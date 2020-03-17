Capital One Is Well Positioned For The Unknown Future

Recession fears have knocked ~30% off it's market value in the past month, and could offer solid returns in the future if the fear subsides.

A focus on credit card lending and technology has created a strategy that is difficult to replicate and positioned the bank well to continue in the future.

Capital One is a well-run bank that has differentiated itself from the majority of other commercial banks.

Low Rates and the Shape of the Yield Curve Are Absolutely Affecting Banks

Historically low rates, a flat/inverted yield curve, and ever increasing recession fears are not great for banks to put it mildly. The Fed cut rates 50 bps in early March and the market is pricing in a ~67% probability of 75 bps cut this week. The 10 year is hovering under 1%. Banks are struggling in their search for yield. However, Capital One (COF) is unique from most regional and national banks.

Data by YCharts

Since bottoming in early 2015, net interest margins for U.S. banks rebounded through 2019 but compressed at the end of the year. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average NIM for all U.S. banks was 3.31% at the end of 2019.

Capital One Is Different Than Most Other Banks

Capital One, on the other hand, has some of the strongest margins of any U.S. bank. At the end of 2019, the bank had a NIM of a little under 7%. This is a result of the structure of their balance sheet. Whereas the majority of banks have a heavy concentration in commercial and mortgage loans, half of Capital One's loan book is credit cards.

Credit cards loans are higher yielding than the vast majority of other bank assets, which is reflected in Capital One's margin. For example, a conventional 30 year fixed mortgage is ~3.25-3.50%. Meanwhile, the stated rate on credit cards is typically in the 15-20% range. Taking into account transacting/revolving balances, the average yield on Capital One's credit card portfolio in 2019Q4 was ~12.5%.

In addition to higher yields, credit card rates are also much stickier than mortgage rates. Mortgage rates are heavily tied to the 10-year Treasury, whereas credit card rates are far less dependent on market rates. This places Capital One in a better spot than most banks in a declining/low rate environment. As rates fall, roughly half of the yields on the bank's assets are unaffected. On the deposit side, they get to take advantage of lower rates by offering individuals like myself 20 bps for checking deposits.

Despite much wider margins, Capital One's return on equity as of 2019Q4 was 8%, lower than the average for all U.S. banks. Once again, this is due to the structure of their balance sheet. Credit cards have much more credit risk than mortgages, which requires Capital One to maintain higher capital levels to account for expected/unexpected losses. As a result, they are not as leveraged as other commercial banks.

Less leverage doesn't earn higher returns on capital when times are good. However, if we are entering a recession and charge offs being to tick up, less leverage is the position that you want to be in. This is one of the reasons why during the crisis, the company fared much better than other commercial banks (charge-offs peaked at 6% of total loans, compared to 8%+ charge-offs posted at similar institutions).

This is one reason why a consumer-led recession is not extremely concerning. Further, Capital One has proven capable to take advantage of bear markets and motivated sellers in order to acquire assets and investments at favorable prices. If a recession were to happen, management would likely use it as an opportunity.

A Strategy That Is Difficult To Replicate

Capital One has a high-quality, seasoned loan book of credit card holders. The bank excels at weeding out weaker borrowers through attrition over several years and does a great job of targeting high spending/low balance consumers that tend to gradually increase their balance. This compounds over time and eventually leads to substantial interest income with low charge-offs. As a result, the bank has built a high-quality loan book in a business where other banks or issuers cannot instantly jump into and expect the same type of returns.

The bank's focus on IT and data/analytics has been a main driver in building its high-quality loan books. Because of its ability to reach a national scale, the bank has a diversified customer base that includes a wide array of demographics. This has allowed Capital One to be a leader in measuring and forecasting consumer credit quality and customer behavior. As a result, the bank is able to increase/maintain its stellar credit performance and decrease its acquisition costs.

It's no coincidence that the bank strategy is targeted heavily at credit cards and investment in technology. According to Richard Fairbank, the CEO, credit cards

have very good earnings power and also [allows us] to be absolutely at the tip of the spear of where the whole tech revolution and information revolution [is] taking it

The Bottom Line

Capital One is a well-run bank that has differentiated itself from the majority of other commercial banks. A focus on credit card lending and technology has created a strategy that is difficult to replicate and positioned the bank well to continue in the future.

The bank has been trading at an average of 0.84x P/B over the past five years. Currently, the stock is trading at a multiple of 0.57x. An 0.84x multiple would put the stock around the same levels as mid-February.

Now, if your view is that we are entering a recession then the historical valuations are not important. The bank's stock has fallen ~30% in the past month from these exact fears. Comparing this move to the broad financial sector move of a ~25% drop over the same time period, and it's clear that Capital One has been hit harder.

If your view is that we're not entering a recession (as mine is) and the economy will rebound quickly, then these levels offer an attractive buying opportunity even after last Friday's giant rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.