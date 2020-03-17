Covid-19: This Is Why I Own Those Dividend Achievers

So far they are holding up better than the broad market and the dividend ETF (VIG).

They were purchased for their potential defensive capabilities. They are now getting their chance to prove their worth.

Well, it's go time with the stock markets entering bear territory and likely much more bad news and volatility to come.

Five years ago I purchased 15 of the largest cap constituents from the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Fund (VIG). That fund tracks the Dividend Achievers Select Index.

The dividend growth fund requires at least a 10-year history of increasing dividends, year over year. The fund also applies proprietary financial health screens. I trusted the index and the methodology. It's a smart beta fund. For some background to the rationale, here's the original article: "Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking."

I did no further evaluation, but certainly the index did look solid. It takes a company with an an impressive resume to make it into that fund. The criteria seeks quality and dividend sustainability.

The 15 companies that I purchased are 3M (NYSE:MMM), Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Buy and hold and add.

Also put into play is the practice of buy and hold. While some of the holdings have been removed from the Dividend Achievers fund, I have continued to hold.

Here's the returns history of my 15 Dividend Achievers vs VIG from January of 2015 to end of February 2020. The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com

Portfolio 1 is the 15 Achievers. We have an equal-weight start and there is no rebalancing. We let the winners run. Dividends are reinvested.

We see that the 15 Achievers have essentially tracked the total index. There is some slight outperformance.

In the five-year period to end of February the markets have not been truly tested. That said, the total index VIG certainly has held up better than the 15 Achievers in the minor drawdowns.

The true test will come in a true market correction, and perhaps a major market correction. That began in February and has accelerated into March.

US markets were down by over 25% from the recent peak. Friday, Feb. 13 was a strong day for the markets (up 10% or so) and they recovered some lost ground. Perhaps markets responded to my blog post.

From the peak of markets almost one month ago to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (IVV) is down by 21%.

The Vanguard VIG held up a little better and is down 17.4%.

The Dividend Aristocrat fund (NOBL) is down 18.4%.

Here's how my individual 15 Achievers have held up from their peak of the last month to Friday, March 13.

Here are the percentage declines.

JNJ 12.8% WMT 4.8% PEP 13.3% CL 10.7% CVS 19.3% WBA 11.2% MDT 22% ABT 8.3% NKE 26.3% LOW 22.9% MSFT 15% TXN 21.4% QCOM 15.8% UTX 31% MMM 11%

Returns above VIG Fund average - nine holdings

Returns below VIG Fund average - six holdings

The 15 Achievers Average -16.4% vs 17.4% for VIG and 21% for IVV.

Under major market stress; so far so good.

When I look at the holdings (as a guess) I don't see any companies that are read to go out of business. And a few of them look like they may be well positioned to hold up a little better than most stocks. That defensive core would be Walmart, Johnson and Johnson, Pepsi, Colgate Palmolive, 3M and perhaps even the pharma retailers of CVS and Walgreens. The techs of Microsoft, Texas Instruments and Qualcomm are not going anywhere in a hurry, in my humble opinion. We live in a society that relies on tech for our personal and business use. It's a society that relies on technology.

The retailers are strong companies and brands. The healthcare companies are strong and the long-term trend remains. We have aging populations with greater healthcare needs. And certainly, the numbers of older seniors who succumb to COVID-19 could be significant.

The death rate for the virus is highest for the elderly.

From worldometer that is tracking coronavirus stats and issues:

Front the analysis of death cases, it emerged that the demographic profile was mainly male, accounting for 2/3, females accounting for 1/3, and is mainly elderly, more than 80% are elderly over 60 years old, and more than 75% had underlying diseases present such as cardiovascular and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and, in some cases, tumor.

And obviously COVID-19 poses a risk to all of the stocks and the general economy. We are likely heading for a global recession. Of course we do not know if it will be shallow or long. Hey, even a depression is possible. But you'd have to think the central banks and finance ministers will pull out all stops to ensure that does not happen.

Recession proofing.

We are likely to soon find out how recession-proof our portfolios just might be. Are they up to the task? And now it's more of a specific challenge. Is your portfolio ready to fight the financial destruction left in the path of COVID-19?

This is a unique viral threat. That's why they call it a novel coronavirus. And this is scaring the heck out of everyone, including investors. Most of us think of threats coming from economic or sector conditions. So few would have looked to biology and a pandemic as the greatest threat to their portfolio.

It's still numbers that are scaring us. But the stats that scare us relate to number of infections and deaths and the growth rates of national and global infections.

Be prepared.

Many will suggest that we are only in the first or second inning. And of course you should have already been prepared for COVID-19, long before you knew its name, where it came from, how it planned to attack. As my readers know, we are always prepared.

You don't fix a ship in a hurricane.

On Feb. 1, a couple of weeks before the stock markets began their violent and record-breaking descent I suggested preparing your portfolio with shiny gold bars - enough gold bars to make Peter Schiff smile - as well as those long-term Treasuries to go along with greater diversification practices. Again, we should always be prepared.

Achievers plus juicy Canadian dividends plus bonds.

So here we go. Recession time. This is why I chose those Dividend Achievers. For my Canadian stocks I have my Canadian Wide Moat 7. I'll be back to report on them.

We also hold core Canadian bond ETFs and US Treasuries by way of TLT.

In a truly major wipe out, it would be wonderful if the 15 Achievers held up like the original top Dividend Achievers through the financial crisis and correction of 2009-2009. The top 10 held up much better than did Mr. Market and the total VIG.

Here is the Original Dividend Achievers Top 10. This should not have worked. But it did. Will history repeat?

Stay tuned. I think we're in for a wild ride. I know: thanks, Captain Obvious.

Stick to your plan.

See you in the comment section.

