Still Bullish On Bonds: COVID-19 Edition

I have been bullish on bonds for a long, long time now. Now when I say bonds, I am talking specifically about long-term U.S. Treasuries. Although Treasury yields have recently fallen to historic lows, I continue to remain bullish on long-term U.S. Treasuries for what is shaping up to be one final chapter.

Why long-term U.S. Treasuries? The reason for my bullishness, particularly during the post financial crisis period, has been the following. Underlying economic conditions have never been as strong as implied by U.S. stock prices dating back to the beginning of the post crisis period. With this idea in mind, when the tide finally went out on capital markets, long-term U.S. Treasuries would be the asset of choice at the expense of stocks. For when the economy falls into recession, investors flee stocks and flock to the safety of Treasuries.

But hasn’t this allocation been costly given the epic stock rally? No, for a few key reasons. First, long-term U.S. Treasuries have provided an ideal hedge against the U.S. stock market given their uncorrelated returns when stocks are rising and their negatively correlated returns when stocks are falling. And they generate a sufficiently large return at any given point in time to provide a meaningful counterbalance to stocks. Next, the performance of long-term U.S. Treasuries versus stocks since the start of the new millennium more than twenty years ago now speaks for itself as shown in the chart below.

OK. But past performance is no indication of future returns, right? Indeed. And with Treasury yields at historic lows, it is reasonable to question whether the trade in long-term U.S. Treasuries has finally run its course.

Still bullish after all of these years. Despite the historic drop in yields, I remain bullish on long-term U.S. Treasuries for one final phase of this decades long trade. The following are the key reasons why.

Inflation is dead. The case against owning long-term U.S. Treasuries throughout the post crisis period was the notion that a sustained robust economic recovery and sharply higher inflation were always lurking right around the corner. This was important, after all, since inflation is the true U.S. Treasury bond killer (the increase in the debt and other factors simply do not matter to Treasury prices all that much if at all). If it was January to June, it was always coming in the “second half of the year”. If it was July to December, it was going to happen “in the early part of the New Year”. For ten years I heard this story over and over and over and over again, but it never happened. And as the following chart shows, inflation expectations over the next five years have absolutely collapsed. If anything, deflation remains the paramount threat more than ever as the economy is now fast tracking its way into recession. This is bullish for long-term U.S. Treasuries.

Meaningful capital gains upside is still available. I used to get the following question a lot back in the day: “why in the world would you want to lend money to the U.S. government for thirty years at 3.5%?”. My primary reason for owning long-term U.S. Treasuries has never been the coupon payments. Don’t get me wrong, I value this interest a great deal. But my primary reason for owning long-term U.S. Treasuries has been the upside capital gains potential. One has to look no further than the performance of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which surged by +6.48% on the same day that the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index plunged by -11.98%.

As of Monday’s close, the 30-Year U.S. Treasury is yielding 1.34% following a 22 basis point decline in yield from Friday’s close (price and yields move inversely from one another, so a drop in yields comes with an increase in price). And the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield is now down to 0.73% following a 21 basis point drop from Friday’s close. But even at these previously unimaginable low yields, long-term U.S. Treasuries still have a fair amount more in yield to potentially shed in the coming months as the U.S. economy charges into recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to zero.

Yield spreads relative to the rest of the world remain attractive. While certainly not as attractive as the peak levels reached in 2018 Q4, U.S. Treasuries continue to offer attractive yield premiums relative to the other leading safe haven global economies. For example, the 30-Year U.S. Treasury yield still offers a 1.77 percentage point premium over comparably dated German Bunds. And the 30-Year U.S. Treasury is still provides a 1.52 percentage point premium over comparably dated Swiss bonds. Lastly, the U.S. 30-Year still pays a 0.97 percentage point premium over 30-Year Japanese government bonds. As long as these meaningful yield differentials exist in favor of long-term U.S. Treasuries, they represent an attractive opportunity.

This is our last dance. It has been a great run with long-term U.S. Treasuries over many years, but I also recognize that this is likely the final phase before the investment thesis behind owning this area of the market has fully played itself out. For once the U.S. Treasury yield curve is pinned at the zero bound, the future capital gains potential from these securities will be no longer sufficient to provide a meaningful counterbalance to stocks and other risk assets. And while I recognize that additional capital gains could come from U.S. Treasury yields turning negative, I simply by principal refuse to own any security where I have to pay the borrower for the right to have me lend money to them. This simply defies all rational logic in my personal view. As a result, alternative high quality (and positive yielding) bond allocations will eventually need to be identified as a reasonable substitute for portfolio construction and diversification purposes.

But until we reach this point, and we are not there yet, I remain bullish on bonds given the still meaningful capital gains potential and portfolio diversification benefits that they can still generate despite historically low yields.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.