. Against the $66.3M quarterly OpEx, there should be enough capital to fund operations into 1Q2024. I like the fact that Crispr strategically raised $430.9M to boost its cash position from $487.2M last year.

Though I don't mind an offering, you should determine if Crispr is a serial diluter. A company that serially dilutes will render your investment worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 51.6M to 60.2M, my math reveals a 16.66% dilution. At this rate, Crispr easily cleared my 30% cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Crispr is if CTX-001 can deliver positive advanced data for its Phase 1/2 studies. That's because a strong interim data does not automatically translate into good future trial results.

Based on my risk assessment, there is a 35% chance of trial failure. In the case of a negative data report, the stock is likely to tumble over 50% and vice versa. As a young company, Crispr can grow too aggressively and thereby runs into the potential cash flows constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Crispr with the five out of five stars rating. As a leading gene-editing innovator, Crispr is unlocking further value in its CRISPR/Cas9 technology platform. The interim data reported in late 2019 indicates that CTX-001 will generate good future results. The blood disorder market is as large as $12.6B. Hence, CTX-001's development is worthwhile. Better yet, Crispr is positioning its gene-editing prowess to move into the lucrative CAR-T space. I strongly believe that is a prudent direction.

As you know, the first-generation CAR-T (Kymriah and Yescarta) have yet to reach blockbuster status. And yet, I strongly believe that second-generation drugs have other features that will generate mega sales. Of course, there will be early setbacks. Notwithstanding, CAR-T is the Wild West, where new blockbusters are being made. Various logistical kinks are being ironed out.

Looking ahead, I expect strong data reports for Crispr's gene-editing and CAR-T franchises. Then, there are also other pipeline assets like gene therapy for Type 1 Diabetes. Simply put, there's a lot of good things to come for Crispr. As we ride through this Coronavirus bear market by end of this summer, Crispr is poised to rally higher. Overcoming your fear, that is False Expectations Appearing Real, isn't easy. But if you can, you'll be positioned to make a lot of money at the next market upturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.